Whether you're getting ready for your first bikini or Brazilian wax, or are looking for tips and tricks to make your next bikini wax as luxurious of an experience as possible, we've got you covered! These tips are specific to bikini waxes for women.

THE BENEFITS

5 REASONS YOU’LL LOVE GETTING YOUR BIKINI AREA WAXED

Getting your bikini area waxed by a professional can truly be a “treat yourself” moment. Most ladies find themselves more pleased with the results of waxing than other temporary hair removal options like shaving, epilation and hair removal creams. Our top five benefits include:

SKIN HEALTH

Not only does waxing remove hair, it’s a physical exfoliation that removes lifeless surface skin cells, which means you’re receiving hair removal and skincare all in one.

SMOOTHER SKIN

Because you are removing hair from the root and exfoliating the skin, after a wax, you’ll probably find that your skin is now among the smoothest things in your life (sorry, boyfriend).

LONGER-LASTING RESULTS

Since your hair is being removed by the root, it will take much longer to grow back than with shaving.

THINNER AND FINER HAIR

When your hair does grow back after waxing, it will grow back weaker, making it finer, softer and sparser. Win-win!

MINIMAL IRRITATION

Many people find hair removal methods like epilation and hair removal creams irritating to the skin. However, waxing rarely causes this problem if it’s done by a licensed professional.

CONSISTENCY PAYS OFF: Once your first wax is out of the way, you’ll find out that every reservation gets easier and easier. In order to keep your skin soft and smooth and your next wax as painless as possible, we recommend waxing year-round.

HOW EXACTLY DOES BIKINI WAXING STACK UP AGAINST THE REST?

BIKINI WAXING VS. SHAVING

Waxing provides smoother and longer lasting results by removing the hair from the root, whereas shaving cuts the hair right below the skin’s surface, causing a prickly feel days after shaving. Waxing is also healthier because it provides a physical exfoliation, removing lifeless surface cells. In other words, waxing will give you the smoothest skin — and the smoothest experience.

BIKINI WAXING VS. EPILATION

Epilation is very similar to shaving or tweezing, and removes the hair right below the skin’s surface. Because epilation is done by machine, it’s slower and significantly more painful than waxing. Waxing provides smoother and longer lasting results with far less discomfort.

BIKINI WAXING VS. HAIR REMOVAL CREAMS

Waxing provides smoother and longer lasting results by removing the hair from the root. Chemical creams only remove the hair right below the skin’s surface. Just be warned, these can be very irritating to the skin as the cream can cause burning if left on for too long.

WHAT ABOUT A MORE PERMANENT SOLUTION?

Thinking about laser hair removal? Well, it can be risky — laser hair removal may or may not provide permanent hair removal. Results vary due to women’s varying skin tones and hair types. It can also be very expensive, especially if it doesn’t turn out to be a permanent hair removal solution for you. Waxing provides smooth results for three to four weeks and is very cost effective.

THE TYPES

THE DIFFERENT TYPES OF BIKINI AND BRAZILIAN WAXES

If you’ve heard the terms bikini and Brazilian waxing thrown around interchangeably, then you may be confused. But don’t worry — we’re here to clear things up. At European Wax Center®, we define our three service offerings as bikini line waxes, bikini waxes and bikini Brazilian waxes.

BIKINI LINE:

is a basic tidying; we wax the sides (called your panty line) and across the top. If you’re wearing a bikini, this will prevent any hairs from “peeking out.”

BIKINI (FULL):

is the next step and allows you to take off as much or as little hair as you like from the front. If you want to leave a small “strip”, triangle, square or nothing at all, it’s up to you.

BIKINI BRAZILIAN:

goes from the front, all the way to the back with an added butt strip. This is perfect for a completely nude look or you can leave a neat triangle, strip or square on the front. Choose the style that best fits you.

PROPER PREPARATION

HOW TO GET PREPARED FOR YOUR FIRST BIKINI WAX

RELAX, GORGEOUS

The pain that sometimes gets associated with waxing is mostly caused by the anxiety and tension a person feels while on the waxing bed. The more relaxed you are, the less painful the experience will be. View your waxing experience as a bit of pampering that results in luxuriously smooth skin.

GET WAX READY

Your hair should be at least a ¼ inch long (about the length of a grain of rice), to allow the wax to grip around the hair. If it is your first time waxing, then we recommend you refrain from shaving for at least two weeks before your reservation. After your first wax, it is recommended to wax every three to four weeks. Then go home and throw your razors away, because you’ll never have to shave again.

FEEL READY TO TAKE THE PLUNGE?

