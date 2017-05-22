The last dregs of winter are behind us and summer is finally coming around. Denver is determined to kick off the season with events to fit everyone’s style. Get up and embrace the great outdoors or sit in with a beer and a game — whatever your choice, get ready to enjoy good food, great friends, and beautiful weather.

Monday, May 22

Chaos & Cream — Rolled Ice Cream on the Patio

When: Monday, May 22 from 5 until 8 p.m.

Where: Mizu Izayaka — 1560 Boulder St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Chaos & Cream is teaming up with Mizu Izayaka to bring Thai-style rolled ice cream to one of Denver’s newest Japanese restaurants. Test out flavors like Strawberry Avalanche, Magically Delicious and Salted Caramel Crunch.

Tuesday, May 23

Dinner + Bierstadt Lagerhaus

Photo courtesy of Bierstadt Lagerhaus Instagram.

When: Tuesday, May 23 from 5 until 8:30 p.m.

Where: The Preservery — 3040 Blake St. #101, Denver

Cost: Free admission — call 303- 298-6821 to make a dinner reservation

The Lowdown: The owners and brewers from Bierstadt Lagerhaus are hitting The Preservery to drop knowledge and give out samples of their beers, made only with traditional German brewing methods. Samples are free with any dinner menu purchase — make a reservation while there’s still room.

TAG Turns Eight

When: Tuesday, May 23 from 6:30 until 10 p.m.

Where: TAG Restaurant — 1441 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $80 — call 303-996-9985 to make a reservation

The Lowdown: TAG Restaurant is turning eight and throwing a birthday bash for the ages. Celebrate the occasion with food options from eight different TAG Restaurant Group Concepts. Dinner price includes drinks, appetizers, four courses and take-home desserts. Congrats, TAG!

Wednesday, May 24

A Good River Beer Dinner

When: Wednesday, May 24 from 6:30 until 9:30 p.m.

Where: Ale House — 2501 16th St., Denver

Cost: One ticket for $45 or two for $80 — purchase tickets here

The Lowdown: Enjoy a fireside meal with four camp-style courses including seared trout and upscale s’mores, all paired with Good River beers. A portion of the ticket proceeds goes toward Colorado River conservation efforts, which is an ongoing benefit by Good River Beers.

Thursday, May 25

Colorado’s Okayest Barista

When: Thursday, May 25 from 6:30 until 9:30 p.m.

Where: Huckleberry Roasters — 4301 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Free admission, $5 buy-in to compete — email [email protected] to reserve a competition slot

The Lowdown: An esteemed panel of judges is prepared to judge a bracket of baristas fighting to earn the title of Colorado’s Okayest Barista. Five events — including latte art, brew methods, and mystery signature beverage — will determine who takes home a cash prize. All competitors and attendees can enjoy free food and beer from TRVE Brewing and pick up some swag from the Barista Guild of America.

Friday, May 26

Patio Launch Party

When: Friday, May 26 from 2 until 10 p.m.

Where: Second Home Kitchen + Bar — 150 Clayton Ln., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Patio season is back and Second Home Kitchen + Bar is kicking it off with this patio launch party. Celebrate the start of summer with complimentary BBQ appetizers, a cash cocktail bar and a raging good time with friends and family.

4th Annual Rosé and Whimsical Whites

When: Friday, May 26 from 4 until 7 p.m.

Where: Guard and Grace — 1801 California St., Denver

Cost: $45 online, $60 at the door

The Lowdown: Lounge on the patio and taste over 25 wines paired with popular treats at Guard and Grace. Dress to impress in pink and white attire and be careful not to let all the wine go to your head.

’80s Summer Kickoff Rooftop Party

Photo courtesy of Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar Facebook.

When: Friday, May 26 from 5 until 8 p.m.

Where: Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar — 650 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Pull out the old leg warmers, tease up your hair and head down to this, like, totally bitchin’ 80s-themed rooftop party. Eighties rock cover band The Goonies will be judging a rad costume contest. Enjoy some gnarly food and drink specials and a shot at the grand prize — free crab for a year.

Saturday, May 27

Epic + Corvus Coffee Beer Fundraiser

When: Saturday, May 27 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Where: Epic Brewing Company — 3001 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $65 — purchase tickets here

The Lowdown: Ever heard of coffee beer? Now you can make it yourself. Corvus Coffee and Epic Brewing Company are teaming up to teach you the art of pairing beer and coffee. Enhance your personal flavor profile and learn from the experts. Proceeds benefit a women-run cooperative in Rwanda which Corvus Coffee has been funding for years.

Rocky Mountain Brew Runs at Denver Beer Co.

When: Saturday, May 27 at 10 a.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co. — 1695 Platte St., Denver

Cost: $35 — purchase tickets here

The Lowdown: Grab the kids and the dogs for this family-friendly 5k. Jog down the Platte River trail to Denver Beer Co. and enjoy a complimentary brew, fun swag and a free warm-down yoga sesh. All veterans and service members get $5 off the entry fee and everyone is encouraged to rock red, white and blue to honor them.

Sunday, May 28

Stacks On Stacks On Stacks

When: Sunday, May 28 at 2 until 6 p.m.

Where: Epic Brewing Company — 3001 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $20 — purchase tickets here

The Lowdown: Pull out your best kindergarten block-stacking skills and team up with a buddy to compete in this Jenga competition. A ticket puts your team on the scoreboard and gets both members a pint of Epic Brewing Company brews. This event benefits the House That Beer Built Habitat for Humanity project.

Crawfish Boil 2017

When: Sunday, May 28 at 3 until 7 p.m.

Where: The Way Back — 4132 W. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: $45 — purchase tickets here

The Lowdown: Head on down to the bayou for a good old-fashioned crawfish boil hosted by The Way Back. This Louisana-style gathering is offering all-you-can-eat crawfish and two complimentary drinks. Ticket proceeds benefit the Colorado Water Trust.

Shakesbeer’s A Midsummer Night’s Dram

When: May 28, 7:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: To drink or not to drink? At Shakesbeer, it’s not a question. This Wit Theatre Company was made to “commemorate the longstanding tradition of drinking on, off and all around the stage.” This year the production is A Midsummer Night’s Dram—head in for a little bit of culture and a whole lot of beer.

South Pearl Street Farmer’s Market

When: May 28, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: South Pearl St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Summer Sundays are for farmer’s markets. Head to South Pearl Street to enjoy food trucks, local produce, novelties and more. With 108 vendors gathered on the street, you’re bound to find whatever you’re looking for.

Mark Your Calendars

Beat the Brewer

When: Wednesday, May 31 at 6 until 8 p.m.

Where: Punch Bowl Social — 65 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission