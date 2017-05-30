 

Back for a second time, The Downtown Denver Partnership and Downtown Denver Business Improvement District are presenting The Skyline Beer Garden. Located on Arapahoe in between 16th and 17th streets, this all-ages event will open two months earlier this year. It begins June 9  11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will run for one extra month, ending on Thursday, October 7.
The event, created to celebrate Denver’s flourishing craft beer culture, features close to 40,000 square feet of outdoor area with vast open air and tented seating.” Along with featuring 12 Colorado Beers on tap, the event also includes selections of mixed cocktails and wine. The food, all locally made, includes burgers and brats as well as fresh made salads, for the more health conscious. German pretzels with dipping sauces compliment the large Oktoberfest-style picnic tables that can seat more than 350 guests.

Remove term: Skyline Park Skyline ParkRemove term: Julia Murray Julia MurrayRemove term: 303 Magazine 303 MagazineRemove term: Craft beer Craft beerRemove term: Downtown Denver Partnership Downtown Denver PartnershipRemove term: downtown denver business improvement district downtown denver business improvement district

Rendering of Skyline Park. Photo courtesy of Denver.com

With live music each Friday and Saturday, the park is transformed into a family-friendly space complete with a game area featuring cornhole and ping pong.

Grab a drink and a bite to eat, bring the dog out and get the kids outside to enjoy the Skyline Beer Garden all over again this year.

No More Stories

About The Author

Julia Murray is a Journalism Studies student at the University of Denver. When not studying, she loves to explore Denver and take photos of her friends. See what she's up to at @j.mur on Instagram

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.