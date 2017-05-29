Denver’s kicking off summer this week with plenty of events to keep you busy. From comedy to performances, to festivals, you can’t go wrong. Check out Cirque du Soleil’s newest performance, LUZIA, travel back in time for the Colorado Medieval Festival or see The Last Comic Standing star, Ralphie May, live. Whatever you do, you’re bound to go through the week with a smile on your face.

Monday, May 29

Boulder Creek Festival

When: May 29, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: 9th St. and Canyon Blvd., Boulder

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Spend your Memorial Day at one of Boulder’s biggest public events. This is the 30th year of the festival and it promises to keep what the community knows and loves about it as well as offering a few new things to see and do. Browse through the works of 500 vendors as they showcase their health-conscious food, technological creations, crafts and brews. There will also be carnival rides if you’re looking for the whole experience and three stages showcasing Space Orphan, Face, Paa Kow and the Teen Stage Battle of the Bands Winner.

Tuesday, May 30

Louis Johnson

When: May 30, 7:30 p.m.

Where: 5345 Landmark Pl., Greenwood Village

Cost: $14

The Lowdown: Fresh off his headlining act at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Louis Johnson is ready to make Denver laugh. Check out his material on Showtime, Comedy Central or A&E to see what this observational comedian has up his sleeve. Not one to play on the safe side, Johnson’s show is sure to be full of honest and relatable comedy.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

When: May 30 – June 4

Where: Ellie Caulkins Opera House – 1385 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: $30+

The Lowdown: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time comes to Denver boasting five Tony Awards. The play by Simon Stephens is based on the book by Mark Haddon and directed by Marianne Elliott. It is from the point of view of a 15-year-old boy who calls himself, “A mathematician with some behavioral difficulties.” When he is suspected of killing his neighbor’s dog, he is led down a path of family truths, self-discovery and growth.

Wednesday, May 31

Reading and Signing with Tiffanie Debartolo

When: May 31, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: BookBar – 4280 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Are you a fan of Tiffanie Debartolo’s book, God-Shaped Hole? Or is the idea of immersing yourself in literature your ideal mid-week activity? BookBar is hosting the author of this Los Angeles love story to hear from this talented author in-person. Listen to Debartolo read her own favorite selections of the book. Afterwards, ask whatever questions you have as she signs your copy of the novel.

QUIP Open Mic Poetry Night

When: May 31, 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Where: 1526 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: This night of self-proclaimed “poet church” is sure to renew your soul. This Queer-Inspired Poetry (QUIP) is a space for those who relate and identify as queer, as well as allies of the community. All forms of art are invited to participate if you have something to share, or just come to enjoy the show — and the $4 Bird Dog Whiskey cocktails.

Thursday, June 1

LUZIA by Cirque du Soleil

When: June 1 – June 9, 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1:30 p.m and 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Pepsi Center — 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver

Cost: $29+

The Lowdown: The Cirque du Soleil crew brings LUZIA: A Waking Dream of Mexico to Denver this week. Inspired by the migration of the monarch butterfly from Canada to Mexico, this mesmerizing performance is full of colorful costumes, recreations of the journey through North and Central American landscapes and ancient mythology. The show features music of both countries, as it is by Canadian composer Simon Carpentier and inspired by traditional Mexican music.

Vriety 360: A Modern Variety Show with a Technological Twist

When: June 1, 4:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts — 1400 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $35

The Lowdown: Hosted by Brent Podosek, this variety show uses one of the modern ages most exciting technological advancements — virtual reality. This mix of anything from aerialist silk performers, to fire jugglers, to music by DJ Crl Crrll is sure to impress. There will also be comedy by JR De Guzman and musical acts from Lumina Entertainment, SLIM the Living Cyborg and Always On My Mind.

Ralphie May

When: June 1 – 3, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: 5345 Landmark Pl., Greenwood Village

Cost: $27 – $50

The Lowdown: From starting out on the first season of The Last Comic Standing, Ralphie May has come a long way to having his own special, Unruly, on Netflix. Not for the faint of heart, May knows no boundaries when it comes to social commentary, the modern sex scene or just general savagery. Winning over late night audiences, his highly anticipated live performances are sure to meet expectations.

Inspire Arts Week

When: June 1 – 11

Where: See various Lakewood locations here

Cost: $0 – $65

The Lowdown: This 11-day festival is starting off this week with a sculpture exhibit and concert by the Lakewood Symphony. The event will feature everything from art walks, to performances, to classes and 30 events in total by over 20 local organizations. Get some friends together for a treasure hunt, find your inner child, enjoy free drinks and bites to eat and indulge in your artistic side.

Big Choice Brewing Trivia Thursdays

When: June 1, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Big Choice Brewing — 7270 W. 118th Pl., Broomfield

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Have you always thought you should you be on Jeopardy? Test out your skills at trivia night and, if you’re good enough, win beer prizes and bragging rights. This Thursday, it’s Friends TV show themed, so bring your best knowledge of the gang and their New York spot to the table.

Friday, June 2

WonderLust

When: June 2, 9 p.m.

Where: 2875 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $15 in advance, $20 at the door

The Lowdown: This isn’t your average art show. WonderLust is all about variety arts that could be showgirls, dancers, jugglers, magicians, comedians, musicians, painters, sculptors, engineers, multimedia artists and anything else someone was able to imagine. See high-end mixed with experimental art in captivating performances. The event is set up in a way that you can get close to the art and performance and feel fully immersed.

Colorado Medieval Festival

When: June 2 – 4, 3 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: 1750 Savage Rd., Loveland

Cost: $8

The Lowdown: Travel back in time for the second round of the Colorado Medieval Festival. The festival will open with local musician Wendy Woo, then The Stubby Shillelaghs, Skean Dubh, Shawn Wright and the TRIBE will take the stage over the remainder of the weekend. Of course, food and drinks won’t be in short supply with over 60 vendors. Medieval competitions are sure to be a crowd favorite with events including the open stone, Braemar stone, heavy and light hammer, heavy and light weight for distance, caber and weight for height and sheaf.

Self Guided Tours at The American Museum of Western Art

When: June 2, 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Where: 1727 Tremont Pl., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The American Museum of Western Art is opening its doors on Fridays this summer. Starting this week, stop by the museum free of charge to find your way through the last two centuries of art and history of the wild west. Explore the world of Native Americans, the gold rush, pioneers and cowboys at your leisure to start off your weekend.

40 West Arts Art Walk

When: June 2, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: 1560 Teller St., Lakewood

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The district of 40 West Arts is hosting its First Friday Art Walk. Meander through every art gallery and creative business in the district, where art is available for viewing and purchase. This week the theme is circus. Stilt walkers and performers from Borrillo Entertainment will be there to get you in the carnival mood. There is also free beer and wine and small appetizers available throughout.

Living history experience

When: Begins June 2, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: The Fort Restaurant — 19192 Highway 8, Morrison

Cost: $5

The Lowdown: Come to The Fort Restaurant for its first “living history” event of the summer. This special exhibit allows visitors to interact with history as there will be people acting as if they are in the time period they are representing, and dressed accordingly. Visitors are also allowed to do something usually off-limits in museums – touch the artifacts. There are rotating themes every weekend, but this weekend’s theme is Powwow, and will be paired with accompanying art, performances and workshops of American Indians. The 17th annual Powwow will take place on Saturday.

Barkley’s Friday Night Improv Jam

When: June 2, 7 p.m.

Where: 1260 22nd St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The Voodoo stage invites you to show off your best improv skills. Put your name in the magician’s hat by 6:50 p.m. and be placed in your team for the night. The show starts at 7 p.m., where you and your team will work together to put on your own unique performance. Denver improvisers Kim Kutt, Jack Mudd, Tom Smaldone, Mel Evans and Steve O’Neill will also be joining to perform and interact with the groups. So come prepared with your quickest thinking and best acts.

Viking Bash #2

When: June 2, 7 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature and Science — 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $38 – $48

The Lowdown: Due to the success of the last round, the Denver Museum of Nature and Science is bringing back the Viking Bash. Wear your best costume and join the Fjellborg Viking Reenactor Society in exploring a Viking camp, ships modeled after the famed Viking voyagers and hear the stories. There will also be steel weapon combat for added excitement and visitors can see the temporary exhibit, Vikings: Beyond the Legend. Bonus: your ticket includes a drink and appetizers.

Saturday, June 3

I Want to be a Cowgirl’s Sweetheart

When: June 3, 2 – 5 p.m., 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Central Presbyterian Church — 1660 Sherman St., Denver

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: The Denver Women’s Chorus is hosting a night of celebration of the female voices in country music. This concert by the chorus will feature songs by Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift and more. The women invite you to relax and be entertained by this feel good music as they show appreciation for these one-of-a-kind women making it big in a man’s world.

Puff, Pass & Paint

When: June 3, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Colorado Cannabis Tour headquarters — 2087 S. Grant St., Denver

Cost: $39

The Lowdown: Let your creativity flow with paint and a joint. Art supplies — including your 11″ x 14″ canvas — are included with the cost of the class, but bring your own cannabis, which isn’t required, but welcome. Feel inspired in this environment that’s all about opening up your mind to whatever flows out of your paintbrush.

Capitol Hill People’s Fair

When: June 3 and 4, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Sunday

Where: Civic Center Park — 101 14th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Join the community at a Denver park tradition. Check out the marketplace of vendors showing and selling their crafts, art, food, photography and more. Be entertained by music from the Night Riots, SkyLaw, Guster and 21 other musicians. Bend into Beer Yoga, see the Dazzling Divas Drag Show, watch belly dancers, the list of things to do and see goes on.

Highlands Street Fair

When: June 3, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Highlands Square — 32nd Ave. and Perry St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Think neighborhood block party in a much bigger form. Highlands Square is hosting activities along 32nd Avenue ranging from slack-lining, to a beer garden. Watch the bike parade or a show on one of the three stages, or stop by one of the vendor’s tents. Can you feel summer yet?

Chalk Art Festival

When: June 3 – 4, 10 a.m – 7 p.m.

Where: 1450 Larimer Sq., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Wish you were in Italy? Experience a taste of it with the Chalk Art Festival. Over 200 artists will come together to cover the entire square in their art. Stroll through the streets and imagine you’re on the streets of Florence, without ever leaving Denver.

Mark Your Calendars

Julianne and Derek Hough: Move – Beyond – Live on Tour

When: June 8, 8 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Bellco Theatre — 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $39.50 – $89.50

Tickets: Available here

GoPro Mountain Games

When: June 8 – 11, 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: 1000 S. Frontage Rd., Vail

Cost: Free

Hairspray

When: June 8, 9 and 11, 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: 2450 W. Main St., Littleton

Cost: Varies

Tickets: Available here

John Henson

When: June 8 – 10, 8 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: 1226 15th St., Denver

Cost: $17 – $25

Tickets: Available here

Artful Insight – William de Leftwich Dodge

When: June 5, 11:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Where: American Museum of Western Art — The Anschutz Collection, 1727 Tremont Pl., Denver

Cost: $10

Tickets: Available here