Red Rocks was alight with emblazoned fire (on screen, of course) when Odesza took over for a two-night run on May 27 and 28, 2017. The second night boasted openers Tennyson and FKJ, who set the stage with catchy electronic vibes before the duo of Odesza came on. You can read the review of night one here.

The crowd at Red Rocks has always had a love for Odesza, even before the Seattle duo of Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight took off into a more mainstream wave. Perhaps the men of this group knew this as they debuted two new singles to the crowd. They played nostalgic loves like “Kusanagi” but also hyped the crowd up with a remix of Hayden James’ “Something About You.” The mixture of warm weather, beautiful light shows and intertwined EDM beats with slow pulses of smooth jazz allowed the Rocks to be a playground of musical love this past weekend.

Check out some of the photographs below by photographer, Kiddest Metaferia.

