Back for a second time, The Downtown Denver Partnership and Downtown Denver Business Improvement District are presenting The Skyline Beer Garden. Located on Arapahoe in between 16th and 17th streets, this all-ages event will open two months earlier this year. It begins June 9 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will run for one extra month, ending on Thursday, October 7.

The event, created to celebrate Denver’s flourishing craft beer culture, features close to 40,000 square feet of outdoor area with vast open air and tented seating.” Along with featuring 12 Colorado Beers on tap, the event also includes selections of mixed cocktails and wine. The food, all locally made, includes burgers and brats as well as fresh made salads, for the more health conscious. German pretzels with dipping sauces compliment the large Oktoberfest-style picnic tables that can seat more than 350 guests.

With live music each Friday and Saturday, the park is transformed into a family-friendly space complete with a game area featuring cornhole and ping pong.

Grab a drink and a bite to eat, bring the dog out and get the kids outside to enjoy the Skyline Beer Garden all over again this year.