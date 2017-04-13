If you call Colorado home, chances are, escaping a wild animal attack might have crossed your mind once or twice — especially if you’re from out of town. You might have seen the headlines this year about meese attacking snowboarders, and wonder — what the hell? How do you escape something like that? You don’t have to worry too much. According to a CNN article, more people are killed annually by domestic animals like cows and horses than any scary beast you’d meet in the mountains, but you should educate yourself anyway. Here are tips on how to survive an attack (or avoid one in the first place) so you can camp, hike or ski with some peace of mind.

Mountain Lions

Also, know as a puma or cougar, the mountain lion is the only big cat we have to actually worry about in North America, so obviously it terrifies us to death.

Avoid an Attack

Hike in groups. Don’t ever be alone.

If possible, avoid hiking at dawn and dusk — this is when mountain lions are most active.

Keep an eye on your pets. Keep dogs on a leash and don’t leave pet food out.

Do not feed other animals such as deer. This will attract the mountain lion’s natural prey and it will hunt for them. Feeding animals in Colorado is also illegal.

Supervise young children at all times.

What to Do

Stare directly into its terrifying mountain lion eyes. All cats (including house cats) feel threatened when other animals or humans make eye contact.

Shout and yell like a maniac. This will scare the mountain lion into thinking you’re the boss and make you feel in control.

Move around. Don’t stay still even if you are afraid. Wave your arms. Jump up and down. Act like a psycho.

Make yourself appear bigger with your clothes or other objects. This will also terrify the mountain lion into believing you are much bigger and stronger than it is.

Throw something at it like a rock, but do it quickly. Bending over will make you look smaller and like four-legged prey.

Don’t turn your back. Make sure you are facing the mountain lion at all times. It will pounce on you given the chance since that is how it usually attacks its prey.

Don’t try to run or walk away. The mountain lion can and will outrun you and leap on you from behind.

Some Peace of Mind

Mountain lions populations are much higher on the west coast (specifically British Columbia, Canada) than in Colorado.

Mountain lions are very shy. They tend to hide far from the eyes of humans and so an encounter with one is extremely rare.

Black Bears

Probably the most feared out of all the forest creatures, black bears are anything but cute and cuddly when you come across one. Whoever invented the teddy bear obviously never encountered one while hiking.

Avoid an Attack

Make your presence known when outdoors. Hike in a group and be loud so that bears nearby know they’re not alone and can avoid coming too close.

Stay away from places bears will eat or drink, such as streams and berry patches.

Be outside during midday since bears are less active at that time.

Don’t wear perfume or other products that smell. Pack toiletries in airtight containers.

Try to avoid having to heed nature’s call. This is the one smell all bears will definitely seek out.

If camping, make sure heavy brush does not surround your tent so you can see an approaching bear.

Keep food and eating areas away from your tent since bears love food (an appropriate distance is 100 yards). If possible, hang your food in a tree by double-bagging it at least 14 feet above the ground and 4 feet from the tree trunk.

What to Do

If you experience a distant encounter with a black bear, try backing away slowly and find another way around. If you must pass, wait at least 20 minutes before moving forward and be noisy.

If you experience a close encounter, also try backing away while keeping an eye on it.

Make yourself appear bigger with clothes or other objects.

Be as loud as you can without screaming or shouting. If you’re too scary, black bears will attack out of fear.

Use bear spray if the bear is headed towards you but is still a couple feet away to prevent it from coming closer.

Do not ever run away from a bear. It will consider you fleeing prey and attack.

Play dead if a bear does attack, and curl up in the fetal position with your fingers over your neck so the bear can’t roll you over.

Some Peace of Mind

According to an article by Backpacker, bears will kill only three people on average each year in North America which is startlingly less than the 26 who will get killed by dogs or the 90 struck by lightning.

Grizzly bears do not live in Colorado (phew!).

Black bears will only attack if provoked. The only bears that have been known to hunt humans are polar bears (which don’t live in Colorado — thank, god).

Meese

And here you have it — the animal we all secretly fear. These tall, gangly, awkward-looking mammals might appear calm at first, but are known for being aggressive if provoked especially during mating season. Meese have been growing in population specifically in Colorado and leaving northern states, so the chance of coming across one is far more likely than a bear or mountain lion. Read more about the growing moose population in Colorado here.

Avoid an Attack

Leave dogs at home in moose country. A dog barking at a moose will definitely make it feel threatened and likely to charge.

Try to blend in with your surroundings by using trees to shield you. Don’t let a moose notice you. If you see one and it doesn’t see you, stay quiet and still and let it pass.

What to Do

First, try backing away slowly with your palms facing the moose. Try to softly coax it into not ramming into you with its antlers.

If it gets too close, run as fast as you can. Meese are too lazy to chase you for very long.

Get behind or climb the nearest tree where it can’t reach you.

If a moose knocks you to the ground, curl up in a ball to protect your vital organs. Put your hands over your head and neck.

Wait until the moose has left before standing up. Otherwise, the moose could attack again.

Some Peace of Mind