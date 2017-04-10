This week there are plenty of things to do in Denver. From fashion, to yoga, art or dance, there is bound to be something for everyone. Whether or not you want to play bingo, learn about Colorado history, try your hand at aerial silks, enjoy comedy or watch the smash hit musical Mamma Mia!, this week is definitely for you. Get ready for a jam-packed week of laughter, friends and a whole lot of fun.

Monday, April 10

Forbidden Bingo Mondays

When: April 10, 7 to 10 p.m.

Where: Marion Street Tavern, 1223 E 13th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Celebrating five years, Forbidden Bingo is at Marion Street Tavern located at 13th & Marion in the heart of Capitol Hill with Rich & DJ Rockstar Aaron. Hosted by Forbidden Naughty Bingo, this event will include prizes (adult toys from Romantix and Si Novelties), gourmet cupcakes from Le Bakery Sensual, free drinks, bar tabs. The grand prize will be a two hour limo ride from Lila Limo and $50 bar tab. The Grand Prize giveaway will include one raffle ticket, then on April 24 there will be a drawing to win a $500 Carnival Cruise gift card towards any Carnival Cruise. Everyone is free to play.

Tuesday, April 11

Ignite Nite: Cowboy/Cowgirl

When: April 11, 5 to 8 p.m.

Where: History Colorado, 1200 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $10 to $12

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: For this event, Ignite!Nite pairs interesting ideas with interesting people in a new after-hours experience. Bring a friend and join them for a unique exploration of History Colorado’s stories including the newest exhibition, Backstory. Unlock your inner history geek with a blend of live music, theater performances, conversation, artist and cooking demonstrations, DIY crafts and exhibition tours. Try your hand at trick roping, silkscreen a bandanna, belly-up to the bar for a cowboy themed drinks and food and converse with curators from the Backstory exhibition. Toss in a cash bar, tasty grub and Colorado spirit and you’ve got a history museum adventure. Get ready for this historical exploration.

Yoga Tour at the Museum of Nature and Science

When: April 11, 6 to 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Im’Unique is a local organization dedicated to fostering healthy lifestyles in communities by enriching the mind, the body and promoting awareness through holistic wellness. For this event, join them for their annual free Illustrating Union Yoga Tour, a traveling series of free yoga workshops for all levels that take place within museum settings, starting every Tuesday through May 30.

Wish Boutique Spring Fashion Show

When: April 11, 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: Washington Park Grille, 1096 South Gaylord (Gaylord and Mississippi), Denver

Cost: $10

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Wish Boutique is a unique women’s clothing store that offers women’s clothing and accessories from some of the best known designers. For this event, Wish Boutique is hosting a Spring Fashion show with a special Derby highlight at Wash Park Grille. The fashion show will highlight all the spring trends and help you look your best at the Denver Derby. Kelley Johnson, former Miss Colorado will be walking the runway. The cost is only $10 and every ticket comes with a free drink, a $10 Wish gift card and a chance to win tickets to the famous Denver Derby Party. The after party will take place at Wish Boutique with champagne, dessert and lots of shopping. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Seats are limited so if you want to sit, come early. Get ready for fun fashion.

Mamma Mia!

When: April 11 to April 16, 7:30 to 10 p.m.

Where: Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre, 14th St & Curtis St., Denver

Cost: $89+

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Mamma Mia! follows the story of a girl named Sophie who has just one wish to make her wedding perfect: to have her father walk her down the aisle. Now she just has to find out who he is. Mamma Mia! is the ultimate feel-good show that has audiences coming back again and again to relive the thrill. Now it’s your turn to have the time of your life at this smash hit musical that combines ABBA’s greatest hits, including “Dancing Queen,” “S.O.S.,” “Super Trouper,” “Take A Chance on Me” and “The Winner Takes It All,” with an enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship. Whether it’s your first visit or your 14, see the show that has audiences begging for more, because every time feels like the first time at Mamma Mia! Get ready for great music and a whole lot of fun in this irresistibly charming musical.

On The One: Denver at The Squire Lounge

When: April 11 to April 16, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: The Squire Lounge, 1800 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: On The One is a party that represents the sounds and style of late ’70s and ’80s, including funk, boogie, disco and soul. They also represent new music from artists who are paving the way for modern funk and boogie, building a community for those who are passionate about the genera. Hosted by Dj Mike Moses, On The One hosts various local and out of state DJs, producers and live musicians every other Tuesday at The Squire Lounge. For this event, enjoy guest DJ Erin Stereo, Club DJ (curator/record Collector) and Community Radio – Colorado. All who are 21+ are welcome to party.

Wednesday, April 12

film/STILL: Art. Culture. Film. Series — Medicine for Melancholy

When: April 12, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema – Littleton, Aspen Grove, 7301 S Santa Fe Dr., Littleton

Cost: $8

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Littleton in partnership with Clyfford Still Museum (CSM) is presenting film/STILL: Art. Culture. Film. This series will present five films in its first season, from documentaries and art films to rockumentaries and contemporary classics. Film/Still uses film to explore both the exhibitions on view at the Museum and the wider world of art and culture. For this event, Medicine for Melancholy tells the story of Micah and Jo after a one-night stand. Afterwards, they proceed to walk around San Francisco as they argue about race and identity, talk about gentrification and personal politics and then get really drunk and go dancing. This first feature film from writer and director Barry Jenkins — the director of Moonlight — is a timeless story about fleeting connections and a heart stopping snapshot of a time and place that will never exist again. To see the trailer visit this link.

Dirty Laundry Dating Show

When: April 12, 8 to 10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Tired of Tinder? Bummed out by Bumble? For this event, welcome to the hot new way to find that special someone…the Dirty Laundry Dating Show. Like a modern crazy version of The Dating Game, Dirty Laundry is Denver’s only live dating show where contestants compete to go on a date with a special guest dreamboat every month at Ratio Beerworks. The show is going to have lots of laughs, plenty of intrigue and maybe a little love. This event will be hosted by Nick Gossert and Ian Douglas Terry. Dream date prizes provided by Illegal Pete’s. Who knows, you might find the love of your life.

Thursday, April 13

Lynxathon

When: April 13, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Tivoli Turnhalle, 900 Auraria Pkwy, Denver

Cost: Free

Registration/Donation: Available Here

The Lowdown: Hosted by CU Denver Dance Marathon, this event is an upcoming marathon night of dancing, fun and entertainment, in the hopes of raising money for Children’s Hospital Colorado. There will be a lineup of musicians, food and entertainment. There will also be “class passes” for those of you (students) who have class, to leave and be readmitted into the event. Go this link to register.

On Balance: Art, Science and Politics

When: April 13, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Vicki Myhren Gallery, 2121 E Asbury Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: How do artists contribute to environmental policy? For this event, join a discussion at the University of Denver on climate change, sustainability and the hidden cost of our consumer culture. Vicki Myhren Gallery presents On Balance: Art, Science, and Politics in the 21st Century, featuring a presentation by panel moderator Dr. Gregory Heming — The Storm Cloud of the Twenty-First Century: Lecture I in honor of John Ruskin. Additional panelists include Susan Camp, J Henry Fair, Dr. Phaedra Pezulla and Dr. Heidi Steltzer. Following the panel, J. Henry Fair will give an artist talk — The Hidden Cost of Goods Sold. For more information, visit their website and/or their official Facebook Event Page.

Aerial Essentials

When: April 13, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: The Beat, 1221 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: $30

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: If you have ever thought about trying Aerial Silks then this is just the kickstart you’ll need. For this event, join this beginner/intermediate Aerial Silks Workshop. No experience is necessary because this workshop is perfect for beginner students or intermediate level students who would like extra practice. Learn to fly, climb, drop and dance in the air with instructor Addie Moonflower. There will even be time for one on one questions and instruction. There will also be Doterra Essential Oils & Jewelry vending by @flowerfairydesigns for you to check out. No baggy shirts or pants. Form fitting attire is best with stomach covered. Aerial is practiced barefoot. Get ready to fly and have a good time.

Mortified Denver: April Fools

When: April 13, 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $16

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Hailed as a “cultural phenomenon” by Newsweek and celebrated by the likes of This American Life, The Today Show, The Onion AV Club and Entertainment Weekly, Mortified is a night of adults sharing their most angst-ridden childhood artifacts (journals, poems, artwork, letters, lyrics, home movies) in front of total strangers. For this event, it’s indeed not April 1, but there will be plenty of April fools. Featuring local author Greg Hill, winner of the 2011 Amazon Breakthrough Novel Award. As always, the Mortified Colorado house band The Hot Lunch will be playing your favorite old school jams.

Taboo Revue: April Showers

When: April 13, 8 to 9 p.m.

Where: Voodoo Comedy Playhouse, 1260 22nd St., Denver

Cost: $13

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: ConSensual circus is a traveling group of performing artists and sex activists that strive to create a more realistic, authentic and sex positive culture. Through examples of safe, sane, and consensual practices, modern day sex education is introduced to the circus. With that, a safe and fun environment is created where the audience is invited to explore all aspects of human sexuality, relationship structures and gender roles. For this event, ConSensual Circus is at it again to bring you another unique revue that pushes boundaries. As always it’s bound to be a bit sexy and a bit scandalous.

A Night of Songs presented by Strings & Wood Concerts

When: April 13, 8 to 11:59 p.m.

Where: Syntax Physic Opera, 554 S Broadway, Denver,

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: By way of Colorado/Wyoming, Covenhoven is the moniker of Denver musician Joel Van Horne. The Still Tide is an indie salt rock based out of Denver and Brooklyn, New York For this event, Strings & Wood Concerts, a non-profit, Denver-based concert series, music promotion company and artist agency, presents a night of songs and stories featuring Joel Van Horne of Covenhoven, as well Anna Morsett and Patrick Deathless of Still Tide. You don’t want to miss this night of songs.

Friday, April 14

Titanic First Class Dinner

When: April 14, 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Lumber Baron Inn & Gardens, 2555 W 37th Ave., Denver

Cost: $125

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: The Lumber Baron Inn is an enchanted Victorian mansion. Built in 1890, the mansion offers five exquisite B&B suites and serves weekend brunch and afternoon tea. The Titanic sank on April 14, 1912. For this event, you are invited to join them exactly 105 years later in this Victorian mansion that predates the ship herself, as the meticulously recreate the 11 course, first-class meal that was served on this fateful night. The meal will be expertly paired with French wines and interesting history. Formal attire requested; period attire encouraged. Come indulge in the finery of a first-class dinner on the R.M.S. Titanic, without the fateful ending. The will be sure to send you home warm and well fed.

Variety Night!

When: April 14, 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Where: Mercury Cafe Denver, 2199 California St., Denver

Cost: $10 at the door

The Lowdown: This event will be fun and safe environment to enjoy music, art, theater and comedy/improv while benefitting great causes. This show will feature the Romero Theater Troupe, The Black Actors Guild, Total Goth, Jobless and The Milk Blossoms. Art, crafts, tapes and t-shirts will also be for sale. All the proceeds will go to ACLU and Planned Parenthood. Enjoy this great night of community.

Hot Night! with Erin & Doruk

When: April 14, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $10 ($8 Students/Seniors)

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Community Minded Dance (CMDance) is a non-profit organization that creates world-class educational dance and music experiences. CMDance’s Hot Nights are Colorado’s premier Tango-Blues-Fusion Night. Hot Night is a great way to kick back, relax and have a good time dancing to traditional tango, blues and alternative music. Whether you’re new to dancing or a master of several styles, Hot Night has something for you. For this event, they welcome guest teachers Erin Malley and Doruk Golcu from San Francisco to teach at Hot Night. This dynamic young couple teaches and performs around the world, and are recognized for their dynamic, fun approach to the tango. All levels and styles of dance welcome. Put your dancing shoes on and get ready to move for a night of spicy dance.

Dirt Nasty & Mickey Avalon

When: April 14, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. (doors open at 8 p.m.)

Where: Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton St., Denver

Cost: $22 in advance, $25 at the door

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Simon Rex was first introduced to television audiences as an MTV VJ. Soon after, Rex hit fame and popularity delving into acting on shows such as Felicity, Jack and Jill, and What I Like About You and starred in the Lifetime Series, Monarch Cove. As his alter ego “Dirty Nasty,” Rex has developed a die hard and rabid fanbase across the world. Shortly after some personal life struggles, Mickey Avalon was befriended by Rex who encouraged Avalon to pursue his passion of hip-hop and even collaborated with him on some tracks. At the time, Dirt Nasty began helping Avalon pass out his demo in Hollywood, which helped him develop a following among fans of the L.A. nightclub scene. For this event, they come together for a music and comedy filled night of crazy fun that you won’t want to miss.

Saturday, April 15

April Art Show!

When: April 15, 5 to 8 p.m.

Where: The Sol Shine, 1501 Boulder St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The Sol Shine is an eco-boutique, art gallery and yoga studio who’s mission is to provide a community where each individual can authentically be themselves, discover radical self love and explore creative ways to live kindly on our Mother Earth. For this event, join them for a wonderful night of art, music, good vibes and eco-lightened fashion. Stop by to witness the wide range of local artwork and event meet the artists. There will be free cocktails for those 21+. Check it out and shine on.

Rodeo All-Star Championship Finals

When: April 15, 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $30 to $120

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Rodeo All-Star Weekend is a two-day event which takes place in April each year. Held at the National Western Complex in Denver, Rodeo All-Star is a celebration of the sport’s top ranked animal and contestant athletes. Rodeo All-Star contestants are selected by committee from all the major rodeo associations, while one contestant from each category is selected by the public through online fan voting. For this event, the finals will take place and followed by an all-star after party in the Paddock.

Toska Blues Dance

When: April 15, 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Where: The Savoy at Curtis Park, 2700 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Dance – $8, Class – $5, Specials – $2 (at the door)

The Lowdown: Toska is a monthly, blues only, dance event. Their vision is to create a dance for the greater community based on inspiration, context and individual empowerment to teach and develop people’s understanding of Blues music and dancing. Toska will expose dancers to more styles of blues and ways of dancing expressively within the style. With a focus on solo dancing, lead and follow roles (non-gender specific), Blues music and culture, Toska strives to provide an environment for personal growth and a comfortable place for the newest of dancer to the professional traveler to be challenged and develop if they choose. For this event, instead of a traditional dance lesson, it will also be a discussion focused on masculinity and dancing. The Djs will be Caitie Rodgers, Julia Way and Michael Musante. Volunteer slots available for free admission. Get ready for an intimate night of discussion and dance.

Sunday, April 16

Flight School: Foundations of AcroYoga

When: April 16, 12 to 3 p.m.

Where: Movement Ritual, 1658 N Lafayette St., Denver

Cost: $25 to $35

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: AcroYoga blends the wisdom of yoga, the dynamic power of acrobatics and the loving kindness of healing arts. These three lineages form the foundation of a practice that cultivates trust, playfulness and community. Movement Ritual guides, inspires and empowers those that are ready to move beyond the ordinary and break free of mindless exercise routine. They move away from the myth of mind and body being separate while helping form a personal union of health and fitness, physical aesthetic, performance and art. For this event, join certified Senior AcroYoga teacher Jen Leisch for an afternoon exploring the fundamentals of the practice — including conditioning, progressive inversion skills and basics of basing, flying and spotting. This workshop will build a strong foundation to continue your training. Cultivate trust, playfulness and community — no partner necessary. You can do it!

Bad Bunnies at Beer Bust!

When: April 16, 4 p.m. to 1:45 a.m.

Where: X BAR, 629 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: X Bar is one of Denver’s premier gay bars. It welcome you to come and spend your days and nights there. For this event, come and party with Host Joey G and all of the other Bad Bunnies at X Bar for an eggcellent night of Easter egg hunting, games, giveaways, face painting and a special Easter drag show. Starting during X Bar’s Beer Bust with the customers receipt and you will receive one easter egg per purchase, which will have a treat hidden inside. Some eggs will have a ticket inside them that can be redeemed for a golden easter egg, which may have another prize hidden inside. Eggs are given at random. Are you ready to have fun? Come and celebrate easter while you party the night away.

Mark Your Calendar

Rebel Dim Sum Night W/ Friends

When: April 17, 6 to 11 p.m.

Where: Rebel Restaurant, 3763 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free

Ratio Quiz Show (90’s Jams edition)

When: April 18, 8 to 10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free

CYD Day at the Capitol

When: April 19, 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Colorado State Capitol, 200 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

Registration: Available Here

The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes

When: April 20, 7:30 to 10 p.m.

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $29.50+

Tickets: Available Here