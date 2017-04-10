The second week of April is chock-full of artists for you to see. From national acts to local bands, we have a Denver concert lineup of every genre in the spectrum. Read through to see just who is coming to town this week.
Monday, April 10
Recommendation: Chicano Batman with SadGirl and The Shacks @ The Bluebird
Chicano Batman was born in East L.A. at the helm of frontman Bardo Martinez. The band of four puts a soulful and west coast Tropicália twist on modern Latino music, and they incorporate elements of funk, bossa nova and Mexican/Colombian cumbias. In 2015, the band gained a broader fanbase when they toured with Alabama Shakes and Jack White, as well as performing at Coachella. To catch these luscious Latino locks, head to the Bluebird this Monday evening.
Also see:
Clean Bandit with Zara Larsson and Starley @ The Gothic
Distinguisher with As Above, So Below and Half Past Midnight @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Stolas with Mylets, Icarus The Owl, Underseer and Use the Sun @ The Marquis
Dave B with RhymeSight and Kid Vega$ @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Horisont with Stonefield and Dirty Streets @ The Hi-Dive
Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra with Lyons High School with Special Guests from Ecuador @ Dazzle Jazz
Tuesday, April 11
Recommendation: Judah & The Lion with Wilderado @ The Ogden
The Nashville-based Judah & The Lion formed back in 2011 and are the epitome of cross-genre. Influenced by artists like Run DMC and Beastie Boys, the four took their folk background and created a sound all their own. While touring in 2015, the band greatly widened their fanbase by performing with artists Matt Kearney and Ben Rector. Through nostalgia-filled lyrics and an impassioned stage presence, the band puts on a show that will pull at your heart strings, as well as make any concert goer want to get down in the pit.
Get tickets here. *Sold Out
Also see:
Bon Iver @ The 1st Bank Center
Amorphis with Swallow the Sun and Helleborus @ The Bluebird
Katatonia – Fallen Hearts of NA with Casplan @ Summit Music Hall
Erra with Phinehas, Auras and Arras @ The Marquis
Monday Night Menagerie featuring Mass Relay, Kavsko, Doct3r, Miss Jaedha and more (A Special Tuesday Menagerie) @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Spit Factory @ The Roxy
“Jazz Jam” Hosted by Todd Reid @ Dazzle Jazz
Punk Show! End of Pipe and more @ Seventh Circle
Peter Sommer Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
Wednesday, April 12
Recommendation: Real Estate with Mary Lattimore @ The Gothic
The New Jersey indie-rock band is back in Denver for the first time since last summer when they opened for The National at Red Rocks. In 2011, the band’s release of their second album Days earned them a spot on Billboard’s Top 200, as well as their 2014 released album Atlas. Though they’ve had several adjustments of bandmates over the years, Real Estate continues to woo crowds with their laid-back, indie/surf rock vibes.
Also see:
Ganja White Night with Boogie T. and Pleasure (night one) @ The Bluebird
Television Generation with Silver, Backseat Vinyl and Willow In The Sky @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Oceano with Slaughter to Prevail, Aversions Crown, Spite and No Zodiac @ The Marquis
Hallie Spoor with Noah Wilson Collective @ Lost Lake
RE:Search featuring Plastician, Vinnie Maniscalco, Ginger Perry, Mikey Thunder and Jubee @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Percussionist Nate Werth with the DSA & UW Percussion Ensembles @ Dazzle Jazz
Wheels with Blue Collar Rejects, Barely A Face, Nine Hours In and Redrum Saints @ Herman’s Hideaway
Paul Musso Trio plays The King Cole Trio @ Nocturne Jazz
Thursday, April 13
Recommendation: Luke the Knife with Paper Bird and Super Magick @ The Ogden
Luke Miller of Lotus (otherwise known as Luke the Knife), Paper Bird and Super Magick are performing a benefit concert for Gary “Gar-Bear” Wyman for ALS awareness. While both Luke and Super Magick’s music is that of electronic, funk, disco and indie-dance, Paper Bird’s music consists of indie-folk. So attendees will have an incredible variety of music to get down to while supporting a good cause. For more information on the show and benefit, click here.
Also see:
Ganja White Night with Boogie T. and Pleasure (night two) @ The Bluebird
Desiigner with Rob $tone, Ski Mask The Slump God and 16yrold @ The Gothic
Modern Baseball with Kevin Devine & The Goddam Band, Sorority Noise and The Obsessives @ Summit Music Hall
Show Me The Body with Dreamcrusher and Product Lust @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Peelander-Z with Filthy Hearts and Younger Than Neil @ The Marquis
Stélouse @ Larimer Lounge
BT @ Beta Nightclub
Bonnie & The Clydes with Halden Wofford and the Hi*Beams, Matt Skinner, and Brianna Straut (of Tomahawk Fox + Bison Bone) @ Lost Lake
Quannum MCs featuring Blackalicious, Lyrics Born, Lateef, L0S and J.O.B. @ Cervantes
The Wooks with The Mallett Brothers Band and Miles Over Mountains @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Hi-Rez @ The Roxy
Mortified Live! @ The Oriental
Sheryl Renee & The Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra: Ella Fitzgerald Tribute and MoosenSQRL @ Dazzle Jazz
Starjammer @ 3 Kings Tavern
Konner McIntyre with Diego Davidenko, Blake George and Jake C @ Seventh Circle
World Riddim SoundClash featuring DJ Imah & Spacekeeper @ Ophelia’s
Motown Groove @ Goosetown Tavern
Sun-Dried Vibes with Project 432 and Inna Di Red @ Globe Hall
Friday, April 14
Recommendation: Bear Grillz with Terravita, Pogman and Wooli @ The Ogden
Though not much is known about the artist, the origin of Bear Grillz goes something like this: while roaming around his home in Yellowstone National Park, Grillz came across a left behind MacBook Pro. After months of Youtube tutorials, the self-taught EDM bear entered the electronic world, thus becoming a staple in the genre. Grillz has since collaborated with Datsik and artists alike. With hard hitting bass, beats and a full on bear costume, Grillz knows how to throw one unforgettable, mind melting show.
Also see:
Hot Buttered Rum with Yarn @ The Bluebird
Koffin Kats with Blackeyed Saints, The Ghoulies and All Waffle Trick @ The Gothic
State Champs with Against the Current, With Confidence and Don Broco @ Summit Music Hall
Other Worlds with The Velveteers and Larry Nix & The Killer Gents @ Larimer Lounge
Mickey Avalon & Dirt Nasty with Feeki, Flavortooth, Joon Bug and JDirty @ Cervantes
Wick-It the Instigator & Unlimited Gravity with Beak Nasty and Notorious Conduct @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Lincoln Durham with Onward and ETC. @ The Marquis
Taylor Bennett @ Lost Lake
Eldren with BANDITS and Headphone @ The Hi-Dive
Minnesota with Coult-45 and Ghostboy Jones @ Beta Nightclub
The Long Run (Eagles Tribute) and My Blue Sky (Allman Brothers Tribute) @ The Oriental
Colt Ford @ Grizzly Rose
Planet Earth featuring Ernie Watts, Brad Goode and Claire Daly with Purple Squirrel @ Dazzle Jazz
Necropanther with Pile of Priests, Bodies We’ve Buried, Night of the Living Shred and special guests @ 3 Kings Tavern
DJ Spinna @ Ophelia’s
Dramad with Sliver, ChurchVan and Sweater Belly @ Seventh Circle
Ready Set Go @ Goosetown Tavern
The Mighty Pines with Derek Blake and Meadow Mountain @ Globe Hall
Stu Miller with Hot Apostles @ Soiled Dove Underground
The Keith Oxman Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
Ultraviolet Hippopotamus with Kung Fu (night one) @ Be On Key
Redline Alchemy (CD Release) with Pants Party, Safe Under The Tree and Uncle Punch @ Herman’s Hideaway
Saturday, April 15
Recommendation: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony @ The Fillmore
The infamous Bone Thugs are here to grace the Fillmore once more. They first gained traction when N.W.A.’s Eazy-E signed the group to Ruthless Records in 1994. Over the course of the mid to late ’90s, the Ohio-bred Bone Thugs had over eight hits on Billboard’s Top 100. With songs like “Thuggish Ruggish Bone,” “I Tried” and “Tha Crossroads,” the rap group released hits that will forever be a staple in the ’90s rap world.
Also see:
The Lil Smokies with Ghost of Paul Revere @ The Bluebird
Lotus Gait @ The Gothic
Cowboy Mouth @ Summit Music Hall
Larry and His Flask with Flatfoot 56 @ The Marquis
The Grateful Ball featuring The Travelin’ McCourys with Drew Emmitt, Andy Thorn, Greg Garrison, Adam Aijala & Special Guests @ Cervantes
MURS & Zion I with Stay Tuned and ROOKE5 @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Redd Kross with The Omens @ Larimer Lounge
The London Souls with Peoples Blues Of Richmond @ Lost Lake
Mark Mallman with Retrofette @ The Hi-Dive
Xavier Wulf @ The Roxy
Say Werrrd? @ Bar Standard
Bob Mould (Solo Electric) @ The Oriental
Dendrites with Rokhueka and special guests @ 3 Kings Tavern
Ayla Nereo @ Ophelia’s
Mathy Indie Show! Picture the Waves with Night Idea, Gaffer Project, Ghostpulse and Good for Health @ Seventh Circle
MLB with Sould Daddy and Faceman @ Goosetown Tavern
One Way Ride with Thatcher and Float Like a Buffalo @ Globe Hall
Anisha Rush Quartet with John Gunther and Eric Gunnison @ Nocturne Jazz
Selina Albright @ Soiled Dove Underground
Ultraviolet Hippopotamus with Kung Fu (night two) @ Be On Key
Planet Earth featuring Ernie Watts, Brad Goode and Claire Daly with Delta Sonics @ Dazzle Jazz
Трибьют группы КИНО @ Herman’s Hideaway
Sunday, April 16
Recommendation: For The Win with Rookie of the Year and The New Low @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
San Diego-based For The Win will take the stage this Sunday at the Moon Room. The band of five first formed back in 2010 — and they successfully toured the US these last several years, which eventually got them a deal with Artery Recording. This pop-punk band’s mosh-inducing stage presence is a sure way to end your week.
Also see:
Brant Bjork with Royal Thunder and Black Wizard @ The Marquis
PnB Rock & Felly with Special Guests featuring DJ Brooklyn2Bigg x DJ Blasian @ Cervantes
DJ Ktone’s Annual Denver Got Next @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Shark Fin Soup with Specific Ocean @ Larimer Lounge
Richie Hawtin with Steofan + Bones @ Beta Nightclub
Julie Monley Quartet with Julian Archerm Gabe Rupe and more @ Dazzle Jazz
