Oskar Blues, an originator of the craft beer in a can craze, will open a new location on Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall near the end of this summer.

Originally founded in Lyons, Oskar Blues has been brewing craft beer since 1999 and is well-known for Dale’s Pale Ale, one of the earliest canned craft beers. Since then, the company has opened multiple locations in Longmont and Denver’s RiNo, and will soon expand into Boulder territory.

“Over the years, we’ve developed great relationships in the Boulder community with BolderBoulder, University of Colorado, Gold Rush Rally and through the efforts of the CAN’d Aid Foundation with groups like the Boulder Mountainbike Alliance,” Chad Melis, Marketing Director at Oskar Blues Brewery said. “The live music scene and connection to the outdoors is at the core of the Oskar Blues culture. We’re stoked to extend our front door to Pearl Street and Boulder proper.”

The CAN’d Aid Foundation is a charity owned by Oskar Blues and is dedicated to “do-goodery” around the nation. The Foundation’s four focuses are Towns, focused on disaster relief; Treads + Trails, which promotes exercise and outdoor exploration; Tunes, which supports programs that teach the fine arts; and Love Yur Mama, which aims to “show love for Mama Earth.” The Treads + Trails sect of the charity has donated $25,000 to help build and renovate mountain bike trails alongside the Boulder Mountainbike Alliance.

The Boulder taproom will have 20 taps and will feature a full line-up of Oskar Blues brews and other local craft beers, as well as brews from Oskar Blues’ partner breweries. The location will also have a live music venue, canned beer to go, classic Oskar Blues eats. The new location will be at 921 Pearl Street space, formerly occupied by World of Beer.

Other locations from Oskar Blues will be popping up around later this year in Downtown Colorado Springs and Denver’s own 16th Street Mall, bringing the count to 12 locations throughout Colorado.