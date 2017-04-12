April is in full force, and with First Friday, opening day and April Fool’s behind us, 420, Easter and rooftop drinking are upon us. Regardless of the change in season, one thing remains the same in Denver and that’s the variety of unique events that goes on during the weekends. From a ConSensual circus show, a Cosplay party and an acroyoga class, this weekend in Denver is full of unique events.

Thursday, April 13

On Balance: Art, Science and Politics

When: Thursday, April 13 from 1 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Vicki Myhren Gallery, 2121 E Asbury Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: With our society becoming more politically driven with discussions about climate change, art is beginning to take a form to discuss and elaborate on environmental awareness. With sustainability coming at odds with our consumer culture, there is much to be discussed. This event, On Balance: Art, Science, and Politics in the 21st Century, features a presentation by panel moderator Dr. Gregory Heming — The Storm Cloud of the Twenty-First Century: Lecture I in honor of John Ruskin. Additional panelists include Susan Camp, J Henry Fair, Dr. Phaedra Pezulla and Dr. Heidi Steltzer. Afterwards, Henry Fair will give an artist talk for Hidden Golds Sold.

Pie, Pie & Pie Charts

When: Thursday, April 13 from 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building – 144 W. Colfax, Denver

Cost: $5 suggested donation, but no one is denied due to lack of funds

The Lowdown: Pies come in many different forms, and explore three of them this Thursday at Pie, Pie & Pie Charts. From a pizza pie, to yummy pies á la mode and pie charts that break down your taxes, this event will both satisfy your tummy and your innate curiosity to learn more about where our tax dollars go. Hosted by the Warm Cookies of the Revolution, they invite you to eat pies and discuss pie charts as they dive into taxes and the process that goes with it, from funding to defining terms when they are used for budgetary reasons. There will be talks from Carol Hedges from the Colorado Fiscal Institute, Taylor-Hunt from Coloradans for Financial Reform, Shirley Whiteside from Denver War Tax Boycott, Courtney Law from Denver Department of Finance, as well as Roshan Bliss and Alex Landau from The Denver Justice Project.

Tequila vs. Bourbon

When: Thursday, April 13 from 6:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Lola Coastal Mexican – 1575 Boulder St. Denver

Cost: $45. Reservations only for this event. Call to make a reservation at 720-570-8686

The Lowdown: Are you more of a tequila person? Or are you more of a whiskey kind of person? Regardless, both go extremely well with a three course Kentucky Fried Menu. Head over to Lola Coastal Mexican this Thursday for a Tequila vs. Whiskey event, where you will get to hear from resident Tequila expert, Alex Terry and Bourbon expert Jake Norris, formerly of Stranahan’s & AD Laws, discuss tequila and whiskey.

Mortified Denver: April Fools

When: April 13, 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $16. Get tickets Here

The Lowdown: April Fools is not over with this “cultural phenomenon” praised by Newsweek, his American Life, The Today Show, The Onion AV Club and Entertainment Weekly. Mortified is a collaborative comedy show where adults share their most coveted poems, journal entries, letters and more from their adolescent years. What better way to share your past emotions than in front of a crowd of people? The show will feature local author Greg Hill, winner of the 2011 Amazon Breakthrough Novel Award. As always, the Mortified Colorado house band The Hot Lunch will be playing your favorite old school jams.

Naughty Pierre’s Burlesque & Comedy Extravaganza

When: Thursday, April 13 starting at 8:00 p.m.

Where: The Clocktower Cabaret – 1601 Arapahoe St. Denver

Cost: $25 – $35. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Enjoy Thursday’s dirty little secret at the Clocktower Cabaret for the weekly burlesque and comedy extravaganza. This is Denver’s longest-running burlesque and comedy show, full of laughs and incredible burlesque performances. This unique event embodies sexy and sassy acts that are throwbacks to the vintage nightclub scene.

Taboo Revue: April Showers

When: April 13, 8 to 9 p.m.

Where: Voodoo Comedy Playhouse, 1260 22nd St., Denver

Cost: $13. Get tickets Here

The Lowdown: Don’t miss out on this performance from ConSensual circus, a traveling group of performing artists and sex activists that strive to create a more realistic, authentic and sex positive culture. They embody and address important societal issues that revolve around sex through a circus performance, serving both as entertainment and education. Don’t miss out on this unique event that embodies sexiness and social messages.

Friday, April 14

Variety Night!

When: April 14, 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Where: Mercury Cafe Denver, 2199 California St., Denver

Cost: $10 at the door

The Lowdown: Enjoy a variety of mediums of art while benefitting a great cause this Friday at the Mercury Cafe. The Variety Night! invites guests to enjoy music, art, theater and comedy/improv, while supporting the ACLU and Planned Parenthood. There will be performances by Romero Theater Troupe, The Black Actors Guild, Total Goth, Jobless and The Milk Blossoms, with art, crafts, tapes and t-shirts available for sale.

Sushi, Sake and Joint Rolling Class

When: Friday, April 14 from 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Cluster Studios – 3881 Steele St. Denver

Cost: $65. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Do you like to roll something, whether it be sushi or a joint, and enjoy a beverage? Well head to Cluster Studios to roll some sushi and joints, all while enjoying some saké. You will be led by the best in both industries, as executive sushi chefs and experts in joint rolling come together to offer a class that is hard to pass up if you love marijuana and sushi. If you can’t make it this Friday, no sweat. This unique event will be running every Thursday, Friday and Saturday until July 29.

Then, Now, Next: Evolution of an Architectural Icon

When: Friday, April 14 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum – 100 W. 14th Ave Parkway, Denver

Cost: Museum ticket price $0-$13. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Explore and celebrate the history of the North Building at the Denver Art museum this Friday. Titled as an architectural icon, the building has seen a lot of history pass through its halls, as you journey through its past, experience its present while waiting for its upcoming revitalization project. There will be original architectural sketches, historical photos, building models and more to represent the significance of the building.

Divisions

When: Friday, April 14 – 16 starting at 7:30 p.m. , 2:30 p.m. for Sunday

Where: Performing Arts Complex at Pinnacle Charter School – 1001 W. 84th Ave, Denver

Cost: $22 – $50. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Watch and listen as Wonderbound and the Flobots come together for an incredible live collaboration in honor of the Flobots’ upcoming spring album release. The two groups will bring a dynamic show that invites guests to explore the never-ending struggles between personal identity, individual freedom, collective power and community. Learn as you look back on dance and music during the course of human history.

Saturday, April 15

Basquiat Weekend Day Three: Day of Films

When: April 15 from 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter – 2510 E. Colfax, Denver

Cost: $7 – $15. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Deepen your understanding of Basquiat with a weekend full of Jean-Michel Basquiat. The acclaimed street artist, known for his role in literature, art and music, will be featured in an exhibit, and this weekend is designed to give individuals a more in-depth understanding of this culturally significant artist. There will be films screened, as well as panel discussions throughout the day of the film fest. The film fest is co-presented with the Clyfford Still Museum and the Denver Film Society.

Toska Blues Dance

When: Saturday, April 15 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Where: The Savoy at Curtis Park, 2700 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Dance – $8, Class – $5, Specials – $2 (at the door)

The Lowdown: If you love to dance to the blues, then this monthly event is for you. Join in the fun of Toska, a monthly blues dance event. They allow guests to explore more styles of blues and ways of dancing expressively within the style of that form of dance. From the professional dancer to an individual who is interested in learning more about blues dance, the event is open for everyone and is sure to be a bluesy blast.

Brewery Boot Camp – Comrade Brewing

When: Saturday, April 15 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Comrade Brewing Co – 7667 E Iliff Ave, Denver

Cost: $10. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Start your Saturday off sweating off Friday night, then enjoy a nice cold brew afterwards at the Brewery Boot Camp. Hosted at the Comrade Brewing, guests will be immersed in a full body workout sure to break a sweat, followed by a happy hour hosted by Comrade Brewing. Train hard and play hard with Brewery Boot Camp.

Club Cosplay Denver

When: Saturday, April 15 from 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Alchemy Arts and Events – 3264 Larimer St Suite D, Denver

Cost: $7 – $500. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Calling all lovers of Cosplay – Alchemy Arts and Events will be turning into Club Cosplay this Saturday for an evening of incredible costumes, lively spirits and music. This is a self-procalimed event for those who may call themselves nerds, but just love all things Cosplay. The event has been a huge success in its year of running, serving over 10,000 nerds, geeks, gamers and cosplayers. Don’t miss out on this unique event!

Sunday, April 16

Flight School: Foundations of AcroYoga

When: Sunday, April 16 from 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: Movement Ritual – 1658 N. Lafayette St. Denver

Cost: $25 – $35. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Stretch out and hang around this Sunday at the Movement Ritual. Blend the wisdom of yoga and the dynamic power of acrobatics with AcroYoga with Flight School. Senior AcroYoga teacher Jen Leisch will be teaching the event to introduce individuals to AcroYoga. The class will spark your interest in AcroYoga and lay the foundation for what you need to know to continue your practice.

Destiny’s Child Pose

When: Sunday, April 16 from 9 – 11:30 a.m.

Where: The Walnut Room – 3131 Walnut St.

Cost: $15. Get tickets at the door.

The Lowdown: Practice your flow, drink a beer/mimosa and remember who Beyoncé was before she became queen. Destiny’s Child Pose at Big Booty Yoga invites you to enjoy a yoga session this Sunday to get information and flow with Destiny’s Child. This is an all-levels yoga class, so don’t feel like you aren’t experienced enough to come.

Mark Your Calendars…

The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes

When: April 20, 7:30 to 10 p.m.

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $29.50+

Tickets: Available Here

Hops for Homes Craft Beer Festival

When: Saturday, April 22

Where: Great Divide Bottling Hall — 3403 Brighton Boulevard, Denver

Cost: $10 – $45 — get tickets here