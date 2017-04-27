Students from the Morgridge Academy — a K-8 school for chronically ill children — are re-naming their on-campus community garden “Guard Garden” to thank local chef and TAG Restaurant Group owner Troy Guard for preparing to launch the Eat. Drink. Donate. campaign to benefit the school in June.

The Morgridge Academy Community Garden was built with the support of Denver Urban Gardens and Amp the Cause, a local non-profit, in 2015. The garden was created with the intent to give students a hands-on learning opportunity, education on healthy eating, and fresh produce to share with their families. The change to Guard Garden will be made at a naming ceremony at Morgridge Academy, which shares a campus with National Jewish Health.

Morgridge Academy has no tuition to attend, but costs more to run than a typical public school as students have immediate access to medical care as necessary and take specialized classes such as medical education, which focuses on the illnesses they have. As such, the school relies on funds from private donors like Guard.

Eat. Drink. Donate. will rotate through various TAG Restaurant Group locations throughout the duration of the campaign. In addition to donating 15 percent of all sales on the first Tuesday of the month — June 6 — patrons at participating restaurants will be given the option to add a donation to their bill at the end of their visit.

Guard will also be producing a series of videos called Cooking with Troy featuring Morgridge students, and produce grown in the garden by students will be shared along with recipes to make with fresh produce.

