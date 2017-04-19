As April continues to roll on, Denver’s weekend events progress and continue to complement the culture of the 303. With the celebration of 420, a Lisa Frank inspired roller skating party and Record Store Day occurring this weekend, the Mile High City is full of fun, engaging, inspiring and unique events. Let’s explore what’s going on this weekend in the Denver.

Wednesday, April 19

FuckUp Nights Fail So Hard Vol. 8

Sponsored

When: Wednesday, April 19 from

Where: Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox – 1215 20th St. Denver

Cost: $20 – $25. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Fuck Up Nights is back, ready to teach the beauty in messing up business ventures. Hosted by Kiwi Schoffel of Craft Boner and featuring Paul Tamburello of Generator Real Estate, Woody Roseland of Roseland Creative Co, as well as Lindsey Naughton and Brittany Brennan of Patterns & Pops will be involved in the event to discuss their business ventures. The night is sure to be full of knowledge, success, disappointment and humor in between it all. As always with the FuckUp, the first beer is on them!

Thursday, April 20

420 On the Block

When: Thursday, April 20 starting from 4:20 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: City Hall – 1144 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $42 – $100. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Celebrate the notorious cannabis holiday with 420 On the Block, as Co Clubs comes together to celebrate throughout multiple venues in Denver. The largest gathering to celebrate the Cannabis Community in Denver will host a variety of music, comedy and talks to celebrate the holiday, incorporating some of Denver’s most coveted venues like City Hall, Vinyl, Church, Milk Bar, Bar Standard and the Living Room. One pass gets you access to this all, so don’t get stuck on the couch and miss out on this unique 420 celebration.

The Science Lounge: Cannabis

When: Thursday, April 20 from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science – 2001 Colorado Blvd, Denver

Cost: $13 for members, $15 for non-members. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: In honor of 420, the Science Lounge will explore the cannabis plant. The event is designed to give you a “higher” knowledge about the plant, its genetic diversity and even its correlation to beer. There will be a cash bar for you to grab a cocktail to further enjoy the event. You will consume a ton of knowledge, but make sure to still respect the non-smoking and vaping rules of the museum.

SuicideGirls Blackheart Burlesque

When: Thursday, April 20 from 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: Summit Music Hall, 1902 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $80. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Love burlesque, Planet of the Apes, Star Wars, Game of Thrones and all the like? At SuicideGirls Blackheart Burlesque they combine the beauty of burlesque art with some of our cinematic favorites. They’ll poke fun at a lot of these shows, while showcasing their talent in the art of burlesque through this pop-culture extravaganza.

Friday, April 21

Lisa Frank Loves ROLL

When: Friday, April 21 from 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: ROLL – 1399 35th St. Denver

Cost: $5. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Immerse yourself in the animated and colorful world of Lisa Frank while cruising around on roller skates at ROLL this Friday. The unique world that encompasses the ’90s glory of Lisa Frank will feature all of the glitz and glam that comes with the name Lisa Frank, including unicorns, lots of color and of course cats. Break out your coveted ’90s gear and get ready to roll into an evening of fun. There is no cover before 10 p.m.

Halfoween II

When: Friday, April 21 from 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Lost Lake Lounge – 3602 E. Colfax, Denver

Cost: $8. Get tickets at the door or learn more about it on the Facebook Event Page here.

The Lowdown: Love Halloween but can’t wait until October to get dressed in your costume? Head to Lost Lake this Friday for Halfoween II, a celebration of Halloween six months before it’s arrival. There will be a “zombie band,” Monroe Monroe, as they come back from the dead to play their first show in about three years, as well as a “Frankenstein” bands, with members from various other local bands fitting themselves together in unique band lineups. Don’t forget to break out your best costumes too, because there will also be a costume contest.

EarthLinks’ Spring Art Show

When: Friday, April 21 from 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: EarthLinks – 2746 W. 13th Ave, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Enjoy a unique pop-up art show that is geared toward helping those affected by homelessness this Friday at EarthLinks. EarthLinks is a non-profit organization that provides an incredible service for the homeless through a work program that teaches them how to create earth-friendly products that sustain people and the planet. This art show gives them the opportunity to show their art and share their unique talents with the community while raising money for organizations like Emergency Loan Fund that deals with housing transitions for the homeless. Purchases of the art pieces are available so you can give back to the homeless community.

Starfest

When: Friday, April 21 – 23 starting at 12 p.m. on the 21st, then starting at 8 a.m. for the 22nd – 23rd

Where: Denver Marriott Tech Center- 4900 S. Syracuse St. Denver

Cost: $15 – $175. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Enjoy the 40th Anniversary of Starfest, Denver’s premier sci-fi, fantasy and everything in between convention this weekend. Cosplayers, fantasy lovers and all sci-fi lovers will love the convention as it embodies everything that nerds deem to be incredible. There will be everything from contests, trivia, seminars and screenings, as well as surprises. There will be a telescope viewing for Saturday’s eclipse as well. Don’t miss out on this incredible 40th year Anniversary of Starfest!

Saturday, April 22

Record Store Day 10 Year Anniversary at Twist & Shout

When: Saturday, April 22 from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Twist & Shout Records – 2508 E. Colfax Denver

Cost: Free with records available for purchase

The Lowdown: What better way to celebrate Record Store Day than at Denver’s own indie record store, Twist & Shout? They will be a hosting a celebration for the 10 year anniversary of Record Store day with tons of records available for purchase and lots of special giveaways throughout the entire day and weekend.

1st Annual Red Rocks BBQ & Brewfest

When: Saturday, April 21 from 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre – 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy, Morrison

Cost: $50 + fees. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Embrace the warm season with a BBQ & Brewfest at Red Rocks this Saturday. The 1st annual event will feature beer from 30 different breweries and a BBQ lunch. There will be music by Safe Under the Tree, providing you with a glimpse into the upcoming Red Rocks season. Tickets get you a tasting glass, 15 tasters and a BBQ lunch. Don’t miss out on this 1st annual event!

Vintage & Vinyl with Dogfish Head Brewing

When: Saturday, April 22 from 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Where: Avanti Food & Beverage – 3200 Pecos St. Denver

Cost: Free with drinks available for purchase

The Lowdown: Jam out to some of your favorite vinyls while enjoying some Dogfish Head brews this Saturday at Avanti Food & Beverage. The event will not only feature some vintage records but vintage beers from Dogfish Head such as 120 Minute IPA & Hellbound from 2011, Faithful Ale & Positive Contact from 2013 and Beer to Drink Music to (appropriate for an event like this) from 2017. There is dealers choice on music played, so bring in your favorite records and share your favorite record for Record Store Day. If you’re lucky, you may walk home with a giveaway prize of a custom Dogfish Head/Crosley turntable.

51st Annual Biker Ball

When: Saturday, April 22 from 9 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Potenza Lodge, 1900 W 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free with a $35 donation asked from guests

The Lowdown: The Biker Ball is returning this Saturday for its 51st anniversary. The annual ball, sponsored by Exhaust Pros of Commerce City, PDA Road Gear and Pabst Blue Ribbons, invites Denver to embrace the biker culture by flashing back into the 1920s. Guests are encouraged to dress in attire reflecting the time period, which will be rewarded with some incredible prizes (such as a 55″ TV). Don’t miss out on the blast to the past!

A Shakespearian Masquerade with Badda Boom Brass Band & DJ DKO

When: Saturday, April 22 from 10 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Where: Thin Man Tavern – Denver, 2015 E. 17th Ave Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Get out this Saturday for a unique event, The Shakespearian Masquerade, at Thin Man Tavern. This eclectic party invites guests to enjoy the legacies of Shakespeare, paired with some debauchery, dancing and lively spirits. There will be music by Thin Man’s very own Badda Boom Brass Band and DJ DKO to keep the energy high and party alive. There will also be performances by the Wit’s Shakesbeer, so don’t miss out on this fun and exciting Saturday night event!

Sunday, April 23

Cherry Creek Sneak

When: Sunday, April 22 from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Cherry Creek Sneak – 3033 1st Ave, Denver

Cost: $35 – $60. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: The Cherry Creek Sneak is a run designed to help increase the awareness for blind participants to join in on running competitions, as well as the necessary guides to help make it happen. The run is one of the longest-running races in the city of Denver, conceived in 1982 to kick off the spring/summer running season. This year, Lending Sight has partnered with WE Fit Wellness, for the 2017 National Fitness Challenge. There are currently 36 blind athletes and 45 guides in the race.

The Graffiti Run – Denver 2017

When: Sunday, April 23 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Sports Authority Field at Mile High – 1701 Bryant St. Denver

Cost: $20 – $45. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Get colorful, creative and active this Sunday at the Graffiti Run. The colorful 5K run at Sports Authority Field invites guests to enjoy a fun and engaging 5K run that is unlike no other race. Thousands will come together for this event, so don’t miss out on this unique 5K race! Be prepared to get a little messy, so don’t wear your best athletic attire.

Puff, Pass & Pamper Denver

When: Sunday, April 22 from 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Puff, Pass & Paint – 2087 S. Grant St, Denver

Cost: $40. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Relax this Sunday and pamper yourself at Puff, Pass & Pamper. The event invites guests to celebrate the cannabis industry in Colorado and its relation to skin-care products. This two-hour class will be an informative way to explore cannabis’s role in skin-care, as well as allow you to create your own products with step-by-step instructions. You may go home with a bath-bomb, lip balm and much more.

Want this list before everyone else?

Mark Your Calendars

Movie at the Symphony: E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

When: April 27, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 14th St & Curtis St., Denver

Cost: Price Level 1 – $89.00, Price Level 2 – $67.00, Price Level 3 – $51.00, Price Level 4 – $29.00

Tickets: Available Here