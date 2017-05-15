Halfway through May, and we’re just getting started. This week in Denver concerts will have you ready to get out and enjoy some music. From dubstep to folk or hip-hop to post-rock, our line-up covers an extensive variety of genres. Read on to see who’s in town this week.
Monday, May 15
Recommended: Western Settings with the Black Dots, Lawsuit Models, Jacks Smirking Revenge and The Winderemeres @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Western Settings is headed to Denver. The band draws elements of post-rock, punk and hardcore, hence bridging the gap between the scenes. With introspective lyrics and an incredibly energetic and animated stage presence, the band is able to evoke the same emotions out of their audience. Catch these punk rockers this Monday and the Moon Room at Summit Music Hall.
Also see:
Starlito & Don Trip “Karate in The Garage Tour” featuring Scotty ATL and Red Dot @ Cervantes
Monday Night Menagerie featuring Hyzenborg Eelko, Xzentradi and Bogzilla @ Cervantes Other Side
Decrepit Birth: Devastation on the Nation Tour with The Zenith Passage, The Kennedy Veil, Vale of Pnath and Harvest the Murdered @ The Marquis
Frontier Ruckus with Avenhart and Paul Dehaven @ Larimer Lounge
Vinyl Mondays @ The Hi-Dive
Green Mountain HS Images & Shadows Singing Standards with the Eunha So Trio @ Dazzle Jazz
Tuesday, May 16
Recommended: Wale w/ Kent Jones, Phil Ade, DJ five8, One Shot Dot and Tony Neek$ @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
One of hip-hop music’s most talented figures is headed to Cervantes this Tuesday. The Washington D.C. rapper was first recognized in 2006 when producer Mark Ronson discovered his talent. Wale has since made waves in the industry and has collaborated with artists such as J.Cole, Talib Kweli, Curren$y and SZA.
Also see:
Porter Ray: “Watercolor Tour” with Special Guests @ Cervantes Other Side
On the Cinder with more TBA @ Seventh Circle
Primus with The Claypool Lennon Delirium @ Red Rocks
LP with Josiah & The Bonnevilles @ The Bluebird
The Big News with Madaline and Short Bus Rejects @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Sam Outlaw with Michaela Anne @ Larimer Lounge
Flaw with Righteous Vendetta, BRACE 4 IMPACT and Thousand Frames @ The Marquis
Fenech-Soler + Knox Hamilton with The Solid Ocean @ Lost Lake
The Lituation @ The Hi-Dive
Center for Musical Arts Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Combo @ Dazzle Jazz
The Mayhem Trio: Marlier, Bijoux and Gunnison @ Nocturne Jazz
Open Mic with Soul Daddy and His Band @ Ophelia’s
Tift Merritt @ Soiled Dove Underground
Wednesday, May 17
Recommended: Kehlani with Ella Mai, Jahkoy and Noodles @ The Ogden
The 22-year-old hip-hop and R&B sensation Kehlani is headed to the Ogden. Born in Oakland, California, the artist was Grammy nominated in 2016 for Best Urban Contemporary Album and has since become a staple as an R&B artist. She is currently touring her recently released studio album Sweetsexysavage, which was dropped January of this year.
Also see:
The Happy Fits with The Bright Silence, Use the Sun and Backseat Vinyl @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
RE: Search featuring Teebs with Free The Robots, Lefto, Mikey Thunder and Jubee @ Cervantes Other Side
Break The Joke with Barbizon, Bad Nostalgia and Bitter Suns @ Larimer Lounge
Marcus Church with Artless Bravado, Vase Vide and Mister Zach @ Lost Lake
Joe Goddard (DJ Set) @ Bar Standard
Eliane Elias Trio @ Dazzle Jazz
Let the Beat Speak presents: The Godfather of Soul @ Nocturne Jazz
Hotel Bar with Bad Year & The Swindlin’ Hearts @ 3 Kings Tavern
Mr. Atomic with FIZ, Television Generation and Open to the Hound @ Globe Hall
Richard Grewar with Abigail Dowd and Milo Matthews @ Herman’s Hideaway
Thursday, May 18
Recommended: Ab-Soul @ The Bluebird
Born in Carson, California, Ab-Soul was signed to Top Dawg Entertainment in 2007 alongside artists Jay Rock and Kendrick Lamar. He’s best known for his powerful lyrics and dynamic stage presence as well as his four studio albums Longterm Mentality, Control System, These Days and Do What Thou Wilt.
Also see:
Crafter with Remain and Sustain, Ultimate Price, Fox Lake and Dreamcast @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Pat Fiddle’s Pickin’ On John Hartford featuring Pete Wernick of Hot Rize & Chuck Morris of Lotus with Members of Rapidgrass featuring Mark Morris and more @ Cervantes Other Side
Xandria with Kobra and the Lotus, Once Human and One Way To Live @ The Marquis
The Weeks with The Lonely Biscuits @ Larimer Lounge
Overslept with Oh Malô, Wildermiss and The Color Canvas @ Lost Lake
Clyde & The Milltailers with Tejon St. Corner Thieves and Derek Blake @ Lion’s Lair
Knife Party @ Beta Nightclub
Tink with Povi @ The Roxy
ill-ēsha @ The Oriental
Eliane Elias Trio @ Dazzle Jazz
Jean-Luc Davis’ Alternative Reality @ Nocturne Jazz
Dr. Zilog Album Release with Sonic Vomit, Facial and Aethernaut @ Seventh Circle
Motown Groove @ Goosetown Tavern
King Friday The 13th with Wabakinoset and Beta Units @ Globe Hall
Ina & Johnny’s After Party featuring Terminals, PterrorFractyl and Grave Moss @ Herman’s Hideaway
Friday, May 19
Recommended: Hotel Garuda with WINGTIP and Jonah Baseball @ The Bluebird
The eclectic electronic duo Hotel Garuda is headlining their Denver debut at the Bluebird. The two first met in school in Indonesia and have since been making ripples in the electronic realm. Their music aligns with Cashmere Cat and Thomas Jack, although they have found their own sound within the short months they’ve been making music.
Also see:
Mono with Altas @ The Marquis
Eric Lindell with Special Guests @ Cervantes Other Side
Miss Fortune with Wake Me, Red Tide Rising and ACEDIA @ Summit Music Hall
The Official Pabst Festival Kick Off Party featuring The Hollow, Soft Skulls and Old School Hype @ Larimer Lounge
Flynt Flossy and Turquoise Jeep with Turner Jackson @ Lost Lake
King Cardinal Cassingle Release with Robby Peoples and Lillian @ Lion’s Lair
Country Lips @ The Hi-Dive
Kill the Noise @ Beta Nightclub
Riitz (night one) @ The Roxy
Will Azada @ Bar Standard
Joe Locke Trio with Pat Bianchi & Marvin ‘Smitty’ Smith @ Dazzle Jazz
Not-So-Modern Sounds in Country and Western by the Steve Kovalcheck Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
Micky & The Motorcars @ The Grizzly Rose
Druids featuring False Cathedrals, Smolder and Burn and Kenaima @ 3 Kings Tavern
Funky Meters wtih 7 come 11 @ Ophelia’s
The Heartstring Hunters with Folk Family Revival, Watching for Foxes and Dallas Thorton @ Globe Hall
Homevibe Presents: Andy Palmer CD Release Show featuring Anthony Ruptak and The Midnight Friends and Joe Sampson
Float Like a Buffalo with Weather Big Storm, Rubber Planet, Greenbrier Broadcast and Lost Hitos @ Herman’s Hideaway
Saturday May, 20
Recommended: Global Dub Festival 2017 featuring Flux Pavilion and Illenium @ Red Rocks
Get ready for bass, bass and more bass. Global Dub’s annual takeover of Red Rocks is finally upon us. This year’s line-up consists of Crizzly, Spag Heddy, Wilkinson, Armnhmr and Templo as well has headliners Flux Pavilion and Illenium. Come get dancey this Saturday with some of electronic music’s most esteemed artists.
Also see:
Project Pabst featuring Ice Cube, Phantogram, Danny Brown, Kurt Vile and the Violators, STRFKR, Noname, Twin Peaks and more @ RiNo District
RISK! @ The Bluebird
MXPX with Masked Intruder @ The Gothic
Everclear 2017 Tour – SMFTA 20th Anniversary featuring Vertical Horizon and Fastball @ Summit Music Hall
Start Making Sense: Ultimate Talking Heads Tribute with OrKa Odyssey @ Cervantes
Duey and the Decibels do Disco! featuring Adam Smirnoff, Neal Evans, David Duart, Austin Zalatel & Matt Brickler, Jeff Prah and more @ Cervantes Other Side
The Midnight Club with Valienta (7 p.m.-10 p.m.) @ Lost Lake
Sonic Geometry with Drumanji and MIDIcinal (11 p.m.) @ Lost Lake
Degurutieni with Whiskey Orphans @ Lion’s Lair
45s Against 45 featuring DJ Jason Heller, DJ Boyhollow, DJ Steve Cervantes, DJ Erin Stereo, DJ Tyler Jacobson and DJ Eric Allen @ The Hi-Dive
Riitz (night two) @ The Roxy
Say Werrrd? @ Bar Standard
Bob Montgomery “From First to Last” – 5 Points Jazz Fest After-Party @ Dazzle Jazz
Funky Meters with 7 come 11 @ Ophelia’s
Daisyhead with Fossil Youth, Sundressed, Postcards and Finding Common Ground @ Seventh Circle
Denver Beatniks with Kimberly Otte @ Goosetown Tavern
Folly Fields with Kinesics and The Dollhouse Thieves @ The Walnut Room
Nothing But The Sax featuring Dee Lucas, Tony Exum, Jr. and Danny Kusz @ Soiled Dove Underground
Thin Air @ Be On Key
Sunday, May 21
Recommended: Elephant Revival with The Oh Hellos and Mandolin Orange @ Red Rocks
Colorado-bred Elephant Revival is headlining Red Rocks this Sunday. The band of six creates a unique sound that draws on elements of folk, Americana, gypsy and Celtic. Paired with incredible melodies and instrumentation, Elephant Revival is able to serenade any audience member with introspective lyrics and marvelous vocals.
Also see:
Face Of The City Showcase: Live Performances by Denver’s Best Unsigned Talent @ Cervantes Other Side
Larimer Lights with Nick Critchlow @ Larimer Lounge
Quilombo Sound System with Secret Creatures @ Lost Lake
Arkona / Sirenia with MindMaze and Sicosis @ The Marquis
Esmé Patterson with déCollage and Kitty Crimes @ The Hi-Dive
Patrice Bäumel @ Beta Nightclub
Ninth + Lincoln Orchestra (Last Show at 930 Lincoln Location) @ Dazzle Jazz
