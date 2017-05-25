Chef Troy Guard announced today that he will be closing SugarMill in RiNo this Sunday to prepare for an expansion of their next-door Mexican concept, Los Chingones. They will close after brunch service on Sunday, May 28 at 3 p.m.

“We want to thank our guests who have supported us over the past three and a half years,” said Guard. “Ultimately, we made the decision to close SugarMill because we have a high demand at Los Chingones and we need the space. We hope this expansion will help alleviate our wait times.”

Guard plans to begin construction on the Los Chingones expansion at the beginning of August for a September opening. The extra square footage will allow for a second bar, lounge area, additional indoor and outdoor seating and more private dining space. Los Chingones will remain open throughout the construction.

This announcement came just after the closing of Lowry’s Lucky Cat — another TAG restaurant — on May 13.

Los Chingones is located at 2463 Larimer St., Denver.