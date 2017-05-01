Denver has a lot going on this week, so get ready for a whole lot of fun. From yoga, to film screenings, music, fashion, comedy, fundraisers and standing together in the name of solidarity and community, there is bound to be something for everyone. Whether or not you want to celebrate everything Star Wars, pay witness to beautiful art or support women, the people of Israel and those affected by Preeclampsia, then this is the week for you. Be sure to fun and love each other.

Tuesday, May 2

Spring Glow Flow Silent Disco: Free Yoga

When: May 2, 7 to 8 p.m.

Where: ViewHouse Eatery, Bar & Rooftop, 2015 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free ($12 dinner)

The Lowdown: For this event, Silent Disco Glow Flow is back. ViewHouse Eatery, Bar & Rooftop, CorePower Yoga and The Infinite Monkey Theorem is teaming up to provide you with a free one-of-a-kind yoga experience. This 60 minute class will be led by Claire Ewing from CorePower Yoga. Like always, DJillE will be spinning beats to each of your wireless LED headphones so that you can hear some awesome tunes and alongside Ewing instructions, ultimately creating a fully immersive journey. Be sure to come for the class at 7 p.m. and stay for a $12 dinner and drink specials. If you want to insure that you receive headphones, be sure to arrive promptly.

Wednesday, May 3

Film Screening: A Day’s Work

When: May 3, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Tivoli Turnhalle, 900 Auraria Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free

RSVP: Available Here

The Lowdown: The Center for Health, Work & Environment at the Colorado School of Public Health is one of six national Centers of Excellence for Total Worker Health and one of 18 Centers for training occupational health and safety professionals. The Center for Health, Work & Environment’s mission is to advance worker health, safety and well-being. For this event, The Center for Health, Work & Environment presents A Day’s Work, a film focused on the tragic story of Day Davis, a 21-year-old temporary worker, who died on the first day of his job. This film delves into the larger narrative about workforces that provide little to no health and safety protections. This film illustrates the cost of how losing just one individual can heighten the narrative and create change.

Synesthesia at St Mark’s

When: May 3, 6 to 9 p.m.

Where: St. Mark’s Coffeehouse, 2019 E 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Afro Triangle Designs is a design company created by Adrienne Norris who was born in Barbados, but raised in the US. For this event, Norris is bringing back “Synesthesia” at St Mark’s. For those of you who don’t know Norris’s Synesthesia art series consists of original paintings depicting famous musicians. Norris’ goal is to have you moving and grooving to the famous hits of each musician in your head. Norris will be at the event and selling each piece to the public. Prints and posters will be for sale as well. As such, any pieces that aren’t in stock can be pre-ordered on site.

Deconstructing The Beatles’ Rubber Soul

When: May 3, 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: Esquire Theatre, 590 Downing St., Denver

Cost: $15

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Built in 1927, the Esquire Theatre is located in Denver’s hip and trendy Capitol Hill. For this event, Esquire Theatre presents “Deconstructing The Beatles’ Rubber Soul.” In October 1965 The Beatles produced a new album of original music, Rubber Soul, a piece of art that is considered one of their best albums to date. In this deconstruction, composer/producer Scott Freiman walks you through the creation of Rubber Soul. Get ready to learn about the behind the creations of classic Beatles songs, as Freiman facilitates an educational journey through the creative process of this album and The Beatles performances and recording sessions.

Thursday, May 4

Pamela Love Trunk Show + In-Store Appearance

When: May 4, 4 to 7 p.m.

Where: Goldyn, 2040 W. 30th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Goldyn offers a curated mix of directional, up-and-coming designers in apparel and fine jewelry. For this event, Goldyn presents this Pamela Love Trunk Show. Pamela Love is a jewelry maker from Brooklyn, New York. Love is fully committed to sustainability and localized production. All of the gemstones and semiprecious stones used in her jewelry are ethically sourced and all of the metal is recycled. Her entire jewelry-making process, from design to full-scale production is completed domestically. Get ready to shop her spring collection and meet her in person. Cocktails will be served during the reception.

Young Professionals Cinco de Mayo Eve Reception

When: May 4, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Where: El Jefe, 2450 West 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: For this event, all Mile-High millennials get ready to celebrate the eve of Cinco De Mayo. Hosted by Escuela de Guadalupe invites all young professionals to El Jefe for some margaritas and farm-to-table eats. Your ticket include two house margaritas and appetizers. All proceeds will in turn benefit Escuela de Guadalupe, a financially-accessible, Catholic, dual language, preK-8 school that works to ensure that the economic status of a child never determines his or her ability to succeed.

Meet The Dark Side

When: May 4, 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Where: Stoney’s Bar and Grill, 1111 Lincoln St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: “Denver Does Design” is a network full of young professional groups from the fields of architecture, interior design, urban design and planning and real estate that provides a cross-discipline calendar of design events happening in Denver. For this event, “Denver Does Design” present the 5th annual “Meet The Dark Side” a Star Wars themed designing convention. There will be games, prizes and networking — there will even be a special guest performance (stay tuned). Star Wars costumes are recommended and encouraged. The first 150 people to arrive will received two free drink tickets.

ART WAR: A Star Wars Party

When: May 4, 6:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Where: The Curtis Hotel, 1405 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: $30 to $85

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: ART WAR Denver is a combination of 75+ original Star Wars themed art by 25+ local artists displayed during one hell of a dance party that’s held once a year. For this event, ART WAR Denver presents “ART WAR: A Star Wars Party.” There will be drinks, food and whole lot of Star Wars themed prizes, merchandise and much more. So no trekkies (Star Trek fans) allowed and if you act like a Jar Jar you will be asked to leave. Get ready to celebrate your favorite iconic movie franchise with fellow fans, cosplay fanatics and art connoisseurs, on what we all recognize as the official day of Star Wars.

Exhibition Talk with Wall Writers’ Roger Gastman & Mike Giant

When: May 4, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $5 to $50

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: For this event, The Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA) Denver presents this special intimate talk with Wall Writers’ Roger Gastman and Mike Giant. Gastman, a collector, curator, graffiti historian and urban anthropologist, will be hosting a conversation about the roots of graffiti along with Mike Giant, tattoo artist and owner of his own clothing brand. They will discuss the history that surrounds the origins of graffiti in 1960s in NYC and Philadelphia. You’ll be hearing stories of when when Taki 183 appeared in headlines in the New York Times and much more. There’ll also be a book signing prior to the talk.

Greg Fitzsimmons

When: May 4 to May 5; 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 9:45 p.m.

Where: Comedy Works, 1226 15th St., Denver

Cost: $17 to $25

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: For this event, Comedy Works presents Greg Fitzsimmons. Fitzsimmons has achieved success as a stand-up, Emmy Award winning writer and host on both radio and TV. Fitzsimmons has appeared on David Letterman, Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Kimmel and Jay Leno, and has made more than 50 visits to “The Howard Stern Show.” He has two half hour specials on Comedy Central and is hosting a new series on The Speed Channel called Pumped. Fitzsimmons’ writing credits include HBO’s Lucky Louie, Cedric the Entertainer Presents, Politically Incorrect w/ Bill Maher, The Man Show and many others. He also proudly hosted the 25th Annual “AVN Adult Movie Awards” on Showtime. He has four Daytime Emmys as a writer and producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In 2011 he published his book Dear Mrs. Fitzsimmons, which quickly became a best-seller and earned rave reviews from NPR and Vanity Fair. Get ready have fun and to laugh your ass off at his incisive wit with scathing sarcasm.

Friday, May 5

Uncanny Worlds: David Cheifetz Solo Exhibition

When: May 5, 6 to 9 p.m.

Where: Gallery 1261, 1261 Delaware St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Gallery 1261 is an art space dedicated to presenting work that reflects the artists’ most creative side. The gallery’s vision is to perpetuate enhanced freedom in the experience of art for both artists and appreciators of art. For this event, Gallery 1261 presents Uncanny Worlds, a solo exhibition by Seattle-based artist, David Cheifetz. Cheifetz is known for blending realism with fantastical imagery, ultimately creating vibrant, eye-catching and original works of art. You don’t want to miss this final exhibition at Gallery 1261’s current location on Delaware Street.

Evening for Haiti — Kanaval Edition

When: May 5, 6 to 11 p.m.

Where: The Wellshire Inn (Wellshire Event Center), 3333 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $100

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: The Colorado Haiti Project (CHP) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization engaged in community development work in Petit Trou de Nippes, Haiti to help and support the rise out of extreme poverty. For this event, CHP presents “Evening for Haiti — Kanaval Edition.” Join CHP for a night of music, cocktails, dinner and dancing, as you help them support the people Petit Trou through recovery from Hurricane Matthew. Individual tickets are $100 and sponsorship tables start at $1000 and come with special perks. Come and enjoy bidding on special auction items and get ready to make some generous donations for a cause in need.

Embracing the Feminine — A Denver Women’s Festival

When: May 5 to May 6; 6:30 to 9 p.m. & 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Highland Event Center, 2945 Julian St., Denver

Registration: Available Here

The Lowdown: For this event, Denver Women’s Festival is celebrating its third year, embracing all that is feminine in this beautiful city. Fifteen females will come together to host this beautiful event as they discuss various topics from the feminine movement, to yoga, dance, art, leadership, social justice, voice, ancient medicine and even healthy sexuality. This year’s festival will include a featured workshop that will include topics of giving and receiving support, traditional healing practices for women’s health, soul speaks, innocence and desire, writing the womb and exploring your archetypal nature. Make sure you visit this link to register. Be sure to bring your mom, aunt, grandma and sister for this female community event.

WonderLust: A Show for Dreamers

When: May 5, 6:30 to 10 p.m.

Where: Rackhouse Pub, 2875 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $25

Tickets: Available at the Door

The Lowdown: Wonderlust is a show production organization comprised of professional entertainers who are committed to high standards and to elevating the audience experience. For this event, Wonderlust presents A Show for Dreamers. This event will feature a variety of high-end hand-selected artists of disciplines (showgirls, dancers, jugglers, magicians, comedians, musicians, painters, engineers, multimedia artists) that will engage you in an experimentally immersive way. There will be performance areas that will offer opportunities to be close to national acts in a cohesive variety show, with many surprises along the way. This unique Wanderlust event will certainly inspire wonder in all who attend.

The Crown Collection Opening in Denver

When: May 5, 7 to 10 p.m.

Where: The Crown Collection, 4433 w 29th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The Crown Collection Gallery is one of Denver’s newest art galleries. For this event, Crown Collection Gallery presents a grand opening. Come and meet some of your favorite artists in person and all of their incredible work on display. This event will feature the releases of new works, special guests from around the globe and is open to the public and completely free.

Cedric the Entertainer

When: May 5, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Improv Comedy Club & Dinner Theater, 8246 E 49th Ave., Denver

Cost: $45

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Cedric “The Entertainer” is best known for his crowd-pleasing roles in such hit films as Barbershop, Be Cool, Madagascar, Intolerable Cruelty and The Original Kings of Comedy — MTV’S documentary feature directed by Spike Lee. Cedric has also been seen in Talk To Me, Codename: The Cleaner, The Honeymooners, Lemony Snicket, Man of the House, Barbershop 2, Big Momma’s House, Kingdom Come, Serving Sara, as well as lending his vocal talent to the family features Charolette’s Web, Dr. Dolittle 2 and Ice Age. He now helms his own production company, “A Bird and Bear Entertainment,” where he’ll produce feature films. For this event, get ready for his no holds bar off the cuff comedy.

Feral First Friday Film Series: Freedom Under Load

When: May 5, 8 to 10 p.m.

Where: Feral Mountain Co., 4320 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Feral Mountain Co. is one of Denver’s outdoor gear speciality shops. For this event, Feral Mountain Co. presents an outdoor film Series, Freedom Under Load. This documentary is full of storms, blizzards and deep snow as professional climbers trek through the Mohicans on the European continent. Along the way they discover and recognized the load of life that they are carrying everyday. Be sure to bring your own snacks, lawn chairs and blankets to this family and dog-friendly screening. Throughout the screening there will be gear giveaways and a viewing of a few shorter films before the main film. To watch the trailer please visit think link. Get ready to kick off its winter film series with this outdoor thriller.

Saturday, May 6

Denver DerbyParty

When: May 6, 1 to 6:30 p.m.

Where: DerbyParty, Denver Performing Arts Complex, Denver

Cost: $110 to $350

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: DerbyParty™ is Denver’s Original Derby Party held annually on the first Saturday in May. All of the proceeds fund the Sean ‘Ranch’ Lough Memorial Scholarship, which provides four year college scholarships to underprivileged students. For this event, DerbyParty™ presents “Denver DerbyParty.” Celebrating its 16th year, the Denver DerbyParty is the largest of its kind outside of Kentucky. It spans four blocks with indoor spaces, outdoor tents, stages and dancing sculptures. This event will feature food from over 25 restaurants, various all-you-can-drink bars, a champagne lounge and entertainment featuring three bands and a special guest DJ from Las Vegas.

Festival of Color: Fashion Art Music Immersion

When: May 6, 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Where: City Hall, 1144 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $15

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: For this event, JAnthonyProductions, Bands4Bands Entertainment, LLC and Beautiful Distractions Models present “Festival of Color.” The Festival of Color is one of the largest fashion show extravaganzas in Colorado, featuring over 120 Models, award-winning designers, musical performances, light shows and more. It is a fully immersive event featuring dance, lights, fabric and color. Be sure not to miss this fabulous fun-filled celebration life with fabric, music, colors, lights, dance, passion, art and love.

Sunday, May 7

Denver Promise Walk for Preeclampsia

When: May 7, 8 to 11 a.m.

Where: City Park, Denver

Cost: Free

Registration/Donation: Available Here

The Lowdown: The Preeclampsia Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to funding research, raising public awareness and providing support and education to those touched by Preeclampsia. Preeclampsia is a pregnancy complication characterized by high blood pressure. For this event, they present Denver Promise Walk for Preeclampsia where you can join walkers in Denver and nationwide to raise $15,000 for the Preeclampsia Foundation and bring hope millions of mothers and babies every year.

Walk for Israel/Celebrate Family Festival

When: May 7, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Denver South High School, 1700 E Louisiana Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

Registration: Available Here

The Lowdown: JEWISHcolorado’s mission is to secure, steward and share philanthropic and human resources in support of vibrant Jewish life in Colorado, Israel and around the world. For this event JEWISHcolorado presents “Walk for Israel/Celebrate Family Festival,” an annual event that offers the Denver Jewish community an opportunity to show their pride and support for Israel. This year, it’s anticipated to attract 2,500 participants to show their solidarity for Israel. Celebrate Family Festival will feature dynamic programs, activities, art, music, cooking and gardening projects for kids. You can also look forward to fitness classes like Aquafit, Zumba, Yoga, TRX and Pickleball. Get ready to celebrate the the 69th anniversary of the state of Israel at this year’s 2017 Walk for Israel and show your support.

DU’s 7th Annual New Beginnings Pow Wow

When: May 7, 12 to 6 p.m.

Where: University of Denver, 2199 S. University Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: For this event, the University of Denver presents the 7th Annual New Beginnings Pow Wow. Pow Wows are historically Native American people’s way of celebrating and meeting together to join in dance, song, visiting and making new friendships. It’s a time to celebrate the rich Native American history, resilient culture and traditions. This event will feature attractions, including Native American jewelry, crafts, food and traditional dancing. This Pow Wow welcomes people of all tribes and races to participate and join in the celebration. For more information please visit DU’s Pow Wow website or the official Facebook Event page.

Mark Your Calendars

WomenCook 2017

When: May 8, 5 to 9 p.m.

Where: Temple Emanuel, 51 Grape St., Denver

Cost: $125

Tickets: Available Here or contact Bailey Denmark @ 937-903-6711 or [email protected]

Colorado Film School Student Show Spring 2017

When: May 9, 7:30 to 10 p.m.

Where: Harkins Movie Theater, The Shops At Northfield Stapleton, 8300 Northfield Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free

Exclusive Workout: REBEL Women

When: May 10, 9 to 10 a.m.

Where: The REBEL Workout, 324 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5

Tickets: Available Here

Spring Plant Sale Preview Party

When: May 11, 4 to 11 p.m.

Cost: $45 in advance or $55 at the door is availble

Tickets: Available Here