Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we’ll deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s in season, what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

Bookmark this page to reference all month long, and let us know in the comments what you’d like to see included in Dig Into Denver this June.

Newly Open

Concourse

The Lowdown: This new Stapleton restaurant opens tomorrow, and it’s the perfect spot for European-style cooking. The space is inspired by various airports across Europe, like London’s Heathrow and Paris’ Charles De Gaulle.

Don’t Miss: Our entire opening preview is worth checking out, but if you want to jump straight to the good stuff, we suggest the bacon & octopus risotto balls ($9) or the wagyu beef tataki ($14).

Cattivella

The Lowdown: The name of this wood-fired Italian grill can be translated into “Naughty Girl,” and the offerings are equally indulgent. The newest concept from executive chef and owner Elise Wiggins, this new Stapleton restaurant is a must-see for Italian food fans.

Don’t Miss: Everything coming off that wood fire looks incredible, but we’re also partial to other Italian options like the Ligurian Focaccia di Recco with prosciutto di parma, crescenza, rucola and 12-year-old balsamic ($21). Click here to read more of our opening preview.

Just BE Kitchen

The Lowdown: Denver’s first completely gluten-free fast-casual restaurant opened at the end of April, just in time for May’s Food Allergy Awareness Month. Lead by Jennifer Peters and chef Carrie Baird, formerly of Brazen, Euclid Hall and Rioja, the restaurant joins a select few that have completely gluten-free and paleo menus in Denver.

Don’t Miss: Breakfast — in addition to completely gluten-free breads, cookies and pastries, the restaurant also serves tempting healthy options like the Veggie Hash with seasonal vegetables and power-green pesto ($12).

El Five

The Lowdown: The owner of Linger, Root Down and Ophelia’s is back with his newest concept — El Five. Not only does the restaurant have a beautiful 360 view of Denver, it has a Mediterranean Tapas menu to match.

Don’t Miss: Our full breakdown of the restaurant is here, but we loved the Spanish paella, shawarma lamb ribs and the charred baba ganoush.

Jack’s Uptown Grille

The Lowdown: If you’re looking for a more casual opening to explore this month, head to Jack’s Uptown Grille. It’s full of the comforting American classics and cozy atmosphere to cure even the dreariest of days.

Don’t Miss: Don’t go without ordering the pulled pork sandwich (above) or Jack’s Drummies ($13). They’re drumsticks tossed in a buffalo or Sriracha barbecue sauce.See more of our favorites here.

Millers & Rossi

The Lowdown: RiNo has a lot of art galleries and cocktail bars, but Millers & Rossi decided to stand out in the neighborhood by combining the two. From the outside, the brick box gallery looks like any other in the area, but hidden behind a picture frame you’ll find a full-size bar tucked behind its walls.

Don’t Miss: The art before you enter the speakeasy is definitely worth a peek, but once you make it to the back, don’t miss the Ginger Chili Margarita with Casamingos Blanco, Triple Sec, housemade sour mix and the spicy-sweet syrup.

Tupelo Honey

The Lowdown: Southern food is taking the Mile-High city by storm. Our newest installment Tupelo Honey opens this week. We’ve already shared the company’s incredible employee benefits with you, but stay tuned for a full menu preview next week.

Don’t Miss: From our experience dining at its other locations, we know that you won’t want to miss the bread basket. You can’t beat their southern biscuits with blueberry jam.

Excuses to Celebrate

May 5: National Enchilada Day

The Lowdown: We know, we know — it’s Cinco de Mayo. So naturally, it’s also National Enchilada Day. Grab a margarita, and let’s dig in.

Don’t Miss: There’s no shortage of great enchiladas in this city, but two of our favorites are Onefold’s mole enchiladas with slow cooked marinated chicken, house made corn tortillas, asadero cheese, Oaxaca mole sauce, queso fresco and white onions and Tacos Jalisco’s enchiladas verdes with pork, green chili and the works.

May 7: National Home Brewing Day

The Lowdown: In the spirit of DIY, May 7 in dedicated to brewing beer in the comfort of your own home.

Don’t Miss: Our recent piece on where to shop for home brew equipment and classes.

May 11: National Eat What You Want Day

The Lowdown: It’s exactly what it sounds like. On May 11, it is hereby required that you eat whatever you want.

Don’t Miss: If you’re like us and believe that this holiday means “splurge happily,” you’ll enjoy our round-ups on burgers, pizza, pie and chocolate.

May 13-14: Denver Flea Spring Sale

The Lowdown: Just in time for Mother’s Day, the flea is back May 13 and 14. It’s a weekend of drinking and shopping with more than 200 local makers, all in one place.

Don’t Miss: The incredible selection of local food products like The Real Dill, Elevation Ketchup and more.

May 14: National Biscuit Day

The Lowdown: Find the southern roots you never knew you had when you bite into one of these buttery, salty treats.

Don’t Miss: Denver has a pretty solid biscuit scene, but some of our favorites are at Denver Biscuit Company, Lucile’s and LOW Country Kitchen. Bonus: At Stanley Market, Denver Biscuit Co. serves all. Day. Long.

May 16: National Barbecue Day

The Lowdown: Enjoy a different kind of smoking by enjoying some smoked meats on National Barbecue Day.

Don’t Miss: We love Rolling Smoke and Roaming Buffalo, and we anticipate celebrating again as soon as Owlbear reopens and Smokin’ Yards comes to town.

May 20: Whiskey + Doughnuts

The Lowdown: Back for another year of boozy goodness, we can’t wait to indulge in another Whiskey Throwdown and Doughnut Showdown from the Whiskey + Doughnuts event.

Don’t Miss: We just said whiskey and doughnuts. We think the mission is clear.

May 25: Chicken Fight

The Lowdown: Nothing says summer quite like chicken? That’s what this newest festival “Chicken Fight!” says. Enjoy a day of the down-home taste of Denver’s finest fowl and craftiest cocktails. Enjoy chicken, cocktails, live music, giveaways and more.

Don’t Miss: The voting — you’ll have the opportunity to crown Best Fried, Best BBQ, Best Wings, Best Overall Chicken Dish and Best Cocktail at the event.

May 25: National Wine Day

The Lowdown: In case you needed an excuse to pour that second glass (or pop that second bottle), May 25 is National Wine Day.

Don’t Miss: Our features on the best wines under $21 in wine shops in RiNo, Capitol Hill, Wash Park, LoDo, Cherry Creek and the Highlands.

Eat Well, Give Back

May 3: Pizzeria Locale + Fruition Fundraiser

The Lowdown: Dig into some pizza from 4 – 9 p.m. at the Pizzeria Locale on Broadway to benefit the Emily Griffith Technical College’s Culinary Quick Start Program. If you mention the fundraiser at the register, 50% of the proceeds of your meal will be donated to help elevate the next generation of chefs.

Don’t Miss: The Carbonara Pasta Pizza – inspired by the Fruition staple – with Fruition Farms’ smoked mozzarella, ricotta, prosciutto, egg yolk, crème fraiche, sweet pea and red onion. It’s only available during May, and the fundraiser is the kick-off party for it.

May 6-20: Growing Gardens Community Plant Sale

The Lowdown: Head to Boulder for a Growing Gardens Community Plant Sale May 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21 of this month. Their selection is all organic, and all proceeds go to Growing Gardens programming for the future.

Don’t Miss: An array of veggies and herbs, including 10 varieties of lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, eggplant and more.

May 10: Dine Out for We Don’t Waste

The Lowdown: From 4 – 10 p.m., head to Blueprint Bar for drinks and dinner, and 10% of your proceeds will be donated to We Don’t Waste.

Don’t Miss: The burger — it has a blend of Kiowa Farms beef and Italian sausage.