The second week of May continues the epic line-up for Denver concerts. Head out and experience all the artists and multitude of genres heading into town this week. Stay tuned for our weekly roundups for updates of newly announced concerts.
Monday, May 8
Recommended: Chris Brown — The Party Tour @ Pepsi Center
Starting his career at 16-years-old, hip-hop artist Chris Brown has since become an influential figure in mainstream music. Despite having put himself in several compromising positions resulting in legal litigation, Brown has been working on restoring his career. He’s had numerous songs on Billboard’s Top 100 such as “Run It,” “Forever,” “Kiss Kiss” and “Say Goodbye.” To catch the hip-hop sensation, head to the Pepsi Center this Monday.
Also see:
Lewis Watson with Ian Mahan @ Larimer Lounge
Leif Vollebekk with Mitchel Evan and Clayton Wyatt @ Lost Lake
Spread the Word Festival Menagerie featuring Joey Porter’s Vital Organ, Doran Joseph, Collidoscope and more @ Cervantes Other Side
Vinyl Mondays @ The Hi-Dive
Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra @ Dazzle Jazz
Tuesday, May 9
Recommended: E-40 with Kool John @ Summit Music Hall
West coast rapper E-40 is headed to Summit Music Hall this Tuesday. The artist has worked with big names such as Akon, T-Pain and Lil’ Jon resulting in popular hit features. His most prominent songs are “Tell Me When To Go,” “U and Dat” and “Break Ya Ankles.” Along with being a rapper and producer, E-40 has been a powerful community leader and philanthropist for the city of Oakland. His talents have taken him beyond the studio which is the makings for an influential powerhouse.
Also see:
Boy Harsher with Voight, Churchfire, Weathered Statues, Mirror Fears and Echo Beds (DJ Set) @ Larimer Lounge
KONGOS with Mother Mother (night one) *sold out @ The Marquis
Tha Alkaholiks with True Justice & Vocab Slick, Masta Of Ceramoniez, Six ‘o Clock and Lyrical Landlordz @ Lost Lake
Saddle Of Southern Darkness with Samm Bones and Tejon St. Corner Thieves @ Lion’s Lair
The Dip with The Get Together @ The Hi-Dive
Englewood Schools Jazz Bands @ Dazzle Jazz
The Mayhem Trio: Marlier, Bijoux and Gunnison @ Nocturne Jazz
Sovereign with Full Bore, Cyclonus and Special Guests @ 3 Kings Tavern
Anthony David @ Soiled Dove Underground
Wednesday, May 10
Recommended: John Paul White (Formerly of The Civil Wars) with Covenhoven @ The Bluebird
American singer-songwriter John Paul White is headed to the Bluebird. Previously one-half of the Grammy-winning folk duo The Civil Wars, White has been continuing his solo project since his 2016 release of Beulah. With introspective lyrics paired with powerful vocals and prodigious instrumentals, he’s able to captivate every member of the audience.
Also see:
“Icey Tour” featuring Dice Soho, Dougie F with XXOG, Low Hanging Fruit and Kid Vega$ @ Cervantes
KONGOS with Mother Mother (night two) @ The Marquis
RE: Search featuring EPROM with Project Aspect, The Orcastrator, Mikey Thunder and Jubee @ Cervantes Other Side
Superjoint with Battlecross, Childbite, Fist Fight and Insurgence @ Summit Music Hall
The Orbiting Human Circus featuring The Music Tapes @ Larimer Lounge
Soul Cypher Featuring Wil Guice, Devan Blake Jones, J. Carey, Cicely Okain, Kayla Rae, Danae Simone, Hosted By: Ave Emi @ Lost Lake
Sweet Spirit with Porlolo and Tyto Alba @ The Hi-Dive
Charles Gatschet Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz
Let the Beat Speak presents: The Godfather of Soul @ Nocturne Jazz
Blackout with Reed Wolf @ 3 Kings Tavern
Dinner with Lost Dog Trio: Tom Waits Tribute @ Ophelia’s
Lunetta with Miss Odd Genie & Norm L. Princess and Mystic Bummer @ Seventh Circle
Chris Swift with Used To Be Me, Paul Ski and Johnny Saxe @ Goosetown Tavern
Opeth & Gojira with Devin Townsend Project @ Red Rocks
Thursday, May 11
Recommended: The Cutthroat Drifters Album Release with The Patient Zeros, HR People and Dead Pay Rent @ The Bluebird
The Denver-bred Cutthroat Drifters are headlining the Bluebird this Thursday. Mixing rock ‘n’ roll and southern rock with a hint of blues is the unique blend the Drifters have made their own. The band released their first album Go in 2013 and their second album Left Alive in 2015. And this show is the May 2017 release of their third album A Midnight Smile. Performing with passion and vigor, The Cutthroat Drifters showcase just what rock ‘n’ roll is all about.
Also see:
You Can’t Come featuring Trip Phontaine, SiDMFKiD, Future Heroes, Khaki, Stagename and AKWA @ Larimer Lounge
Hinder/Nonpoint with Nine Shrines and Chrysalis @ Summit Music Hall
Wolfer with Attack on Venus, A Vintage Future and Flahoola @ The Marquis
Pickin’ On the Pizza Tapes featuring Pat Fiddle, Tyler Grant, Frank Rische and Don Julin with Wood Belly, The Tyler Grant Trio @ Cervantes Other Side
Froth with Flaural and Male Blonding @ Lost Lake
The Skeleton Crew with Hillbilly Riot the Kenny’s Log In @ Lion’s Lair
Kyle Emerson EP Release with The Velveteers and Freaky North @ The Hi-Dive
Jack Beats with Punjahbae and Aaron Bordas @ Beta Nightclub
Dave Rajewski Sextet: Yesterday’s Tomorrows Recording Release @ Dazzle Jazz
Jean-Luc Davis’ Alternative Reality @ Nocturne Jazz
Casey Russell’s Soul Shack @ Ophelia’s
Motown Groove @ Goosetown Tavern
Matt Haeck with Poet’s Row and Ryan Dart @ Globe Hall
Delasean Birthday Bash Featuring Nick Delano and Ghost Gang @ The Walnut Room
Champagne 6 Presents #LOVEis @ Soiled Dove Underground
The Implications with Shattered Halo, Dykotomy and Howlin’ Goatz @ Herman’s Hideaway
Friday, May 12
Recommended: Rowdy Shadehouse with Lady and the Gentlemen and We’s Us @ The Bluebird
Another Denver-born band is set the headline the Bluebird. Rowdy Shadehouse has become a staple Denver artist over the years. Their influences include Van Halen, LCD Soundsystem, Iggy Pop, James Brown and Judas Priest. Rowdy Shadehouse brings the funk wherever they go, and their sexually-fueled stage performance will blow any fan way, new or old.
Also see:
Son Volt with Sera Cahoone @ The Gothic
Never Shout Never *sold out @ The Marquis
Mustache Bash featuring The Jakarta Band with White Russian @ Summit Music Hall
Fortunate Youth with Josh Heinrichs and Iya Terra @ Cervantes
Cualli & Resonant Language with Zonra and Seied @ Cervantes Other Side
The Wild Reeds with Blank Range and Izaak Opatz @ Larimer Lounge
Henchmen + Reno Divorce with STEREOSHIFTER and The Black Eyed Saints @ Lost Lake
The Pollution with Terminals and Klaus Defoe @ Lion’s Lair
Sugar Skulls & Marigolds with Plastic Daggers and Necropanther @ The Hi-Dive
Midnight Tyrannosaurus & Megalodon + Arius with Slabs @ Beta Nightclub
Lloyd Maz @ The Roxy
Kinky Friedman @ The Oriental
Gerald Clayton Trio: Tributary Tales CD Release @ Dazzle Jazz
Not-So-Modern Sounds in Country and Western by the Steve Kovalcheck Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
Roger Creager @ The Grizzly Rose
Valiomierda with Frontside 5 and Piojos @ 3 Kings Tavern
J Rocc (Stones Throw) with DJ A-L and friends (The Soul Pros/Future Classic Music) @ Ophelia’s
The Ghoulies with Audrey, GUTS and Cowards @ Globe Hall
Performance High Showcase @ The Walnut Room
Paul Taylor @ Soiled Dove Underground
May Daze Festival featuring Kathars!s, Shakedown Street and Dead Floyd @ Be On Key
Jim Florentine with Mr. Steak and Anthony Crawford @ Herman’s Hideaway
Saturday, May 13
Recommended: Lettuce with Ghostface Killah, George Porter Jr., John Scofield, Marcus King, Cyril Neville, Turkauz, The Russ Liquid Test, J Rocc and more @ Red Rocks
Funk powerhouse Lettuce is headed to Red Rocks once again. Putting a modern feel on classic funk give listeners the best of both worlds. Originating in Boston, Massachusetts, the members consist of Eric Krasno, Adam Smirnoff, Neal Evans, Adam Deitch, Erick Coomes, Ryan Zoidis and Rashawn Ross. The band has been in business for over two decades perfecting their music and performance, and have since gained an enormous, loyal die-hard following. Catch these funk legends this coming Saturday.
Also see:
Barns Courtney with Foxtrax @ The Bluebird
Red Bull Sound Select Presents: DIIV w/ Candace and Slow Caves @ Summit Music Hall
OKILLY DOKILLY with Beatallica and Extreme Turbo Smash @ The Marquis
Wookiefoot with Roots of Creation @ Cervantes
We Dream Dawn with Intuit and Taarka @ Cervantes Other Side
The Sounds Of Twist & Shout featuring Green Druid, The Trip, Extra Kool, Specific Ocean and TF Marz @ Larimer Lounge
The Omens (Tour Send Off) with Colfax Speed Queen, Holy Glories and Codename: Carter @ Lost Lake
Old School Hype with Echoes In Reverie the Midnight Movie @ Lion’s Lair
Denver All Day Fest III with In The Company Of Serpents, The Flight of Sleipnir, Civilized, Goon and more @ The Hi-Dive
Manufactured Superstars with Mike Majic, Skeena and Adam Consigli @ Beta Nightclub
Boondox & Blaze @ The Roxy
Say Werrrd? @ Bar Standard
Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives @ The Oriental
Anat Cohen & Trio Brasileiro @ Dazzle Jazz
The Organization plays Prince (doors open at 7 p.m.) @ Nocturne Jazz
Paul Musso (late night set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Rock De Mayo VI with Izcalli, Kinky Fingers, Siveria and Los Retro 45 @ Ophelia’s
Shae’s Birthday Show featuring Wake the Bat, Theft Under a Thousand, Shae and Dano, Flower Crown Me a Queen and Plasma Canvas @ Seventh Circle
Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ Goosetown Tavern
Verses The Inevitable with Hangman’s Hymnal, Larry Nix and The Killer Gents @ Globe Hall
Bo DePeña with Ginny Mules and Wolf van Elfmand @ The Walnut Room
School of Rock Denver Presents Epic Album: Van Halen’s 1984 @ Soiled Dove Underground
Guitar Villians with Hazel Miller, Jacob Larson, Coco Brown, The Hits and more @ Herman’s Hideaway
Sunday, May 14
Recommended: Com Truise/Clark @ The Bluebird
Synthwave musician Seth Haley, aka Com Truise, is heading to the Bluebird this Sunday. Born in New York, Haley has been creating self-dubbed “mid-fi synth-wave, slow-motion funk” over the last decade. He’s also known by past pseudonyms Sarin Sunday, Airliner and SYSTM. Concocting elements of chillwave and synthwave, Haley has become a dominant artist in the genre.
Also see:
Sabaton with Leaves’ Eyes and Battle Beast @ The Gothic
Raise the Roof for At Risk Youth! featuring Notorious Conduct, Bad Chad, SickNick and Floseph Wayne @ Cervantes Other Side
MISA Student Showcase with Stop Motion, Slightly Overdressed, Bella Musser and Mobiius @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
The Barrelors with Joanie and the Phonies and Paul Whitacre @ Lost Lake
The Del Griffiths with Campfire Cassettes and Sweater Belly @ Lion’s Lair
Oliver Huntemann with MIKE WLKR @ Beta Nightclub
Old Crow Medicine Show @ The Paramount
Anat Cohen & Trio Brasileiro @ Dazzle Jazz
