The second to last week of May is upon us. If you weren’t able to make any shows last week, fear not. We’ve got plenty of Denver concerts this week. From EDM to country, the extensive series of genres for you to enjoy are listed below. Stay tuned for updates of newly announced concerts.

Monday, May 22

Recommended: Jagwar Ma @ The Bluebird

This indie-psychedelic rock band is a perfect way to rid yourself of the Monday blues. The Australian band of three have gained attention since opening for The xx and Tame Impala. Jagwar Ma has released three studio albums – their newest being Every Now & Zen which contains reprises and re-works of the songs “Ordinary,” “Slipping” and “Give Me a Reason” off their 2016 album Every Now & Then. By taking elements of shoegaze, psych-pop and indie-alternative, the band has created a sound all their own. Catch these Aussie heartthrobs this Monday at the Bluebird.

Hearts Like Lions @ The Marquis

The Family Crest with Trevor Sensor @ Lost Lake

Vinyl Mondays @ The Hi-Dive

Steve Poltz @ The Walnut Room

El Javi @ Ophelia’s

Tuesday, May 23

Recommended: Chris Stapleton’s “All American Road Show” with Brothers Osborne and Lucie Silvas (night one) *sold-out @ Red Rocks

Singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton is set to play two sold-out nights at Red Rocks. Born in Kentucky, Stapleton is no novice to the country-blues scene. He has over four number one hit country songs such as “What Are You Listening To” and “Tennessee Whiskey,” and has been praised for this work and talent by artists like Sheryl Crow, Luke Bryant and Adele. He’s currently touring to promote his newest album, From a Room: Volume 1, which was released early this May.

Pallbearer with Gatecreeper and Venomous Maximus @ The Bluebird

Voodoo Visionary with Morsel @ Cervantes Other Side

Yngwie Malmsteen with THE RASKINS and Cellador @ Summit Music Hall

A Lot Like Birds with Household, Hearts Like Lions and GhostPulse @ The Marquis

Midnight Oil @ The Paramount

The Mayhem Trio: Marlier, Bijoux and Gunnison @ Nocturne Jazz

Wednesday, May 24

Recommended: Vamps with Palaye Royale and Darke Complex @ The Bluebird

One of Japan’s most popular rock bands is headed to the Bluebird this Wednesday. Formed in 2008, the band has released five studio albums with their most recent released April of this year. The two have gained traction and a loyal following since their first world tour back in 2010. Known for their intriguing stage production and unfaltering vitality while performing, the two have pushed past the norm of hard and alternative rock.

Chris Stapleton’s “All American Road Show” with Brothers Osborne and Lucie Silvas (night two) *sold out @ Red Rocks

Vamps with Palaye Royale and Darke Complex @ The Bluebird

JoJo @ The Gothic

Jesus Piece with Malice At The Palice, Bind, Spit Black and Fortune’s Fool @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Silver Face with Briffaut and Palo Santo @ Larimer Lounge

Lazer and Levi with Evan Holms and the Restless Ones and One Way Ride @ The Marquis

WE Are The Asteroid @ Lost Lake

Teenage Mutants @ Bar Standard

RE: Search featuring Kaminanda with Andreilien, Soulacybin, Mikey Thunder and Jubee @ Cervantes Other Side

Let the Beat Speak presents: The Godfather of Soul @ Nocturne Jazz

Handsome Ghost with Frances Cone @ Globe Hall

Thursday, May 25

Recommended: Cool Ghouls with The Kinky Fingers and Last of the Easy Riders @ The Hi-Dive

Based in San Francisco, California, this band of four is bringing west coast vibes to the Hi-Dive this Thursday. Though rock & roll is their main genre, their music also consists of a laid back and wavy sound that teeters on the edge of indie-rock. Their influences consist of tall cans, 40s, blunts, parties and crime.

Postcards with False Report, Noise Brigade, Dozer and All Wrong @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Top Flite Empire with D.A.S., Yung June and PAC @ Larimer Lounge

The River Arkansas with Grant Sabin and the Juke Joint Highball and Anthony Ruptak @ Lost Lake

The Birthday Massacre featuring UnderYourSpellTour with Army Of The Universe and Ludovico Technique @ The Marquis

Coal Town Reunion & Monocle Band with Canyon Collected @ Cervantes Other Side

Paul Van Dyk North American Tour presented by Dreamstate with Adam Stark & STON3 with ROBO @ Beta Nightclub

Summerfest featuring Gwampmizzle and Ransteez @ The Roxy

Meet the Giant with Hi-Fi Gentry @ The Oriental

Jean-Luc Davis’ Alternative Reality @ Nocturne Jazz

Crafts and Drafts live music @ 3 Kings Tavern

Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal with The Gold Company, Kerry Pastine & The Crime Scene @ Ophelia’s

Motown Groove @ Goosetown Tavern

The Ghost of Joseph Buck @ Globe Hall

The Chris Dismuke band with Kenny Lee Young and Strings and The Box @ The Walnut Room

DeadPhish Orchestra (night one) @ Be On Key

JayKay with Antidote, DV3, X-Hale, Dolly and CakeUp @ Herman’s Hideaway

Friday, May 26

Recommended: Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson with the Colorado Symphony @ Red Rocks

These Britain-born rock legends are headlining Red Rocks this Friday. During the late 60’s and early 70’s, mixing hard rock, folk and blues was unique in that era of time. And in 1968 the band opened for Pink Floyd, which allowed traction to continue building their loyal fan base throughout the decades. They were scrutinized at first because of their crude lyrics, but despite critic’s negative feedback, the band proved their worth. Jethro Tull has five platinum and eleven gold records, which speaks for the band’s success. Some of their greatest hits include “Locomotive Breath,” “Living in the Past,” “Bungle in the Jungle” and “Hunting Girl.” To experience one of rock’s most appraised musicians, head to Red Rocks this Friday night.

Justin Townes Earle with The Sadies and Sammy Brue @ The Bluebird

D.R.A.M. @ The Ogden

Smino /Zero Fatigue Presents Swanita Tour @ Larimer Lounge

No More Excuses with Throttlebomb and The Born Readies @ Lost Lake

Bottom Bracket with Cunnilingus and The Lurchers @ Lion’s Lair

RL Grime @ Beta Nightclub

Destruction with Warbringer, Jungle Rot and Hellbender @ The Marquis

Digable Planets with The Reminders and Old Man Saxon @ Cervantes

Whiskeyfolk featuring Jonathan Meadows, Chris Speasmaker, Scott Lane and Raphael Katchinoff, Alpha King Knight and more @ Cervantes Other Side

Baeza & So Real @ The Roxy

Not-So-Modern Sounds in Country and Western by the Steve Kovalcheck Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

Kyle Park @ The Grizzly Rose

US Air Guitar Championships Qualifier @ 3 Kings Tavern

J.E. Borgen (Full Band Performance) with dBsoundco @ Ophelia’s

Tinsley Ellis Blues is Dead @ Globe Hall

DeadPhish Orchestra (night two) @ Be On Key

Saturday, May 27

Recommended: Malaa with Action 52 and Kases @ The Gothic

One of house music’s newest and upcoming artists is set to headline the Gothic this Saturday. First gaining traction in 2015, there is still not much known about the mysterious producer. He (or she) wears a ski mask on stage and keeps a low-profile internet presence. But the enigmatic figure caught the attention of EDM listeners when Major Lazer released a remix featuring Malaa. There is speculation that Tchami and DJ Snake have a hand in the mystery behind the masked house musician, though that is still unknown. Despite the perplexing details, Malaa puts on a show that EDM, house and electronic fans can all get down to and appreciate.

Allegeaon with SmackFactor – CD Release Show, Arise in Chaos, Fall Of Scylla and Ritual of Ascension @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Matthew Logan Vasquez (of Delta Spirit) with Bad Licks and Blake Brown & The American Dust Choir @ Larimer Lounge

Black Marble with DRAA and Voight @ Lost Lake

MONTU & Telemetry with XOA @ Cervantes Other Side

Bleak Plaza with Reality Something and Quantum Creep @ Lion’s Lair

BJ Barham @ The Marquis

Lost Walks with in/PLANES and Danny Marigold @ The Hi-Dive

Bad Boy Bill + Richard Vission with Jonas Tempel @ Beta Nightclub

Mozzy @ The Roxy

Say Werrrd? @ Bar Standard

Decadon with Fyer and CONTRVBVND @ The Oriental

The Organization plays Prince @ Nocturne Jazz

Thief River with 3rd Side Effect, Zen Alchemysts and One Track Mind @ 3 Kings Tavern

SNAP! 90s Dance Party with DJ A-L (The Soul Pros/Future Classic Music) @ Ophelia’s

El Cro with La Era Del Fenix @ Goosetown Tavern

Digg with Jublingo @ Globe Hall

Pan Astral with Plume Varia @ The Walnut Room

Nina Storey @ Soiled Dove Underground

Whiskey Starship with Lowdown, Last Rhino, Sweet Ball Peen and Tim Huston Project @ Herman’s Hideaway

Sunday, May 28

Recommended: Odesza with FKJ, Tennyson and Pomo @ Red Rocks *sold out

The Seattle electronic duo that most of us know and love is back in Denver. Now mainstream, the pair have reached new heights by gaining a tremendously loyal fan base that consists of veteran and novice electronic listeners alike. The two have released little music since the release of their 2014 album In Return, but on April 26 of this year, they gave us a taste of what we’ve all been waiting for. By dropping two singles, Odesza fan’s are reinvigorated as the anticipation and hope for more increases. Catch night two of Odesza this Sunday at Red Rocks.

Zebbler Encanti Experience with Sixis @ Cervantes

Jesse RS Album Release Party with Analogue Hero and Alec Ryan @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Ian Sweet @ Larimer Lounge

The Doppelgängers with Robby Wicks Band, Weather Big Storm and Jeremy Wood @ Lost Lake

Lowlife with Alright Alright and Prettymouth @ Lion’s Lair

Merchandise wtih B Boys and Palehorse/Palerider @ The Hi-Dive

Danny Tenaglia @ Beta Nightclub

International Bob Dylan Tribute Festival @ The Oriental

RVIVR with Dang and more TBA @ Seventh Circle

Deke Dickerson with Adam Lopez and His Rhythm Review @ Goosetown Tavern

