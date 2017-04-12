Avanti Food & Beverage — a collective eatery in LoHi — will welcome QuickFish Poke Bar in July of this year.

The sustainability-focused restaurant will take Bamboo Sushi’s place inside Avanti. Both QuickFish and Bamboo Sushi are owned by the Sustainable Restaurant Group, which is committed to instigating change in both social and environmental impact.

“We are elated to continue our partnership with the Sustainable Restaurant Group,” said Patrick O’Neill, co-founder of Avanti. “Our last year working with the professionals behind Bamboo Sushi in Avanti has been fantastic, and we are proud to provide a platform to launch their fast-casual poke concept here in Denver.”

Bamboo Sushi will move to a brick and mortar location during the summer to make room for the poke bar. “We’ve had so much fun and learned a great deal from being part of the Avanti collective and introducing our sustainably sourced seafood to Denver foodies,” said Kristofor Lofgren, owner of Bamboo Sushi. “QuickFish will continue our mission and passion of bringing the freshest and best fish possible, while simultaneously helping to save the oceans and marine life.”

“We are not your average poke shop,” Lofgren said. “Our bowls are fast, healthy, cravable and made with sushi-grade sustainable fish and chef-inspired ingredients that add a modern twist to a classic Hawaiian favorite.”

The poke bar will join six other alternative restaurant concepts in Avanti. “Bamboo has been testing the waters with a few poke bowls off of their Portland menu here in Avanti,” O’Neill said. “The response has been overwhelmingly positive and we can’t wait for our guests to taste the entire menu.”