The Denver craft beer industry is taking their community involvement to a new level. This April, more than 20 Denver-area breweries are coming together with Habitat for Humanity to help address the need for affordable housing in the city of Denver. The need is high — more than 2,000 families reached out to Habitat for Humanity for help last year.

From this demand came the idea for the House that Beer Built. Twenty Denver craft breweries have pledged not just their time but also their financial support to build one home for a local, low-income family. The first step towards building this home is the kickoff event, Hops for Homes, a beer festival on Saturday, April 22 at Great Divide’s RiNo location. The beer festival is split into two sessions, and with 800 tickets available there is an opportunity to raise $20,000 for Habitat for Humanity. For ticket information visit their website Hops for Homes.

Participating breweries include Boggy Draw, Call to Arms, Cerebral, Crazy Mountain, Dead Hippie, Declaration, Diebolt, Dry Dock, Epic, Fiction, Great Divide, Grist, Living the Dream, Mockery, Ratio Beerworks, Renegade, Resolute, Seedstock, Station 26, 4 Noses and 38 State.

If you can’t make it to the festival this weekend but still want to participate, there are plenty of other chances. Each brewery that is participating is also hosting a secondary event. Breweries are hosting crawfish boils, offering special tastings and designated Habitat beers to raise money in April, May and June. Check out the event dates here under the Additional Brewery Events and Specials Tab.

Raise a beer to help your local brewery support the community.