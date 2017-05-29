June is upon us and summer is officially underway – and our Denver concert lineup this month is just as monstrous as the last. From international acts to local bands, there is no shortage of shows for you to experience. Stay tuned for weekly updates of newly announced concerts from 303 and mark your calendars for this exciting June lineup.

Week 1 – 6/1-6/4

Recommended: Chromeo / Rüfüs Du Sol with Claptone and Hayden James @ Red Rocks – 6/1

Montreal-based Chromeo is headed to Red Rocks once more. The electro-funk duo has made waves in the electronic scene since their formation back in 2003. Since the release of their first LP She’s In Control, the pair has proved that they’re the modern ’80s synth masters. Combining electronic, funk and nostalgic beats the two have created a sound that even the electro-skeptic can get down to.

Also see:

6/1 – Disco Biscuits (night two) @ The Ogden

6/1 – Punk Rock Bowling Pre-Party featuring All Waffle Trick, Zipperz, The Larimers and much more @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

6/1 – Na’an Stop with OffSteady @ Larimer Lounge

6/1 – Mimi Naja & Andy Hall featuring Matt Cantor of Gipsy Moon with The Stash! Band & Lil Skoops and more @ Cervantes’ Other Side

6/1 – TWRP with Futurebabes @ Lost Lake

6/1 – Conan with Graves at Sea, North and THE DRIP @ The Hi-Dive

6/1 – Ra the Rugged Man @ The Roxy

6/1 – Bo De Pena with B.R. Lively and Just Another Station @ Lion’s Lair

6/1 – Otis Taylor with Mark Emmons and AJ Salas @ Dazzle Jazz

6/1 – Jean-Luc Davis’ Alternative Reality @ Nocturne Jazz

6/1 – Sadgasm: ’90s Vinyl Jam with DJ Biggie @ 3 Kings Tavern

6/1 – Beautiful Buzz featuring Mark Levy, Rob Eaton Jr., Scott Rednor, Alex Scott and Eric Luba @ Ophelia’s

6/1 – Motown Groove @ Goosetown Tavern

6/1 – The Giving Tree Band with Theoretic @ Globe Hall

6/2 – The Motet and Jurassic 5 @ Red Rocks

6/2 – Disco Biscuits (night three) @ The Ogden

6/2 – Tattooed Strings with Averse To The End, 21 Taras and State of Babel @ The Gothic

6/2 – The Vandals with The Lawrence Arms, Teenage Bottlerocket and The New Narrative @ Summit Music Hall

6/2 – Free Throw with Homesafe, Heart Attack Man and Montoneros @ Larimer Lounge

6/2 – Punk Rock Bowling 2017 featuring The Casualties, DI, Bad Engrish and Blackeyed Saints @ The Marquis

6/2 – Whitewater Ramble with Alpha King Knight and Strung High String Band @ Cervantes’ Other Side

6/2 – Jessica Hernandez & the Deltas with Izcalli and Vic N’ The Narwhals @ Lost Lake

6/2 – Guilty Pleasures @ The Hi-Dive

6/2 – Twiztid (night one) @ The Roxy

6/2 – Milk & Cookies with DJ Nu-Mark of Jurassic 5 @ Bar Standard

6/2 – Three Bad Jacks @ The Oriental

6/2 – Saint Christopher with The Devil’s Cut and Corey Daggers @ Lion’s Lair

6/2 – Otis Taylor @ Dazzle Jazz

6/2 – The Steve Kovalcheck Band and the Sam Williams Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

6/2 – Eric Paslay @ The Grizzly Rose

6/2 – Gasoline Lollipops with U.S. Tygers @ 3 Kings Tavern

6/2 – El Javi CD Release with Cikatriz @ Ophelia’s

6/2 – Use the Sun Album Release and Tour Kickoff @ Seventh Circle

6/2 – Thunder and Rain Single Release Party with David Burchfield, Miller and McCloskey @ Glob Hall

6/2 – The Smithereens @ Soiled Dove Underground

6/3 – Disco Biscuit: With Spongle (Simon Posford Live) @ Red Rocks

6/3 – Roger Waters with Us + Them @ Pepsi Center

6/3 – Marian Hill with Opia @ The Ogden

6/3 – ZZ Ward @ The Bluebird

6/3 Face to Face with Street Dogs, Nobodys and Counterpunch @ Summit Music Hall

6/3 – Amzy with Bryce Fox and Iolite @ The Gothic

6/3 – NaPalm with Devan Blake Jones, Annabelle and Terashon Blakemore @ Larimer Lounge

6/3 – Punk Rock Bowling 2017 featuring A Global Threat, Lower Class Brats, Poison Rites and Violent Affair @ The Marquis

6/3 – Cycles Album Release Party with Tenth Mountain Division and Envy Alo @ Cervantes’ Other Side

6/3 – Echoes In Reverie with AdrienneO, Poets & Wolves and Compliments to the One @ Lost Lake

6/3 – Super Bummer with Turvy Organ, Maybe Baby & the Bitch Boys and Jobless @ The Hi-Dive

6/3 – Destructo @ Beta Nightclub

6/3 – Twiztid (night two) @ The Roxy

6/3 – Say Werrrd? @ Bar Standard

6/3 – Buckstein Album Release @ The Oriental

6/3 – Moodie Black with CURTA, H Lite and Eraserhead @ Lion’s Lair

6/3 – Catherine Russell with The Delta Sonics @ Dazzle Jazz

6/3 – The Organization plays Prince and Sunday + Mr. Goessl @ Nocturne Jazz

6/3 – Green Druid CD Release Show featuring Matriarch / Smolder & Burn @ 3 Kings Tavern

6/3 – An Evening with Bernard Purdie and Friends featuring Eddie Roberts, Pete Shand and Robert Walter with Special Guests @ Ophelia’s

6/3 – Mr. Knowitall (Primus tribute) with Rooster (Alice in Chains tribute) @ Goosetown Tavern

6/3 – Rastasaurus with Project 432 and Collierad @ Globe Hall

6/4 – John Prine with Kacey Musgraves @ Red Rocks

6/4 – Roger Waters with Us + Them @ Pepsi Center

6/4 – Blackbear: Digital Drug Tour with 24hrs, Elhae and Lil Aaron @ Summit Music Hall

6/4 – Siamese with The Baltic and Bleak Plaza @ Larimer Lounge

6/4 – Zakk Sabbath with Beastmaker @ The Marquis

6/4 – Afton Showcase featuring Machine Dreams, De’Von Mitch, Glasses, T.Jones, X Gen, KING PYRO, Prof!t the plugg and keelos, 4N The Human, Luuk, Elyon and more @ Cervantes’ Other Side

6/4 – Apes of the State with The Swindlin Hearts, Flower Crown Me A Queen, Smokestack Relics and Dan Aid @ Lost Lake

6/4 – Mark Knight with Sergio Santana and Sang Dinh @ Beta Nightclub

6/4 – Spit Factory @ The Roxy

6/4 – The Slow Poisoner with Whiskey Orphans and Esmerelda Strange @ Lion’s Lair

6/4 – The Totally Tyrannical Tenors featuring Ralph Lalama, Gregory Wahl and Kenyon Brenner @ Dazzle Jazz

6/4 – Sunday Funday featuring Hot Apostles, Granny Tweed and Crimson Crows @ Goosetown Tavern

6/4 – Silver EP Release with FUBAR, Television Generation and Swamp Rats @ Globe Hall

Week 2 – 6/5-6/11

Recommended: Phoenix @ Red Rocks – 6/7

French band Phoenix is back in Denver. The group of four released their debut album United back in 2000 and have since become a powerhouse in the pop-rock genre. They’re best known for the singles “1901” and “Lisztomania,” and will be releasing their newest album sometime this year. So if you’re planning on catching these Versailles heartthrobs, you might be lucky enough to hear what we’ve all been anticipating.

Also see:

6/5 – Welcome Home with The Weekend Classic, Two Cloths and a Barrel and 11:45 @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

6/5 – Surfer Blood with Winter @ Larimer Lounge

6/5 – Happyness with Rubedo @ Lost Lake

6/5 – Vinyl Mondays presents Heshers and Hellions @ The Hi-Dive

6/5 – Moonlit Mondays – Industry Night @ Ophelia’s

6/6 – Celtic Woman @ Red Rocks

6/6 – Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull @ Pepsi Center

6/6 – Modest Mouse @ The Fillmore

6/6 – The Pharos with The Windy Firs and The Ephinjis @ Larimer Lounge

6/6 Owleye with Titans In Time, Your Own Medicine, Dorsia and Under Auburn Skies @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

6/6 – Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen with Lonesome Days @ Cervantes’ Other Side

6/6 – 10 Years with Black Map and Against Himself @ The Marquis

6/6 – Xasthur with Johanna Warren, Sugar Skulls & Marigolds and Many Blessings @ The Hi-Dive

6/6 – Bush with The Kickback @ The Paramount

6/6 – Brian Blade & The Fellowship Band @ Dazzle Jazz

6/6 – The Mayhem Trio: Marlier, Bijoux and Gunnison @ Nocturne Jazz

6/6 – Ophelia’s Open Mic with Soul Daddy and His Band @ Ophelia’s

6/6 – Midnight North @ Be On Key

6/7 – Damien Escobar @ The Gothic

6/7 – Native Station with Signs and Signals, Stray Suns and This Side Of Paradise @ Larimer Lounge

6/7 – Mix Master Mike with Gatsby’s Ghost, Sid Madrid and KDJ Above @ Summit Music Hall

6/7 – Big D And The Kids Table with Left Alone, Doped Up Dollies and Sorry Sweetheart @ The Marquis

6/7 – RE: Search featuring Capleton with Natural Selectah, Nikka T, Mikey Thunder and Jubee @ Cervantes’ Other Side

6/7 – Redwing Blackbird + Smokestack Relics with Mark’s Midnight Carnival Show and Blindrunner @ Lost Lake

6/7 – Devastation On The Nation @ The Roxy

6/7 – Jeremy Olander @ Bar Standard

6/7 – Brian Blade & The Fellowship Band @ Dazzle Jazz

6/7 – Sean McGowan Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

6/7 – Blackout! With Reed Wolf @ 3 Kings Tavern

6/7 – Chuck Prophet @ Globe Hall

6/8 – Brit Floyd @ Red Rocks

6/8 – Circles Around the Sun with Tyler Grant Trio @ The Ogden

6/8 – Morbid Angel with Suffocation, Revocation and Withered @ The Bluebird

6/8 – Easy Star All-Stars Performing hits from Radiohead, Dub Side of the Moon, Lonely Hearts Dub Band and more with The Late Ones and The Elovaters @ The Gothic

6/8 – The Black Excellence Tour featuring Metasota with Greg Grease and The Lioness @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

6/8 – Gang of Youths with The Solid Ocean, Anthony Ruptak & Midnight Friends @ Larimer Lounge

6/8 – Bass Rising featuring Noisia with Dubloadz, Fury, Detrace and T.O.C. @ Cervantes

6/8 – Jerry Joseph and the Jackmormons with ClusterPluck @ Cervantes’ Other Side

6/8 – Miss May I with Upon A Burning Body, Kublai Khan, Currents and Grey Days @ The Marquis

6/8 – Clouds & Mountains + Valley Maker with Valley Maker and The Changing Colors @ Lost Lake

6/8 – Christopher Paul Stelling with Deva Yoder @ The Hi-Dive

6/8 – Emery @ The Roxy

6/8 – Paul Kimbiris & The Dark Side Of Pearl with Kitfox and Shelly Rollison @ Lion’s Lair

6/8 – Brian Blade & The Fellowship Band @ Dazzle Jazz

6/8 – Jean-Luc Davis’ Alternative Reality @ Nocturne Jazz

6/8 – Jukebox Spiders with Worm and Benzidrine @ 3 Kings Tavern

6/8 – Tanya Stephens with Judge Roughneck and Mountain Lion Dyansty, Judge Roughneck and Mountain Lion @ Ophelia’s

6/8 – Folk-Punk! Featuring Matt Pless, Tinyhands, BabyTyrant, The Real Lying Rohr and more @ Seventh Circle

6/8 – Motown Groove @ Goosetown Tavern

6/8 – The Burroughs with Guerrilla Fanfare @ Globe Hall

6/9 – Boombox & Nahko and Medicine for the People @ Red Rocks

6/9 – Lewis Del Mar with Anna Wise @ The Bluebird

6/9 – Ok Go @ The Gothic

6/9 – CHON with Tera Melos, covet and Little Tybee @ Summit Music Hall

6/9 – Nuns Will Shudder with Son Survivor, The Murder Protocol, Awaiting Eternity, Frequency Drive and Image of @ The Marquis

6/9 – Today’s Paramount (Album Release) with Berrik, Grammar School and Nevayda Gunn @ Larimer Lounge

6/9 – The Party People with FunkStatik, Unfold, Phloethik and Shuj Roswell @ Cervantes’ Other Side

6/9 – Electric Six with Northern Faces and Joy Subtraction @ Lost Lake

6/9 – Planet Booty @ The Hi-Dive

6/9 – Chodegang with Shank Aaron and !TYRO B2B Detrace @ Beta Nightclub

6/9 – Bubba Sparxxx and Struggle @ The Roxy

6/9 – Throwback @ Bar Standard

6/9 – Cattle Axe with Audry and Psychotic Reaction @ Lion’s Lair

6/9 – Chris Potter Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz

6/9 – The Steve Kovalcheck Band and Paul Musso @ Nocturne Jazz

6/9 – Stoney Larue @ The Grizzly Rose

6/9 – The Trade-Ins Digital Release Show featuring The Patient Zeros and …And The Black Feathers @ 3 Kings Tavern

6/9 – Cuffin’ hosted by DJ Big Styles (Motown on Mondays/So What!) and DJ Chonz @ Ophelia’s

6/9 – Ready Set Go featuring Coal Town Reunion, Bonnie and the Clydes and Highland Ramblers @ Goosetown Tavern

6/9 – Big Head Todd and the Monsters with Rob Drabkin @ Globe Hall

6/9 – Randy Hansen Band @ Soiled Dove Underground

6/10 – Big Head Todd & The Monsters with Collective Soul @ Red Rocks

6/10 – New Kids On The Block with Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men @ Pepsi Center

6/10 – Vader with Internal Bleeding, Sacrificial Slaughter, Voices of Ruin and Micawber @ The Bluebird

6/10 – Colors Presents: r&b Only with DJ Prints & Jabari @ The Gothic

6/10 – The Goat Hill Massacre with Rise As Legends, Endlight, When Darkness Falls and River Run @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

6/10 – Shatterproof with The Coast Is Ours, Never Let This Go and Overslept @ The Marquis

6/10 – Tokyo Rodeo with Fast Eddy and Throttlebomb @ Larimer Lounge

6/10 – Boogie Mammoth with Good Touch and Bourgeois Mystics @ Cervantes’ Other Side

6/10 – Electric Six with Northern Faces and Viretta @ Lost Lake

6/10 – A Giant Dog with Bud Bronson + the Good Timers and Dead Soft @ The Hi-Dive

6/10 – The Crystal Method with Cognition and T-Rav @ Beta Nightclub

6/10 – Authentik hosted by Trev Rich @ The Roxy

6/10 – Say Werrrd? @ Bar Standard

6/10 – Tom Waits For No Man with Helen Kelter Skelter and Black Market Translation @ Lion’s Lair

6/10 – Chris Potter Quartet with The Delta Sonics @ Dazzle Jazz

6/10 – The Organization plays Prince and Matt Skellenger/Matt Reid Duo @ Nocturne Jazz

6/10 – Church Fire with Night Grinder and Biztech @ 3 Kings Tavern

6/10 – Super Magick with Digital Beat Down @ Ophelia’s

6/10 – Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ Goosetown Tavern

6/11 – Marshmello @ Red Rocks

6/11 – Langhorne Slim & The Law with Skyway Man @ The Bluebird

6/11 – Days N’ Daze with Crow Cavalier, Chatterbox and the Latter Day Satanists and Ludlow @ The Marquis

6/11 – The Outer Vibe with The Dirty Circuits, Andy Babb and the Big Beautiful Band @ Larimer Lounge

6/11 – Afton Showcase featuring Hugh Manatee, The Rob Spears Trio, Brad Schlagel, Jarec Blake, Humble N Cool and SkyLink & Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

6/11 – Taylor French with SumGuy, LesOne, Kounter Kulture, Worldz Famouz & G-Hetto, Tiffany Anne and more @ Lost Lake

6/11 – Chris Rivers @ The Roxy

6/11 – Perry West with Tough Old Bird and Pat Yeomans @ Lion’s Lair

6/11 – Art, Khabu, & Bruce play the music of Lande, Young and Williamson @ Dazzle Jazz

6/11 – Tears and Rain: ’20s, ’30s and ’40s Blues and Jazz DJ Tribute @ Goosetown Tavern

6/11 – Acoustic Academy @ Soiled Dove Underground

Week 3 – 6/12-6/18

Recommended: Chicago & The Doobie Brothers @ Red Rocks – 6/13

One of the most esteemed rock bands are set to headline Red Rocks. Formed in 1967, the band Chicago named themselves after the city they hailed from. Best known for their songs “Free,” “Saturday in the Park,” “A Hit By Varese” and “Make Me Smile” the group of seven dominated the ’70s and ’80s rock scene. To experience one of the bands that paved the way for rock & roll, head to Red Rocks Tuesday, June 13.

Also see:

6/12 – Black Stone Cherry with Citizen Zero and Letters From the Fire @ The Bluebird

6/12 – In Her Own Words / Northbound @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

6/12 – The Delta Saints with Dayton Stone and The Undertones @ The Marquis

6/12 – Vinyl Mondays @ The Hi-Dive

6/12 – Spend the Night with Alice Cooper @ The Paramount

6/12 – Moonlit Mondays – Industry Night @ Ophelia’s

6/13 – Kasey Chambers with Garrett Kato @ The Bluebird

6/13 – Islander with Funeral Portrait and Skinlab @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

6/13 – Tigers Jaw with Saintseneca and Smidley @ The Marquis

6/13 – Fat Tuesdays with Struttin’ – a tribute to New Orleans Funk, Soul & R&B featuring the music of The Meters, Dr. John, Allen Toussaint and more with the Aquaducks @ Cervantes’ Other Side

6/13 – Itsoktocry @ The Roxy

6/13 – Thanks Light with Blindrunner and Norman Collins Quartet @ Lion’s Lair

6/13 – Soul Confluence with Azucartones and the Quincy Ave Rhythm Band @ Dazzle Jazz

6/13 – The Mayhem Trio: Marlier, Bijoux and Gunnison @ Nocturne Jazz

6/14 – Norah Jones @ Red Rocks

6/14 – DJ Premier and The Badder Band @ The Bluebird

6/14 – The Band Camino with The Wldlfe @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

6/14 – SayWeCanFly with Call Me Karizma, Marina City and Little Car @ The Marquis

6/14 – The Gay Boys with The Milk Blossoms and westOasis @ Larimer Lounge

6/14 – RE: Search – See-I featuring members of Thievery Corporation & Dubskin with Mikey Thunder, Jubee and Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

6/14 – AKA Faceless with Wild Call, GALLERIES and Monks Blood @ Lost Lake

6/14 – Thelma and the Sleaze with Birdcloud and Ex-Girlfriends @ The Hi-Dive

6/14 – Hamilton de Holanda: Brazilian Bandolimist @ Dazzle Jazz

6/14 – Renditions Menu Release: Miles Davis- The Prestige Sessions @ Nocturne Jazz

6/14 – Don’t Panic Showcase (lineup tba) @ 3 Kings Tavern

6/14 – GUTS Tour Kickoff with The Windermeres, Obtuse and Gestalt @ Globe Hall

6/15 – The Music of Abba @ Red Rocks

6/15 – Dispatch @ The Ogden

6/15 – At The Drive In @ The Fillmore

6/15 – Parker Millsap with Garrett Owen @ The Bluebird

6/15 – The Picturebooks @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

6/15 – The Also with Baseline and Blink 90210 @ The Marquis

6/15 – Grass For That Ass – Pickin’ On the Beatles featuring members of DeadPhish Orchestra, Lyle Divinsky’s Soul Survivors, The Silver String Band and Lil Skoops @ Cervantes’ Other Side

6/15 – Bear and the Beasts with Thatcher @ Lost Lake

6/15 – David Dondero with Really Good Bad Boy and Gun Street Ghost @ The Hi-Dive

6/15 – Borgeous @ Beta Nightclub

6/15 – Whiskey Dick with Saddle Of Southern Darkness and Uncle Bad Touch @ Lion’s Lair

6/15 – Paa Kow with Mark Emmons and AJ Salas @ Dazzle Jazz

6/15 – Jean-Luc Davis’ Alternative Reality @ Nocturne Jazz

6/15 – Starjammer @ 3 Kings Tavern

6/15 – Motown Groove @ Goosetown Tavern

6/15 – Saint Motel (Velorama Pre-Party) @ Globe Hall

6/16 – Dispatch @ Red Rocks

6/16 – Dion Timmer with DISSOLVES and Shank Aaron @ The Bluebird

6/16 – Black Lips with Timmy’s Organism and Dirty Few @ The Gothic

6/16 – Bearracuda Denver @ Summit Music Hall

6/16 – Nym with Tortuga, Chando and Two Scoops @ Larimer Lounge

6/16 – Redlands with Valienta, VYNYL, Silver and Gold and 1000 Miles of Fire @ The Marquis

6/16 – Afrodisiac – A Tribute to the music of Fela Kuti featuring Dave Watts, Amayo, members of Euforquestra and Atomga with Joey Porter’s Vital Organ @ Cervantes’ Other Side

6/16 – Wildermiss (Single Release) with Holly Lovell and Corsicana @ Lost Lake

6/16 – Electric Funeral Fest 2017 (night one) featuring Corky Laing’s Mountain, Sourvein, The Well, Slow Season, Goya, RIP, Glitter Wizard, Monarch, Muscle Beach and many more @ The Hi-Dive

6/16 – Mat Zo (DNB Set) with Mystical Influence B2B GRYM B2B Sureshot @ Beta Nightclub

6/16 – Madchild @ The Roxy

6/16 – Honey Soundsystem @ Bar Standard

6/16 – Crown Larks with The Great Aerodrome and Dr. Joe @ Lion’s Lair

6/16 – Purnell Steen & Le Jazz Machine Juneteenth Celebration with Velvet Compass @ Dazzle Jazz

6/16 – The Steve Kovalcheck Band @ Nocturne Jazz

6/16 – Sawyer Brown and Ray Scott @ The Grizzly Rose

6/16 – Electric Funeral Fest (night one) featuring Mountain, Sourvein, Slow Season, Goya and many more @ 3 Kings Tavern

6/16 – Bonfire Dub with Woven featuring Members of Mama Magnolia @ Ophelia’s

6/16 – Randall Conrad Olinger with Oroya @ Goosetown Tavern

6/16 – Badflower + Goodbye June @ Globe Hall

6/17 – Gramatik @ Red Rocks

6/17 – XXXTENTACION with Ski Mask the Slump God and Craig Xen @ The Ogden

6/17 – Portugal. The Man with Boogarins @ The Bluebird

6/17 – Code Black with Da Tweekaz, GAMMER, LNY TNZ, Noisecontrollers, Imperium and Waffle & Hartshorn @ Summit Music Hall

6/17 – Hail The Sun with Capsize, Eidola, Limbs and Post/ War @ The Marquis

6/17 – Saint Pé (Members of Black Lips, Diamond Rugs and Chill Fantastic) with Riprats and Dramad @ Larimer Lounge

6/17 – A Live One – Exploring the music of Phish with Amoramora @ Cervantes’ Other Side

6/17 – Dressy Bessy with Los Retro 45 and Surf Mom @ Lost Lake

6/17 – Electric Funeral Fest 2017 (night two) featuring Acid King, Electric Citizen, The Heavy Eyes, Destroyer of Light, Crypt Trip, Cloud Catcher, Love Gang, Barrows and many more @ The Hi-Dive

6/17 – Say Werrrd? @ Bar Standard

6/17 – Hi Fi Gentry with Community Center and Kenosha Grove @ Lion’s Lair

6/17 – Rob Mullins Band featuring Joe Anderies and Russel Bizzett with Delta Sonics @ Dazzle Jazz

6/17 – The Organization plays Prince @ Nocturne Jazz

6/17 – Electric Funeral Fest (night two) featuring Acid King Support, Electric Citizen, The Well, Destroyer of Light and many more @ 3 Kings Tavern

6/17 – SNAP! ’90s Dance Day Party – Pride Edition hosted by DJ A-L (12 p.m.) @ Ophelia’s

6/17 – The Goonies: ’80s Tribute (9 p.m.) @ Ophelia’s

6/17 – Latin-Ska Punk Extravaganza featuring Askultura, Leomar, Mendez and more @ Seventh Circle

6/17 – The Skeleton Crew @ Goosetown Tavern

6/17 – Shane Smith & The Saints with Flatland Calvary, Treehouse Sanctum and Chella and the Charm @ Globe Hall

6/18 – Portugal. The Man & Local Natives @ Red Rocks

6/18 – George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic @ The Ogden

6/18 – Mason Jennings with Hannah Samano @ The Bluebird

6/18 – Queer in the Headlights 2017 Pridefest Party featuring Teacup Gorilla, Great American House Fire, Flower Crown Me A Queen, Eye Beams, Chromadrift and more @ Larimer Lounge

6/18 – Kurt Travis with Amarionette, Andrés and Ghostpulse @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

6/18 – Wednesday 13 with Once Human, Gabriel And The Apocalypse, Elete and 13 NAILS @ The Marquis

6/18 – The Common Good with A Flood Foretold @ Lost Lake

6/18 – HOJ @ Beta Nightclub

6/18 – Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds @ The Paramount

6/18 – Gypsy Swing Revue: I Love Paris @ Dazzle Jazz

6/18 – A.I. Tour 2017 featuring Mr. Kitty, The Rain Within and DJ Ed Gain @ 3 Kings Tavern

6/18 – DNR Presents: Honest Mistake @ Seventh Circle

6/18 – The Roosevelts @ Soiled Dove Underground

Week 4 – 6/19-6/25

Recommended: Ryan Adams @ Red Rocks – 6/20

The North Carolina singer-songwriter that has defined alternative country is headlining Red Rocks once again. Formerly a member of Whiskeytown, Ryan Adams’ solo project has become one of the best country-folk acts the past two decades has seen. His 2000 release of Heartbreaker helped thrust his talent as a solo act into the spotlight and has since had over twenty songs on Billboard’s Top 200.

Also see:

6/19 – Vinyl Mondays @ The Hi-Dive

6/19 – Moonlit Mondays – Industry Night @ Ophelia’s

6/20 – Big Business with Native Daughters @ Larimer Lounge

6/20 – Conveyer with Church Tongue @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

6/20 – Light Up The Sky / Youth In Revolt with Versa Collide and Thousand Below @ The Marquis

6/20 – Fat Tuesdays with Struttin’ – a tribute to New Orleans Funk, Soul & R&B featuring the music of The Meters, Dr. John, Allen Toussaint and more with Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

6/20 – The Lituation @ The Hi-Dive

6/20 – The Denver Jazz Orchestra @ Dazzle Jazz

6/20 – The Mayhem Trio: Marlier, Bijoux and Gunnison @ Nocturne Jazz

6/20 – Ophelia’s Open Mic with Soul Daddy and His Band @ Ophelia’s

6/21 – Hurray for the Riff Raff with Making Movies @ The Bluebird

6/21 – A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie with Trayce Chapman, Ken and Ryu and Low Hanging Fruit @ The Gothic

6/21 – Foxxes (Album Release) with Tyto Alba and Silver & Gold @ Larimer Lounge

6/21 – Shooter Jennings & Waymore’s Outlaws with Radio Birds and Casey James Prestwood @ Summit Music Hall

6/21 – RE: Search – DJ Logic with CAPYAC, Yak Attack, Mikey Thunder and Jubee @ Cervantes’ Other Side

6/21 – ZURC with Ohnoo! and Erin Stereo @ Lost Lake

6/21 – Steam @ Bar Standard

6/21 – Diggin’ on Miles Davis Prestige Era- The Josh D. Reed Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

6/21 – F*ckUp Nights Denver 1 Year Anniversary featuring Patricia Calhoun, Tristan Chan, Kiwi Schloffel of Craft Boner and Andy Seiler of Cue Motion @ Ophelia’s

6/21 – Bombadil @ Globe Hall

6/22 – Poptone @ The Gothic

6/22 – For the Love of Locals 14 featuring Cold Fire (EP Release Show), The Real Me, Kyle Coy, Roy Catlin and Abigail Rose @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

6/22 – Bridge To Grace with Seasons After, GEARS and Anchors Affliction @ The Marquis

6/22 – The Copper Children with Los Mocochetes, The High Divers and Hannah Samano @ Larimer Lounge

6/22 – Tangled & Dark – A Tribute To Bonnie Raitt featuring Emily Clark, Dave Watts and Sasha Brown with The Mighty Pines, Hawthorne Roots and Steepland String Band @ Cervantes’ Other Side

6/22 – The Swifts with Worst Neigbors and OKstupid @ Lost Lake

6/22 – Cory Branan with Jon Snodgrass @ The Hi-Dive

6/22 – Sam Feldt Live @ Beta Nightclub

6/22 – Me Me Monster with Annie & The Bang Bang, Shadowgraphs and Everhart @ Lion’s Lair

6/22 – Ambrose Akinmusire Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz

6/22 – Jean-Luc Davis’ Alternative Reality @ Nocturne Jazz

6/22 – The Hooten Hollers and Special Guests @ 3 Kings Tavern

6/22 – The Windermeres with Jack’s Smirking Revenge, Ogikubo Station and No Breed @ Seventh Circle

6/22 – Reverend Peytons Big Damn Band with Ginny Mules and Timber (night one) @ Globe Hall

6/23 – Widespread Panic (night one) @ Red Rocks

6/23 – Streetlight Manifesto with Jenny Owen Youngs @ The Ogden

6/23 – Goldfish @ The Bluebird

6/23 – Hell’s Belles @ The Gothic

6/23 – Ian Mahan CD Release Show with Matt Rouch and the Noise Upstairs, This Broken Beat and Ross Henderson @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

6/23 – Day Wave with Blonder and Indigenous Robot @ Larimer Lounge

6/23 – The Funky Knuckles and PHO with Judo Chop @ Cervantes’ Other Side

6/23 – H2O with The Burial Plot, Wake The Bat and Serial Killer Sunday School @ The Marquis

6/23 – CFM + The Cairo Gang @ Lost Lake

6/23 – Trve Brewing’s Fifth Anniversary Bacchanal (night one) featuring Eternal Champion, Spirit Adrift, In The Company Of Serpents, 908 and Rotstrotter @ The Hi-Dive

6/23 – Baauer @ Beta Nightclub

6/23 – Jelly Roll @ The Roxy

6/23 – The Lipgloss 16th Anniversary Party / Andrew WK DJ Set @ Bar Standard

6/23 – Cisco’s Kids (A tribute to War) with Queen Tribute U.S.A. @ The Oriental

6/23 – John Doe (night one) @ Lion’s Lair

6/23 – Ken Walker Sextet @ Dazzle Jazz

6/23 – The Steve Kovalcheck Band @ Nocturne Jazz

6/23 – Maddie & Tae @ The Grizzly Rose

6/23 – Major Sports with The Knew, Colfax Speed Queen, Dirty Few and Sound Collapse @ 3 Kings Tavern

6/23 – Wailing Souls with Mono Verde @ Ophelia’s

6/23 – Punk Show featuring Potato Pirates with Allout Helter, Over Time (EP Release), The New Narrative and Mean Machine @ Seventh Circle

6/23 – Reverend Peytons Big Damn Band with Reno Divorce @ Globe Hall

6/24 – Widespread Panic @ Red Rocks

6/24 – Klassick, Itsevi, Koo Qua and Otis with Sour Street @ The Bluebird

6/24 – Strawberry Girls with Comrade, Belle Noire, The Caveat and Montoneros @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

6/24 – DJ Matt Bailer Mixtape Party (Private Event) @ Larimer Lounge

6/24 – Summer Solstice Party 2017 featuring Mystikal & Juvenile with Jubee, Gracie Bassie and more @ Cervantes

6/24 – New Orleans Suspects with Afrolicious @ Cervantes’ Other Side

6/24 – A Lil Somethin Somethin 9 featuring Uncle Bad Touch with The Gurkhas, Gort Vs. Goom and Monksblood @ The Marquis

6/24 – Quintron And Miss Pussycat @ Lost Lake

6/24 – Trve Brewing’s Fifth Anniversary Bacchanal (night two) featuring Ash Borer, Vastum, Of Feather and Bone, Vermin Womb and Glacial Tomb @ The Hi-Dive

6/24 – Brody Jenner @ Beta Nightclub

6/24 – Twisted Insane @ The Roxy

6/24 – Say Werrrd? @ Bar Standard

6/24 – One of the Hive (Incubus Tribute) @ The Oriental

6/24 – John Doe (night two) @ Lion’s Lair

6/24 – Nelson Rangell Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz

6/24 – Reid Poole Trio and The Organization plays Prince @ Nocturne Jazz

6/24 – 2 Minutes Darker with Driven By Turmoil Immortal Syn and Forbidden Temple @ 3 Kings Tavern

6/24 – SNAP! 90’s Dance Party with DJ A-L (The Soul Pros/Future Classic Music) @ Ophelia’s

6/24 – King Rat @ Goosetown Tavern

6/24 – Big Something (Red Rocks After Party) with Kaleid @ Globe Hall

6/25 – Widespread Panic @ Red Rocks

6/25 – Vans Warped Tour ‘17 @ Pepsi Center

6/25 – Freddie Gibbs with Jon Connor, Le$, Esi Juey and L Keys @ The Bluebird

6/25 – (Sandy) Alex G with Japanese Breakfast and Cende @ Larimer Lounge

6/25 – Gift Of Gab (Blackalicious) with Landon Wordswell, Mostafa and Travellers Music @ Lost Lake

6/25 – Cobalt with Dreadnought, Null and Bruce Lamont @ The Hi-Dive

6/25 – Gaiser @ Beta Nightclub

6/25 – Tom Gershwin Sextet @ Dazzle Jazz

Week 5 – 6/26-6/30

Recommended: Lauryn Hill, Common and En Vogue ’90s Throwback @ Red Rocks – 6/27

The queen of hip-hop is headed for her Red Rocks debut with Common and En Vogue Tuesday, June 27. Lauryn Hill along with Common and En Vogue were staples in the ’90s hip-hop and r&b scene. Though she dominated with her ethereal vocals and unadulterated honesty about life and love. Formerly a member of the Grammy-winning Fugees, Hill is best known for her album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Several of the songs from the 1998 EP including “Doo Wop (That Thing),” “Ex-Factor” and “Everything is Everything” landed on Billboard’s Top 100.

Also see:

6/26 – Destination: Red Rocks featuring The Fray @ Red Rocks

6/26 – Russ @ The Fillmore

6/26 – Stitched Up Heart with Hell Or Highwater, Autumn Burn and Thousand Frames @ The Marquis

6/26 – Monday Night Menagerie – Scott Law and Ross James’ Cosmic Twang featuring Scott Law & Ross James, Mark Levy and Scott Padden with Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

6/26 – My Education @ Lost Lake

6/26 – Mayeux and Broussard @ The Hi-Dive

6/27 – Warren G with KidVegas and Rhymesight @ Summit Music Hall

6/27 – Adrenaline Mob with The Wild and Dimension @ The Marquis

6/27 – Fat Tuesdays with Struttin’ – a tribute to New Orleans Funk, Soul & R&B featuring the music of The Meters, Dr. John, Allen Toussaint and more with Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

6/27 – Tengger Cavalry with Felix Martin and Helsott @ The Hi-Dive

6/27 – B.O.B @ The Roxy

6/27 – Black Plastic Clouds with Feelings @ Lion’s Lair

6/27 – Jamison Ross @ Dazzle Jazz

6/27– The Mayhem Trio: Marlier, Bijoux and Gunnison @ Nocturne Jazz

6/28 – Paul Simon @ Red Rocks

6/28 – The Brevet with Lazer and Levi @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

6/28 – Perspective, A Lovely Hand To Hold with Impromptu @ The Marquis

6/28 – RE: Search – Bleep Bloop, Beak Nasty, WMIOD, Mikey Thunder & Jubee @ Cervantes’ Other Side

6/28 – Specto4 with Bret Sexton Quartet and Bottesini Project @ Lost Lake

6/28 – Steam @ Bar Standard

6/28 – Kevin Lee Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz

6/28 – Diggin’ on Miles Davis Prestige Era- The Josh D. Reed Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

6/29 – The Planets & Mozart’s Jupiter with The Colorado Symphony @ Red Rocks

6/29 – Styx & REO Speedwagon @ Pepsi Center

6/29 – Redbull Sound Select: Goldroom (Live) with Dave B and CRL CRRLL @ The Bluebird

6/29 – R.LUM.R with Kayla Marque @ Larimer Lounge

6/29 – Max P with Sysco Yola, Sauna Bois, Mauls-B, Wise Beyond Knowing and M.O.A @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

6/29 – Azizi Gibson’s “Protein Shake Tour” with J-Krupt @ Cervantes

6/29 – World’s Finest with Sage Fire & The Damn Sasquatch @ Cervantes’ Other Side

6/29 – Portrayal of Guilt with Euth, Dreamcast, Fist Thrower and Fortune’s Fool @ The Marquis

6/29 – Ev Vinyls with Ken & Ryu @ Lost Lake

6/29 – The Builders and the Butchers (night one) featuring U.S. Tygers, Scooter James and the Well Whiskey Boys @ The Hi-Dive

6/29 – Dash Berlin @ Beta Nightclub

6/29 – Yo Mama with Special Guest Anisha Rush and Kory Montgomery Presents: Thursday Night Underground @ Dazzle Jazz

6/29 – Jean-Luc Davis’ Alternative Reality @ Nocturne Jazz

6/29 – Wes Watkins @ Ophelia’s

6/29 – Fireside Collective with Caribou Mountain Collective, Turkeyfoot and Bottlerocket Holiday @ Globe Hall

6/30 – Umphrey’s McGee @ Red Rocks

6/30 – Rise Against and Deftones with Thrice & Frank Iero and The Patience @ Pepsi Center

6/30 – Conor Oberst with Time Kasher @ The Ogden

6/30 – Birch Street with Bison Bone, Florea and Paul Whitacre @ The Gothic

6/30 – Visuality featuring Etc!Etc!, K Theory, Vaski and BARE @ Cervantes’ Other Side

6/30 – Rotten Reputation CD Release Show with Flower Crown Me A Queen and The Ghoulies @ The Marquis

6/30 – White Reaper + Ron Gallo with Naked Giants @ Larimer Lounge

6/30 – Down Time (album release) with Natalie Tate, Porlolo and Lillian @ Lost Lake

6/30 – The Builders and the Butchers (night 2) with George and Slim Cessna @ The Hi-Dive

6/30 – Ookay with Dirt Monkey and Detrace @ Beta Nightclub

6/30 – Baeza, Juno Lost, Kause and Lito Garcia with performances by Northside JoJo and more @ The Roxy

6/30 – Badlands – A Denver all-star tribute to Bruce Springsteen @ The Oriental

6/30 – Hottman Sisters with Rascal Martinez @ Lion’s Lair

6/30 – The Steve Kovalcheck Band @ Nocturne Jazz

6/30 – Little Texas @ The Grizzly Rose

6/30 – Palehorse/Palerider with Old Blood, Green Druid and A Light Among Many @ 3 Kings Tavern

6/30 – Tnertle: Monsters Out West EP Release Party with Jeraff and Impact (Luke Sims) @ Ophelia’s

6/30 – Male Blonding with Princess Dewclaw and Don Strasburg @ Globe Hall

