In the age of social media, many of us have become aware of some random and peculiar holidays we wouldn’t otherwise know of. One of these is National Buy a Musical Instrument Day, which is observed on May 22 and gives you a great an excuse to finally go buy that acoustic guitar you’ve had your eye on. In celebration of the holiday, we’ve put together a list of some locally-owned instrument shops in Denver to get your musical fix.

Flesher-Hinton Music Company

Where: 5890 W 44th Avenue, Denver

The Lowdown: The Flesher-Hinton Music Company has been around since the ‘5os, and rumor has it there’s a nostalgic feel to it as soon as you walk in. The shop caters to all basic musical needs, with instrument selections and accessories, sheet music, music software and more. Flesher-Hinton also offers instrument rentals.

Music Gear Guys

Where: 222 S Broadway, Denver

The Lowdown: Music Gear Guys is a good place for getting the basics of what musician needs that deviates from the Guitar Center feel. They’ve got a great selection of boutique pedals as well as amps, strings and guitars. They offer repairs as well, and provide a good, small-town vibe for local musicians.