The Denver People’s Fair will commence June 3 and 4 at Civic Center Park in downtown Denver featuring an eclectic mix of national and local entertainment, live music, nearly 100 fine artists and hundreds of local food and craft vendors. A long-running Denver tradition, the 46-year-old event will open its doors in celebration of the local community and the creative instincts that have inspired the city for nearly a half a century.

The 2017 People’s Fair will bring art to the forefront of the festival with many creative community-inspired projects, including a unique ongoing mural project and live art competition which pairs teams of local and at-risk youth to paint murals on site during the festival. Aspiring artists will also have a chance to paint masterpieces by following along with guest artist and instructors at three open painting sessions per day during the event. There will be a wealth of free craft projects for kids plus sports activities and bungee trampolines. Bouncy houses and carnival rides will also be on hand for families of all ages to enjoy.

For those looking to try craft beers, sample new foods and check out some excellent live music, the 2017 People’s Fair will feature musical performances by Guster, Night Riots and Jeremy Garrett’s Fiddle Science, as well as over 30 other performances including bands, artists, drag shows and creative community entertainers.

The cultural event of the city, the Denver People’s Fair, is always free to attend and those pesky food and drink tickets are now a thing of the past. Attendees will have the chance to purchase VIP upgrades for the festival for the first time this year, which includes premium stage viewing, a shaded VIP lounge, two free drinks, a VIP bar and a separate VIP entrance all weekend for just $20.

For more information about the Denver People’s Fair check out the official website here.