Denver is no stranger to health trends or healthy living for that matter. Often ranked as one of the healthiest cities in the country, the Mile High has garnered a reputation as a city for the fit. But despite that status, the options for quick healthy meals on the go are still limited. 

Enter Just BE Kitchen. Opening today off 15th Street in the former Mona’s, it claims to be the first “paleo, gluten/grain-free fast casual” in Denver. Lead by Jennifer Peters and chef Carrie Baird, formerly of Brazen, Euclid Hall and Rioja, the restaurant joins a select few that have completely gluten-free and paleo menus in Denver. There you’ll find many items made in house including its grain-free breads, cookies and pastries alongside breakfast menu options like a Veggie Hash ($12) made with seasonal vegetables and power-green pesto and lunch offerings like the “Crave” Bacon Cheese Burger ($13) made with grass-fed beef. Drinks include trendy Bullet Coffee ($6.50) alongside coffee from local roasters like Copper Door and Method as well as Q Sodas and Happy Leaf Kombucha. There is also a selection of grab-n-go items like  Chia-Seed Coconut Yogurt ($5) and Paleo Chocolate Chip Cookie($3). 

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

With an outdoor patio and community table, the restaurant is designed to be welcoming in order to foster an inclusive experience. 

“We want everyone to feel nourished and cared for when they are here. We want our guests to be able to have a ‘mindful moment’ at Just BE Kitchen, and feel like they are doing something good for their minds and bodies. Food is the vessel for the experience we want to create, because food is at the heart of total well-being,” said Peters.

Just BE Kitchen is located at 2364 15th Street, Denver, Colorado in the space formerly known as Mona’s. It is open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Chef Carrie Baird and Jennifer Peters. Photo by Sarah Addy Photography.

