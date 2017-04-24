We hope you’re ready for another busy week of eating and drinking. The next seven days bring countless opportunities to learn, give back and eat incredibly well. From kombucha or Japanese pub food cooking classes, to tequila and whiskey dinners, you better clear out your calendar and get that stomach growling — we’ve got a lot to cover.

Monday, April 24

Kombucha Making Class

When: Monday, April 24 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Where: Capitol Heights Presbyterian Church — 1100 Fillmore St., Denver

Cost: $40 per person — tickets here

The Lowdown: Calling all fermentation fanatics. Do you want to stop shelling out $7 a pop for kombucha? Perfect, now you can learn how to make your own. Joan Gregerson, a wellness coach and “eco-nut” will be teaching a course where you will learn the ins and outs and even walk away with your own scoby, quart jar and other supplies.

Tuesday, April 25

2017 StarChefs Colorado Rising Stars Awards + Tasting Gala

When: Tuesday, April 25 — VIP at 5:45 p.m., awards at 6:30 p.m., tasting gala from 7:45 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall — 1144 Broadway, Denver

Cost: GA $85 | VIP $125 — tickets here

The Lowdown: One night. One location. You will get to experience Colorado’s hottest new chefs, the rising stars in culinary excellence. Walk around and enjoy the creations of chefs, artisans and pastry experts with pairings by excellent sommeliers, bartenders and restaurateurs. There will be an award ceremony to recognize the achievements those in attendance, followed by a tasting gala. This annual event never disappoints and your taste buds will certainly be tingling and happy throughout the night.

Healthy Mothers Day Brunch – Cooking Class

When: Tuesday, April 27 from 6:15 to 8 p.m.

Where: 2053 S.Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free — register here

The Lowdown: Moms do a lot, and sometimes it’s hard to find a perfect Mother’s Day gift that shows our immense appreciation. Well, learning how to prepare a delicious and moderately healthy brunch might be the right move for you. The course is free and just requires that you register. The team at Natural Grocers will help guide you through banana pecan pancakes, a beet and berry smoothie and frittata with sausage and arugula — yum! If you want to say. “Mom, I love you a bunch” do it with a delicious and clean, healthy brunch.

Wednesday, April 26

Tequila-Paired Dinner

When: Wednesday, April 26 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: SOL Mexican Cocina — 200 Columbine St. #110, Denver

Cost: $80 per person — tickets here

The Lowdown: Chef Lou Ortiz has crafted a four-course menu featuring Patron Roca along with the Reposado and Anejo. Take your taste buds on a culinary excursion enjoying crispy plantains, ginger-mushroom sopes, pork three ways and a Mexican chocolate chiffon cake. Take your tequila and let’s Roca and roll all night long, or at least until 9:30 p.m.

A Night Aboard the Belafonte

When: Wednesday, April 26 from 5 to 10 p.m.

Where: Hudson Hill — 619 East 13th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free Entry

The Lowdown: Did you read “Belafonte” and already have the theme song playing in your head and breaking out some mild grooves? Well, you are not going to want to miss this Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou themed costume party. Head over to Hudson Hill and join Campari and Team Zissou for cocktails and fun. You can dress as any of your favorite Wes Anderson characters to help raise money for the Special Olympics. The first round will be free for those spirited attendees who will also get the chance to win some banging prizes. This event will be a ten out of Tenenbaum!

The GrowHaus + Epic Brewing Tap Room Event

When: Wednesday, April 26 from 5 to 10 p.m.

Where: The Epic Brewing Company — 3001 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free Entry

The Lowdown: The GrowHaus will be at the Epic Brewing Company on Wednesday for a community night with brews, buds and good conversation. Learn more about GrowHaus’ mission and its food distribution, education and production programs. A portion of the sales from the evening will go to support the various programs.

Thursday, April 27

Dining Our For Life

When: Thursday, April 27 for breakfast, lunch or dinner

Where: 250+ restaurants and breweries across Denver and Boulder — the full list of participants here.

Cost: Twenty-five percent of your check will be donated to Project Angel Heart. Cost dependent on restaurant.

The Lowdown: Now here’s a good reason to have a particularly thirsty Thursday. Join more than 250 restaurants and breweries in a 23-year tradition — Dining Out for Life. Join any of the participating restaurants and breweries for breakfast, lunch or dinner and 25 percent of your check will be donated to Project Angel Heart’s home-delivered meals program.

Friday, April 28

Buck Beer Bash

When: Friday, April 28 from 5 to 10 p.m.

Where: Tivoli Brewing Company — 900 Auraria Parkway, Suite 240, Denver

Cost: $0 – $25 — tickets here

The Lowdown: In the early 1860s, Buck Beer became a regionally favored style, based off of bock-style beers. For a while, various Colorado brewers would create their own version and release it every May 1. Now, Tivoli is bringing back the tradition with the Buck Beer Bash. Enjoy a selection of signature beers and vote for your favorite while getting down to some live music. Admission to the event is free, but you can purchase a VIP ticket to get access to unlimited tasters, exclusive areas, tours and more.

Stranahan’s Whiskey Dinner

When: Friday, April 28 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Where: The Brown Palace — 321 17th St., Denver

Cost: $150 per person — call for reservations 303.312.5924

The Lowdown: On Friday, the Brown Palace will play host to a curated four-course dinner paired with Stranahan’s Whiskey, a Colorado favorite. Start off with a foie gras terrine with preserved blueberry and savory granola followed by a ribeye and braised cheek with aged whiskey. After you can get your sweet fix with a smoked dark chocolate devil’s food cake and butterscotch donuts to take home.

Saturday, April 29

Belgian Brew Fest 2017

When: Saturday, April 29 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Where: Bruz Beers — 1675 West 67th Ave. #100, Denver

Cost: $0 – $48 — tickets here

The Lowdown: Don’t miss out on your chance to be part of a legacy — head over to Bruz Beers for the first annual Belgian Brew Fest. There will be 10 participating Colorado brewers, food trucks and live music from Velvet Compass and The Goonies. Entry is free and kids are welcome. Your $48 ticket will get you unlimited tastings and for the DDs (thank you!) you can get down on some kombucha tastings for free.

Handwritten Belgian Wit Variants & Silent Dance Party

When: Saturday, April 29 at 12 p.m. – Sunday, April 30 at 12 a.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks — 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free Entry

The Lowdown: Spring sprang? Has sprung? Well, we’ll be springing and celebrating the season in full bloom at Ratio for the release of the Handwritten Belgian Wit Variant. The refreshing citrus and coriander forward beer will be infused with a number of flavors such as blueberry, guava, peach, orange creamsicle and the return of Tea Party Harder. You can get in for free and purchase individual glasses or tasters. Frozen Matter ice cream will be in the backroom to keep you chill and serve up some scoops and beer floats. From 8 to 11 p.m. in the back brewhouse, SoundDown Party will be returning for a silent disco.

Japanese Pub Food

When: Saturday, April 29 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Where: Uncorked Kitchen — 8171 South Chester St, Suite A, Centennial

Cost: $210 per pair — tickets here

The Lowdown: Japanese pubs, or Izakaya, are best known for providing a place for patrons to relax as they consider their day and take their time eating. Immerse yourself in this slower kind of Saturday while cooking and indulging in Izakaya delicacies including garlic and gingered beef yakatori and pork gyoza.

Pop-up Market at The Source

When: Saturday, April 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: The Source Hotel and Market — 3350 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free Entry

The Lowdown: Head to The Source on the last Saturday of every month for a pop-up market filled with all the fresh, local produce to tide you over until farmers’ market season. For example, Groundwork Greens will be selling a variety of lettuces, braising greens, herbs, edible centerpieces and gift baskets. Get ahead on Mother’s Day gift shopping while grocery shopping at the same time — now that’s efficient and delicious.



Sunday, April 30

No Kid Hungry Colorado’s Chefs Up Front

When: Sunday, April 30. Cocktail reception and auction starting at 5 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m.

Where: Colorado Convention Center Mile High Ballroom, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $500 for a single ticket, $5,000 for a table of 10 — tickets here.

The Lowdown: As we said in our “Dig Into April” round-up, Chefs Up Front will be an excellent way to eat well and give back this spring. On Sunday, a selection of Colorado’s top chefs will prepare four-course tableside dinners with customized wine pairings all to benefit No Kid Hungry’s program Cooking Matters Colorado. Cooking Matters is a nutrition education and hunger alleviation program that teaches low-income Colorado residents to shop for and prepare healthy meals on a budget.

Mark Your Calendars

Napa Valley Wine Academy Colorado

When: Wednesday, May 3 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: CLYDE Wine Bar — 112 8th Ave., Denver

Cost: $10 registration fee — sign up here

TheBigWonderful Derby Weekend

When: May 5-7

Where: Old Denver Post Headquarters in Globeville — 4400 Fox St., Denver

Cost: $5 – $59 — tickets here

Derby

When: Saturday, May 6, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Curio in Denver Central Market — 2669 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: tickets here

Fort Greene’s Two Year Birthday

When: Saturday, May 6, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: Fort Greene Bar — 321 East 45th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free Entry

George Michael Musical Chairs

When: Monday, May 15 at 5 p.m.

Where: beast + bottle — 719 East 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: $55 per person for four-course menu, $25 for additional wine pairings — call for reservations 303.623.3223

Bar Wars — Battle of the Bars 2017

When: Saturday, May 20, 2 to 5 p.m.

Where: X Bar — 629 East Colfax St., Denver

Cost: $15 online, $20 at the door