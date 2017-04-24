It’s supposed to be in the mid-70’s today, which means that summer might finally be arriving here in Denver. Summer weather also brings our favorite time of year – Red Rocks season. Red Rocks concerts are already in full swing and the list keeps getting longer. Three huge headliners were added this morning are three huge headliners playing this August, September and October. A Tribe Called Quest, NEEDTOBREATHE and Kings of Leon all announced their Red Rocks shows today.

Last November, A Tribe Called Quest released their album, We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service, their first studio album in 18 years. And with all that waiting came the inevitable question of whether the group would tour or not – and thankfully, they are. The album was recorded before the death of member Phife Dawg in March of 2016. The group has also stated that this will be their last album and tour ever – and we’re not taking any chances on getting tickets for this one – it’s their first Red Rocks Show. A Tribe Called Quest will be at Red Rocks on August 10. Tickets are available for pre-sale on April 27 at 10 a.m. on AXS.

American Christian rock band NEEDTOBREATHE will be playing at Red Rocks with special guest Gavin DeGraw this September. The group is coming off their latest album, HARD LOVE, which was released back in 2016. Their tour kicks off in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania in early May, and they will then make their way across the U.S. and into parts of Canada. NEEDTOBREATHE released their first album, Daylight, in 2006 and have since debuted six studio albums. Their hit song, “Brother” features Gavin DeGraw and was released in 2015. NEEDTOBREATHE will be at Red Rocks on September 20 – tickets available for pre-sale April 26.

And finally, Red Rocks also announced this morning that Kings of Leon will be performing in October. The band will be touring their latest album, Walls, which was released back in 2016. They recently extended their original tour dates to include another North American leg – which means, good news for us, they’ll be stopping in Colorado. Kings of Leon has come a long way in their sound – and if all that comes to mind when you hear their name is the song “Sex on Fire,” then you should give their new album a listen. They’ll stop at Red Rocks on October 2 and tickets will go on sale Friday, April 28.