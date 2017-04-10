The second week of April is chock-full of artists for you to see. From national acts to local bands, we have a Denver concert lineup of every genre in the spectrum. Read through to see just who is coming to town this week.

Monday, April 10

Recommendation: Chicano Batman with SadGirl and The Shacks @ The Bluebird

Chicano Batman was born in East L.A. at the helm of frontman Bardo Martinez. The band of four puts a soulful and west coast Tropicália twist on modern Latino music, and they incorporate elements of funk, bossa nova and Mexican/Colombian cumbias. In 2015, the band gained a broader fanbase when they toured with Alabama Shakes and Jack White, as well as performing at Coachella. To catch these luscious Latino locks, head to the Bluebird this Monday evening.

Also see:

Clean Bandit with Zara Larsson and Starley @ The Gothic

Distinguisher with As Above, So Below and Half Past Midnight @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Stolas with Mylets, Icarus The Owl, Underseer and Use the Sun @ The Marquis

Dave B with RhymeSight and Kid Vega$ @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Horisont with Stonefield and Dirty Streets @ The Hi-Dive

Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra with Lyons High School with Special Guests from Ecuador @ Dazzle Jazz

Tuesday, April 11

Recommendation: Judah & The Lion with Wilderado @ The Ogden

The Nashville-based Judah & The Lion formed back in 2011 and are the epitome of cross-genre. Influenced by artists like Run DMC and Beastie Boys, the four took their folk background and created a sound all their own. While touring in 2015, the band greatly widened their fanbase by performing with artists Matt Kearney and Ben Rector. Through nostalgia-filled lyrics and an impassioned stage presence, the band puts on a show that will pull at your heart strings, as well as make any concert goer want to get down in the pit.

Also see:

Bon Iver @ The 1st Bank Center

Amorphis with Swallow the Sun and Helleborus @ The Bluebird

Katatonia – Fallen Hearts of NA with Casplan @ Summit Music Hall

Erra with Phinehas, Auras and Arras @ The Marquis

Monday Night Menagerie featuring Mass Relay, Kavsko, Doct3r, Miss Jaedha and more (A Special Tuesday Menagerie) @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Spit Factory @ The Roxy

“Jazz Jam” Hosted by Todd Reid @ Dazzle Jazz

Punk Show! End of Pipe and more @ Seventh Circle

Peter Sommer Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

Wednesday, April 12

Recommendation: Real Estate with Mary Lattimore @ The Gothic

The New Jersey indie-rock band is back in Denver for the first time since last summer when they opened for The National at Red Rocks. In 2011, the band’s release of their second album Days earned them a spot on Billboard’s Top 200, as well as their 2014 released album Atlas. Though they’ve had several adjustments of bandmates over the years, Real Estate continues to woo crowds with their laid-back, indie/surf rock vibes.

Also see:

Ganja White Night with Boogie T. and Pleasure (night one) @ The Bluebird

Television Generation with Silver, Backseat Vinyl and Willow In The Sky @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Oceano with Slaughter to Prevail, Aversions Crown, Spite and No Zodiac @ The Marquis

Hallie Spoor with Noah Wilson Collective @ Lost Lake

RE:Search featuring Plastician, Vinnie Maniscalco, Ginger Perry, Mikey Thunder and Jubee @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Percussionist Nate Werth with the DSA & UW Percussion Ensembles @ Dazzle Jazz

Wheels with Blue Collar Rejects, Barely A Face, Nine Hours In and Redrum Saints @ Herman’s Hideaway

Paul Musso Trio plays The King Cole Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

Thursday, April 13

Recommendation: Luke the Knife with Paper Bird and Super Magick @ The Ogden

Luke Miller of Lotus (otherwise known as Luke the Knife), Paper Bird and Super Magick are performing a benefit concert for Gary “Gar-Bear” Wyman for ALS awareness. While both Luke and Super Magick’s music is that of electronic, funk, disco and indie-dance, Paper Bird’s music consists of indie-folk. So attendees will have an incredible variety of music to get down to while supporting a good cause. For more information on the show and benefit, click here.

Also see:

Ganja White Night with Boogie T. and Pleasure (night two) @ The Bluebird

Desiigner with Rob $tone, Ski Mask The Slump God and 16yrold @ The Gothic

Modern Baseball with Kevin Devine & The Goddam Band, Sorority Noise and The Obsessives @ Summit Music Hall

Show Me The Body with Dreamcrusher and Product Lust @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Peelander-Z with Filthy Hearts and Younger Than Neil @ The Marquis

Stélouse @ Larimer Lounge

BT @ Beta Nightclub

Bonnie & The Clydes with Halden Wofford and the Hi*Beams, Matt Skinner, and Brianna Straut (of Tomahawk Fox + Bison Bone) @ Lost Lake

Quannum MCs featuring Blackalicious, Lyrics Born, Lateef, L0S and J.O.B. @ Cervantes

The Wooks with The Mallett Brothers Band and Miles Over Mountains @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Hi-Rez @ The Roxy

Mortified Live! @ The Oriental

Sheryl Renee & The Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra: Ella Fitzgerald Tribute and MoosenSQRL @ Dazzle Jazz

Starjammer @ 3 Kings Tavern

Konner McIntyre with Diego Davidenko, Blake George and Jake C @ Seventh Circle

World Riddim SoundClash featuring DJ Imah & Spacekeeper @ Ophelia’s

Motown Groove @ Goosetown Tavern

Sun-Dried Vibes with Project 432 and Inna Di Red @ Globe Hall

Friday, April 14

Recommendation: Bear Grillz with Terravita, Pogman and Wooli @ The Ogden

Though not much is known about the artist, the origin of Bear Grillz goes something like this: while roaming around his home in Yellowstone National Park, Grillz came across a left behind MacBook Pro. After months of Youtube tutorials, the self-taught EDM bear entered the electronic world, thus becoming a staple in the genre. Grillz has since collaborated with Datsik and artists alike. With hard hitting bass, beats and a full on bear costume, Grillz knows how to throw one unforgettable, mind melting show.

Also see:

Hot Buttered Rum with Yarn @ The Bluebird

Koffin Kats with Blackeyed Saints, The Ghoulies and All Waffle Trick @ The Gothic

State Champs with Against the Current, With Confidence and Don Broco @ Summit Music Hall

Other Worlds with The Velveteers and Larry Nix & The Killer Gents @ Larimer Lounge

Mickey Avalon & Dirt Nasty with Feeki, Flavortooth, Joon Bug and JDirty @ Cervantes

Wick-It the Instigator & Unlimited Gravity with Beak Nasty and Notorious Conduct @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Lincoln Durham with Onward and ETC. @ The Marquis

Taylor Bennett @ Lost Lake

Eldren with BANDITS and Headphone @ The Hi-Dive

Minnesota with Coult-45 and Ghostboy Jones @ Beta Nightclub

The Long Run (Eagles Tribute) and My Blue Sky (Allman Brothers Tribute) @ The Oriental

Colt Ford @ Grizzly Rose

Planet Earth featuring Ernie Watts, Brad Goode and Claire Daly with Purple Squirrel @ Dazzle Jazz

Necropanther with Pile of Priests, Bodies We’ve Buried, Night of the Living Shred and special guests @ 3 Kings Tavern

DJ Spinna @ Ophelia’s

Dramad with Sliver, ChurchVan and Sweater Belly @ Seventh Circle

Ready Set Go @ Goosetown Tavern

The Mighty Pines with Derek Blake and Meadow Mountain @ Globe Hall

Stu Miller with Hot Apostles @ Soiled Dove Underground

The Keith Oxman Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

Ultraviolet Hippopotamus with Kung Fu (night one) @ Be On Key

Redline Alchemy (CD Release) with Pants Party, Safe Under The Tree and Uncle Punch @ Herman’s Hideaway

Saturday, April 15

Recommendation: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony @ The Fillmore

The infamous Bone Thugs are here to grace the Fillmore once more. They first gained traction when N.W.A.’s Eazy-E signed the group to Ruthless Records in 1994. Over the course of the mid to late ’90s, the Ohio-bred Bone Thugs had over eight hits on Billboard’s Top 100. With songs like “Thuggish Ruggish Bone,” “I Tried” and “Tha Crossroads,” the rap group released hits that will forever be a staple in the ’90s rap world.

Also see:

The Lil Smokies with Ghost of Paul Revere @ The Bluebird

Lotus Gait @ The Gothic

Cowboy Mouth @ Summit Music Hall

Larry and His Flask with Flatfoot 56 @ The Marquis

The Grateful Ball featuring The Travelin’ McCourys with Drew Emmitt, Andy Thorn, Greg Garrison, Adam Aijala & Special Guests @ Cervantes

MURS & Zion I with Stay Tuned and ROOKE5 @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Redd Kross with The Omens @ Larimer Lounge

The London Souls with Peoples Blues Of Richmond @ Lost Lake

Mark Mallman with Retrofette @ The Hi-Dive

Xavier Wulf @ The Roxy

Say Werrrd? @ Bar Standard

Bob Mould (Solo Electric) @ The Oriental

Dendrites with Rokhueka and special guests @ 3 Kings Tavern

Ayla Nereo @ Ophelia’s

Mathy Indie Show! Picture the Waves with Night Idea, Gaffer Project, Ghostpulse and Good for Health @ Seventh Circle

MLB with Sould Daddy and Faceman @ Goosetown Tavern

One Way Ride with Thatcher and Float Like a Buffalo @ Globe Hall

Anisha Rush Quartet with John Gunther and Eric Gunnison @ Nocturne Jazz

Selina Albright @ Soiled Dove Underground

Ultraviolet Hippopotamus with Kung Fu (night two) @ Be On Key

Planet Earth featuring Ernie Watts, Brad Goode and Claire Daly with Delta Sonics @ Dazzle Jazz

Трибьют группы КИНО @ Herman’s Hideaway

Sunday, April 16

Recommendation: For The Win with Rookie of the Year and The New Low @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

San Diego-based For The Win will take the stage this Sunday at the Moon Room. The band of five first formed back in 2010 — and they successfully toured the US these last several years, which eventually got them a deal with Artery Recording. This pop-punk band’s mosh-inducing stage presence is a sure way to end your week.

Also see:

Brant Bjork with Royal Thunder and Black Wizard @ The Marquis

PnB Rock & Felly with Special Guests featuring DJ Brooklyn2Bigg x DJ Blasian @ Cervantes

DJ Ktone’s Annual Denver Got Next @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Shark Fin Soup with Specific Ocean @ Larimer Lounge

Richie Hawtin with Steofan + Bones @ Beta Nightclub

Julie Monley Quartet with Julian Archerm Gabe Rupe and more @ Dazzle Jazz

