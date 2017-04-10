This week’s forecast? 100 percent chance of fun (and puns). The Cherry Cricket has a week planned a full week of activities to celebrate the grand reopening. Easter is on Sunday, so you’ll probably have to deal with egg puns until the end of the week — or at least the end of the article. There’s no eggscape, especially if you decide to set out on an egg hunt or get down on some brunch. If you want to try something new check out the Spring Seafood Dinner or the edible insect and beer pairing at Wit’s End.

Monday, April 10

RENDER Pop Up Dinner

When: Monday, April 10 at 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Masterpiece Kitchen — 84 Rampart Way, Denver

Cost: $65 per person — tickets here

The Lowdown: Masterpiece Kitchen and chefs Jason Brown and Josh Monopoli are hosting a farm (and friends) to table experience. The dinner features multiple courses, optional wine pairings and one table. Kicking it off with passed appetizers, attendees will enjoy a delicious menu of Colorado meats and produce in the company of new friends. This is our kind of meat and greet.

Tuesday, April 11

Cherry Cricket Reopening

When: Tuesday, April 11 at 11 a.m.

Where: The Cherry Cricket — 2641 East Second Avenue, Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: For over 70 years The Cherry Cricket has held the crown for best burger in the Mile High City — naturally the restaurant was sorely missed during its brief hiatus. For an event this exciting one day just wouldn’t cut it, so the Cherry Cricket has scheduled a packed grand reopening week starting on Tuesday. Stop by starting at 11 a.m. for the ribbon cutting, bubbles and cake. Throughout the month of April, The Cricket will be serving up a $1 Fire Belly Burger to say thank you to the firefighters that helped save the beloved restaurant. In addition, Wednesday will feature firetruck tours to support Metro Caring (all ages welcome) and Thursday will honor the brave fallen fish that lost their lives in the fire. The Broncos’ tailgating bus will stop by on Friday and head back again on Sunday for a golden Easter egg hunt. We would have gone just to get our hands on one of their burgers, but it looks like we’ll spend a lot of time in Cherry Creek this week.

Easy Entertaining Easter Dinner

When: Tuesday, April 11 at 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Stir to Learn — 3215 Zuni Street, Denver

Cost: $80 per person — tickets here

The Lowdown: If you’ve been stressing about your plans for Easter Sunday, indecisive about going out, unsure what to make and maybe need to impress some people — well we have a solution. In this three-hour cooking course, you will walk through multiple courses including a pea salad, roasted rack of lamb, gold gratin and chocolate covered strawberries.

Wednesday, April 12

Adult Easter Keg Hunt – Live Music/Prizes/Food Trucks

When: Wednesday, April 12 at 12 p.m. to Saturday, April 15 at 11:30 p.m.

Where: Declaration Brewing Company — 2030 South Cherokee Street, Denver

Cost: Free Entry

The Lowdown: Looking for an eggcellent adventure? We know eggaxctly the thing, it’s going to be righteous and we are not eggsagerating. Starting on Wednesday, Declaration Brewing will be hosting a week of Easter festivities and chances to win prizes and serious bragging rights. Embark on a multi-day egg hunt, tuning into Declaration’s Facebook and Instagram for clues on the whereabouts of “special eggs.” On Saturday afternoon the location of the “Golden Keg” will be announced and you can hop on over for more chances to win (if you’re having fun you already are), live music and food trucks. Sure to eggceed your eggspectations.

Thursday, April 13

Runaway IPA Release Party

When: Thursday, April 13 at 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Renegade Brewing Company — 925 West 9th Avenue, Denver

Cost: Free Entry

The Lowdown: Renegade is adding a new family member to its year-round lineup. Runaway is a well balanced IPA that will ironically have you running to rather than away. Humble Monster Screen Printed Goods will also be in the house doing some live screen printing of Runaway tanks and tees. With the purchase of a pint, you can receive a free six-pack and limited edition pint glass while supplies last. Are your Nikes on? You might not run away, but you should definitely run to snag yourself some goods.

Friday, April 14

Springtime Seafood Dinner Party

When: Friday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: TBD Foods – Personal Chef & Catering — 1410 Gilpin Street, Denver

Cost: $40 per person — tickets here

The Lowdown: You’re not likely to ‘sea’ food like this again. TBD Foods has crafted a noteworthy five-course dinner, starting with a sea urchin custard then moving through mollusks, scallop crudo, halibut and ending with seaweed and chocolate. Each course features a combination unique and even unexpected flavors — where light and savory collide. The price for this meal is an absolute steal and it is BYOB, grab your tickets while they last!

Saturday, April 15

Titanic First Class Dinner

When: Saturday, April 15 at 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Molly Brown House Museum — 2555 West 37th Avenue, Denver

Cost: $110 members and $130 non-members — tickets here

The Lowdown: This is not just a dinner, this is a full on experience. Hear “Molly” Brown and others reflect on their time on the Titanic while you enjoy the lavish seven-course dinner that was served in the first class cabin on the infamous ship. There will be live music to carry you through the evening. So — near, far, wherever you are — go on(line) and reserve a spot today.

Brews n’ Bugs

When: Saturday, April 15 at 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Wit’s End Brewing Company — 2505 West 2nd Avenue, Denver

Cost: Free Entry

The Lowdown: Rocky Mountain Micro Ranch has an unusual (and awesome) mission — bringing microlivestock to the Front Range. No, not mini pigs and shrunken lambs. We’re talking edible insects, raised with care for chefs and restaurants to use and for us to enjoy. Get a taste of these micro-meals paired with award winning Wit’s End beers. Bug out and cool down on Saturday at the brewery.

Sunday, April 16

Dio Mio’s Easter Sunday Brunch!

When: Sunday, April 16 at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Dio Mio – Handmade Pasta — 3264 Larimer Street, Denver

Cost: Free Entry — 2-for-1 bellinis here

The Lowdown: The chefs at Dio Mio will be showcasing their creativity in a full food brunch menu and fun-filled morning. Get your groove on to some local DJs and get down on some awesome drink specials, including 2-for-1 bellinis. It’s first come, first serve so plan accordingly — because bellini, you’re not going to want to miss this.

Bottomless Crab Easter Brunch

When: Sunday, April 16 at 10 a.m.

Where: Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar — 1539 17th Street, Denver & 650 South Colorado Boulevard, Denver

Cost: $48 per person — call for reservations 303.756.6449

The Lowdown: This brunch will be crabby, but you sure won’t. Head over to one of Jax’s locations and get down on a special Easter brunch. For $48 enjoy bottomless crab and delicious brunchy sides. Thirsty? For $15 more you can add bottomless mimosas or bloody mary’s. We know you’re excited, but keep your pants on — leave it up to the brunch to be bottomless.

Easter Brunch at SOL

When: Sunday, April 16 at 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: SOL Mexican Cocina — 200 North Columbine Street, Denver

Cost: Free Entry — call for reservations 303.953.2208

The Lowdown: SOL is really putting the ‘sun’ in Sunday with the baja-inspired dishes on the Easter brunch menu. Go classic and get some delicious huevos rancheros or try something new with the crab and shrimp cakes ‘benedicto.’ The regular brunch menu will also be available.

Mark Your Calendars

Rebel Dim Sum Night with Friends

When: Monday, April 17

Where: Rebel Restaurant — 3763 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission

Not All Munchies Are Created Equal

When: Thursday, April 20 at 6 p.m.

Where: TAG | Continental Social Food — 1441 Larimer Street, Denver

Cost: $64.20 per person — call for reservations 303.996.9985 or reserve here

2017 StarChefs Colorado Rising Stars Awards + Tasting Gala

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2017 — VIP at 5:45, Awards at 6:30, Tasting Gala at 7:45 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall — 1144 Broadway, Denver

Cost: GA $85 | VIP $125 — tickets here

Simply Satisfying Spring Dishes!

When: Saturday, April 22 at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Stir to Learn — 3215 Zuni Street, Denver

Cost: $75 per person — enroll here

Hops for Homes Craft Beer Festival

When: Saturday, April 22

Where: Great Divide Bottling Hall — 3403 Brighton Boulevard, Denver

Cost: $10 – $45 — get tickets here

Belgian Brew Fest 2017

When: Saturday, April 29 at 1 – 5 p.m.

Where: Bruz Beers — 1675 West 67th Avenue #100, Denver

Cost: $0 – $48 — tickets here

TheBigWonderful Derby Weekend

When: May 5-7

Where: Old Denver Post Headquarters in Globeville — 4400 Fox St., Denver

Cost: $5 – $59 — tickets here

Bar Wars — Battle of the Bars 2017

When: Saturday, May 20 at 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: X Bar — 629 East Colfax, Denver

Cost: $15 online, $20 at the door