Every April, retailers start putting out their spring looks urging consumers to give into the hottest trends of the season by dropping some serious cash on new products. But why spend an entire paycheck on new spring looks when you can shop second hand spend a fraction of the cost? Not only will this save you some money, but you’ll also contribute to slow fashion, a trend of eco-conscious buying through second-hand products and overall, buying less. This year’s earth week falls on Saturday, April 22, so we teamed up with Common Threads Denver to show you how to style this one dress, five ways for a more sustainable and cash friendly wardrobe the Earth will thank you for.

We chose this peach printed dress from Cotelac, a French women’s brand known for its applicability and fun sense of style, as our staple. The fun printed pattern was a perfect choice for spring, with varying specks of color to keep things visually interesting. The scoop neck cut will help keep you cool during warmer days while the multi-layer bottom mixes prints for a versatile look. Mix this look multiple ways for looks that can take you from day to night and work to weekend.

Date Night

Take this look out for a fancy date night on Denver’s Larimer square while sipping on champagne and munching on macarons. Inspired by Parisian chic style, we paired this Cotelac dress with a full pink skirt from Halson Heritage. The asymmetrical open cut is a great spring look that will keep you both cool and classy. We transformed the printed dress into a top, giving the look a bit more of a playful angle. A large statement necklace was really needed to fill in the missing pieces as well as add some shine to a monochromatic ensemble. These Badgley Mischka heels added another fun flare and worked great with the volume of the pink skirt.

Edgy Boho

We love the Boho look for spring as much as the next person, but this look can often get lost in translation. But this mixed printed dress served as the perfect opportunity to go all out for spring. This Free People lace top can add some flare to just about anything in your wardrobe. The neck tie and flare sleeves play off ’70s trends, working great with both prints and solids. Turquoise was the perfect accent color for this Boho look, so we selected a simple beaded feather necklace to keep the focus on the dress. Another turquoise neck-piece was utilized as a headband, giving the outfits a fun feel. Sandals help complete the look by keeping things easy and comfortable. Take this look out for a concert at Red Rocks, or to an outdoor music festival with a good group of friends.

The Working Girl

Take this dress to your nine to five job by throwing on a simple blazer to enhance the look. We opted for this tailored cream jacket by Truth and Pride, to give some structure and authority to the look. The tailored sides and open cut help balance out the voluminous lower half of the dress, while still keeping an emphasis on the fun layers. We love the idea of bringing in a printed piece to your work wardrobe to mix things up and show off some personality. A classic and practical heel by Calvin Klein totally says girl boss while this cobalt blue Bottega Veneta purse adds a punch of color.

Rock Inspired

We love this AS by DF leather jacket, which you can easily wear year round. The light material is a perfect option for late night outdoor concerts or back yard parties. The taupe color works great against the busy printed dress to bring focus onto the fringe details. Throw on a pair of white jeans underneath to help elongate the look, as well as make it a bit more casual. We then snagged up these amazing Prada wedges at a fraction of the cost of a new pair. Not only did they add some much-needed height to the overall ensemble, our model Lexi raved about their comfort and practicality. Throw on a choker or large statement earrings to finish off the look and you’re ready to go.

Sunday Brunch

Sunday brunch is the perfect time to bust out this dress. We were inspired by duster coats which seem to be catching momentum this spring. So this vintage linen coat by Telex was the perfect option. Not only will it keep you cool in the spring heat, but the flowing fabric works great against the silk of the dress. Next, we opted for a strappy sandal by Ann Taylor that fuse both function and comfort. A large hat adds some fun to enable as well as keeps your skin glowing from the harsh rays of the sun. Meet up with the girls for bottomless mimosas and look fabulous while doing it.

