On Saturday, April 22, Red Rocks Amphitheater is hosting its 1st annual BBQ & Brewfest event from 12 – 4 p.m.

Guests are invited to sample beers from 30 breweries while enjoying a barbecue lunch and live music from Safe Under the Tree. The participating breweries will be MillerCoors, Blue Moon Brewing Company, AC Golden , Boulder Beer, Oskar Blues, New Belgium, Lagunitas, Boston Beer, Tommy Knocker, HUSA, Pabst, Constellation, Prost, Alaskan, Sierra Nevada, Bootstrap, Seattle Cider Company, Anchor Steam, Perrin, Warsteiner, Odell Brewing, Ska Brewing, Denver Beer Company, Dogfish Head, Uinta, Lefthand Brewing, Post Brewing, Victory Brewing, Upslope and Odd 13.

A Brewfest ticket includes a tasting glass, 15 tasters and lunch. Denver Arts & Venue could not confirm who is supplying the BBQ but they revealed the event is hosted by Aramark, the commercial food company that supplies Red Rocks’ concessions. Discounted tickets are available online until April 19 for $40, and a limited number of Brewfest tickets will be available from April 19-22 for $50. Not to worry, non-drinkers—tickets available for you for $15.

Editor’s Note: We’ve reached out to Denver Arts & Venue about ticket prices. The website says it’s $40 until April 19 but available tickets are going for $50.