Garlic, basil, lavender and chamomile— on a list of expected flavors to find in a beer, those four items would be at the bottom. But for the newest brewery in Denver, The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project, that is exactly the point. The base beers are all traditional, but each addition is meant to take the drinker on an international journey from their location in the heart of the Santa Fe Arts District.

Walking into the taproom you are immediately drawn to the suitcases integrated into the wall on the left. Empty for now, but in the future it will feature trinkets from various travels. As you make your way to the bar you will notice the large scale wooden carved map of the world. The vibe takes on a neighborhood feel when you are greeted by the beertender who wants to take you on a tour through the tap list. Have more specific beer questions? The Oxford Companion to Beer is tucked away behind the bar. Enthusiasm meets beer passion with the staff.

It doesn’t require a daring drinker, but people who are willing to look past their own assumptions will love digging into a Garlic Amber or Basil IPA. If you need to ease into the experience, they offer a Turkish Coffee Stout with cardamom— which is a nice way to dip your toe into international waters. There are also less flavor-forward beers on the menu– a Belgian blonde or Pear Saison– while less unique, they are no less flavorful. The tap list is going to be constantly rotating, so there isn’t going to be a true core list. However, there will be 14 to 15 different beers pushing taste and style limits at any time.

When asked why they picked this location in Denver— a city filled with impressive breweries of all sizes— the answer demonstrated their ethos. They wanted to be involved in the Santa Fe Arts District because is a place dedicated to creativity, art, exploration and now more than ever craft beer. The brewery is also located within walking distance to other breweries, Renegade Brewing Company and Black Sky Brewery while creating their own space. Ultimately, the hope is to foster an environment similar to RiNo where people can explore the surrounding neighborhood and hop from brewery to brewery getting a different experience at each.

The Intrepid Beer Sojourner is a brewery offering a selection of beers pushing the limits of what you can expect from a neighborhood brewery. It is a welcome addition to the ever-expanding Santa Fe Arts District.

Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project is located at 925 W. 8th Ave., Denver. It is open Monday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

All photography by Alysia Shoemaker