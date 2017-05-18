Already in its fifth year, ARISE Music Festival is one of Colorado’s fastest growing music festivals. Located in Loveland, Colorado, the increasingly popular event will kick off on August 4-6. ARISE will take place on Sunrise Ranch – a 350-acre organic farm and retreat center. The three-day event prides itself on being an independent, family run and leave-no-trace event. This year, the festival will feature eight different stages for ample music coverage – the lineup is stacked with artists like Atmosphere, Brother Ali, Beats Antique and Tipper. The festival’s lineup already includes over 50 national and local bands – ranging from folk bands like The Ghost of Paul Revere from Maine to indie infused punk band’s like RDGLDGRN from D.C.

Just this week the festival announced the addition of Colorado natives Sunsquabi. The three-piece just performed an opening set for Papadosio at Red Rocks and released a new EP, Deluxe. In addition to Sunsquabi you can expect to catch Colorado favorite Beats Antique at ARISE. It’s hopeful that they’ll be performing with local artist and “digital painter” Android Jones. Jones will give a presentation at the festival as well as perform alongside some of the artists.

Last, but definitely not least, they announced Lettuce. The band has taken over Denver completely – not just in fans but also in members who have relocated here, such as drummer Adam Deitch and guitarist Adam Smirnoff. The octuplet of funky gents just threw down as Rage Rocks last Saturday, and if ARISE is anything like that, you better hydrate throughout the day – you will be dancing late into the night.

Even with the highly anticipated lineup, ARISE is more than a traditional music festival. If you find yourself getting tired from show-hopping, the festival offers various activities in addition to music. There are workshops, yoga classes, documentary films and panel discussions, art installations, live painters and much more. One of the festival’s most unique features is their use of “interactive villages” – small areas designated to a specific theme. Some examples of the villages this summer include a Food Truck Village, Healers Village, Hemp Village, a Children’s Village and more. This year, the festival is highlighting their Solution’s Village, which showcases “ecological and social justice solutions with practical on-site demonstrations designed to make our world a better place.” ARISE seems to be heavily pushing a green-conscious mentality – they will plant one tree for every ticket sold.

Ticket prices vary depending on the type of experience you’re looking for. Adult three-day general admission passes start at $199. Upgrades can be purchased in addition to the basic general admission price – such as a $99 car camping upgrade, an $89 VIP backstage pass upgrade and more. A full list of pricing can be found here.