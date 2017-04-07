Sitting at 6,450 feet above sea level and more than 250 million years old, the geological formations at Red Rocks are undeniably the most beautiful feature of the iconic park and amphitheater. But come this summer, Colorado artists will be put to the challenge of creating art that can stand beside these ancient masterpieces.

That’s because, today, Denver Art & Venues announced it is partnering with Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre to create permanent and semi-permanent artwork to be displayed outdoors in the park.

Stated in a press release, they are seeking only Colorado artists to incorporate their work into transitional areas of the park. The goal is to integrate natural and man-made areas at Red Rocks to “enhance the visitor experience.” The areas the Panel are considering include Trading Post Road, Red Rocks Box Office, Trading Post and near swale parking lot and well as in the Upper Parking lot (areas outlined in red below)

The released explained they are open to artwork of all media and material, but they are seeking work that will respect the natural scenery, and speak to the history and geology of the site.

“It is important to the public art selection panel that the selected artwork not detract from the natural environment,” said Michael Chavez, Public Art Manager for Denver Arts & Venues. And more pointedly, no art will actually be applied to the rocks.

Aside from these stipulations, the work needs to be unique, possibly interactive or kinetic and durable. They are seeking artists with experience in integrating art into a built environment. The chosen artist(s) will receive a $65,000 budget to conduct their work. But those who want to apply won’t have long as the deadline to submit is only 21 days away (April 27). However, all you need to apply is a 2,000-word statement, six digital images, and a resume.

Currently, most public artwork is inside the visitor center except for the historic bronze sculpture at the Upper North Lot and a commissioned sculpture near the Upper South Lot. But by the end of the summer, this could change since Denver Art & Venues is hoping to make their final selection by August.

For more information on how to apply, go here.