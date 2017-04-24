Fresh off two headlining performances at Coachella where he premiered his new Billboard #1 album DAMN., Kendrick Lamar has announced a U.S. tour which includes a stop at the Pepsi Center on July 29, 2017. The DAMN. tour will feature both D.R.A.M and Travis Scott as openers. Kendrick’s upcoming performance will be his first in the Mile High City in nearly five years. His last performance was at the Ogden Theatre in 2012 behind good kid, M.A.A.D City, and since then he as ascended to being arguably one of the greatest voices in hip-hop today. D.R.A.M will be returning to Denver following a performance at the Ogden Theatre in May, and Travis Scott will mark his first return since his co-headlining Rodeo tour with Young Thug in 2015. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 28, 2017 at 10 a.m. on Altitude Tickets.