No, your eyes are not deceiving you.  Hans Zimmer, the iconic Oscar-wininng composer of such films like Inception and The Lion King will be hitting the road this summer and performing a career spanning retrospective of his biggest films.  The 33-city world tour, which is also his first-ever North American Tour, will be hitting the 1st Bank Center on August 6 of this year. According to Pitchfork, the show will be split into two parts. The first part of the show will pay homage to his classic films (Pirates of the Caribbean, The Lion King, etc.) while the second portion of the show will be reimagining of tracks from movies like The Dark Knight and Inception featuring special guests from the ‘rock and pop world’.  Tickets go on sale April 7 at 10 a.m. on AXS.

