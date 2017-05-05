Looks like Red Rocks is going to get weird this summer. Just this morning, Die Antwoord announced their first headlining performance at the iconic venue to go down on August 20, 2017. The polarizing and often controversial South African rave-rap group is known to put on a bizarre spectacle and their debut Red Rocks show should be no exception.

After months of speculation, the show has finally been put back on the map and confirmed by AEG. In February of this year, Die Antwoord posted on Facebook about their Red Rocks debut and even created an event for it on Bandsintown, but all information was soon after removed. After inquiring with Die Antwoord and AEG, no comment was returned. You can get caught up in our article here

The group’s electrifying appearance in Denver last September was at a junction where the group’s future was up in the air. Having noted their intent to release a total of five albums, Die Antwoord released their fourth Mount Ninja and da Nice Time Kid on September 16, 2016 and performed what many considered to potentially be their last show in Denver. But alas, even if their fifth album is their last, they’ve since stated that they’d still pursue music in some capacity but that they’d want to “leave the legacy perfect than muck it up with a slow decline.”

With the announcement of their 2017 Love Drug World Tour, the group shows no sign of slowing anytime soon. One thing is for sure though, this Red Rocks performance will be one for the books.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 12, 2017 at 10 a.m. via AXS, presale begins Thursday, May 11. Check out our review of their 2016 Fillmore show here and a gallery by Meg O’Neill here

About The Author

Advertising Executive & Music Desk Editor

Tyler is originally from Portland, Maine but currently resides in the Congress Park district of Denver. He has spent his life traveling as much as possible growing up in a military family... and is also incapable of sitting still. Outdoorsman, music & concert junkee, and film aficionado–follow his adventures here: Twitter & Instagram.

Born in Ann Arbor, raised in Colorado, and educated at the University of Arizona, Kori is music industry zealot and the new Music Desk Intern at 303 Magazine. An adventurer at heart, Kori is passionate about live music and enjoys traveling and experiencing festivals across the country. To date he has been to Pitchfork, Bonnaroo, Life Is Beautiful, Ultra, Hard Summer, Coachella and far too many to count in Colorado. In addition, Kori is an avid pop songwriter, a guacamole enthusiast, a Moscow Mule connoisseur, and a former track and field athlete now competing for the hearts of America - one article at a time. Come experience the FOMO by following him on Instagram Intagram He promises to not be basic.

