Morning Collective — Denver’s newest breakfast and brunch destination — opened on South Broadway this week, and it’s here to prove that breakfast is not only the most important meal of the day, it’s also the most delicious.

The concept is the brainchild of Executive Chef and Partner Joseph Strelnik, who’s no stranger to the breakfast game. Formerly the Executive Chef at Snooze, Strelnik opened Morning Collective to be a playful pit stop for breakfast lovers, brunch warriors and health nuts alike.

“We’re confident everyone will find something to enjoy at Morning Collective,” said Strelnik. “We created a menu full of house made ingredients, that feel familiar, but offer a fun twist on morning favorites.”

The Morning Collective menu truly caters to a diverse crowd. Sweet tooth brunchers will enjoy their “Daily Breads,” which include pancakes made from scratch and french toasts with a molten center. We were big fans of the Stuffed S’mores, Banana Hazelnut and Strawberry Cheesecake (each are $3 for 1, $5 for 2 or $10 for 4.)

Savory diners will enjoy creative spins on old favorites like the Stacked Three Lil Pigs Benedict, with coffee-braised pork belly, ham and aged cheddar tots, smothered in bacon hollandaise ($6 for half, $11 for full.) Health nuts won’t feel left out with a wide variety of lighter options available, including an Ancient Grain Porridge with local honey, fresh strawberries and pistachio crumble ($8.)

“It was important to me to create a menu that serves today’s diners well,” said Strelnik. “Our guests may have gluten sensitivities or be extremely health conscious. We want them to know they can still enjoy a delicious breakfast or brunch out with friends, without impacting their diets.”

If you’re like us, and you believe that brunch without booze is just a sad, late breakfast, you won’t be disappointed by the drink selection at Morning Collective. Their wide selection of “Sunrise Elixirs” features local wines, beers and spirits — from Laws Whiskey and Mile High Spirits to Black Project beer and Infinite Monkey wine.

Most interestingly, the Morning Collective team has developed an extensive “ice program” to keep all of its drinks — boozy or not — from becoming watered down. Different specialty ice is made in-house and specially chosen to compliment each beverage. Options include bacon ice, dark chocolate ice, wildflower ice, beetroot ice, coffee ice, tomato ice and more.

The Morning Collective space is cozy without being too kitschy, featuring vintage elements like 1950s wallpaper, reclaimed china and comfortable, brightly colored booths. With only 80 seats and a patio for 24, Morning Collective is sure to be another Denver packed-and-popular breakfast spot in no time.

Morning Collective is located at 2160 S. Broadway, Denver. It is open daily for breakfast and brunch from 6:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

All photography courtesy of Morning Collective and Take You Wild Photography.