The xx is embarking on their North America tour this fall – and good news for us – they’ll stop by Red Rocks this October. Following their second album Coexist, which debuted in 2012, The xx released their latest album I See You in January of this year. The band first made waves back in 2009 with the release of their first and self-titled album. Fair-weathered listeners will probably recognize songs like “Intro” and “VCR” off of xx. While still true to their original, subdued sound, I See You allowed the band to experiment more and broaden their sound outside of their previous two albums. We’re excited to see how this newer sound presents itself live. And thankfully, the London-based trio will be performing at Red Rocks October 9. Presale begins Tuesday, May 16 at 10 a.m.