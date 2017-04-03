Here comes another stacked week and thirteen more reasons to love Denver. Lots of events this week will donate some of the proceeds to local causes and organizations — so you can eat and drink all you want guilt free. Take a course to become a Whiskey Ambassador, hit up a pizza party or travel back in time at the Baron Mansion. Your options are diverse and plentiful, start planning your week now.

Monday, April 3

Whiskey Ambassador

When: Monday, April 3 at 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Finn’s Manor — 2927 Larimer Street, Denver

Cost: $300 — tickets here

The Lowdown: For those who take their whiskey seriously, this is the place for you. This course will expand your knowledge and confidence of whiskey in several areas. Learn more about economic impact, try new cocktails and discuss what makes great whiskey great. Once the course is completed you will receive a badge to wear with pride as a true, certified, whiskey ambassador.

Pear Cider Release & Firkin Monday: Rosebud

When: Monday, April 3 at 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders — 2811 Walnut Street Unit 150, Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: This week Monday will be the ‘funday.’ If you head down to Stem Ciders, you can catch the tapping of Rosebud and a new release. The new pear cider is part of the off-dry series and made with Colorado apples. An apple a day keeps the doctor away so, stay healthy and check it out.

Tuesday, April 4

Oakland Coffee Domestica Release —Supporting Denver Urban Gardens

When: Tuesday, April 4 at 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks — 2920 Larimer Street, Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: Oakland coffee was launched by Green Day members, Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt, and Domestica was first introduced at the Cool Beans Beer Fest at Ration. On Tuesday, the crisp, refreshing ale will be returning. Oakland coffee emphasizes environmental stewardship and will be sharing their values with drinkers and supporting Denver Urban Gardens with some of the proceeds. Drink some beer and do some good, do you really need more convincing?

New Era Pizza Party

When: Tuesday, April 4 at 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Pizzeria Locale — 550 Broadway Street, Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: New Era Colorado is hosting a pizza party at one of Denver’s favorite pizza palaces. Eat your pizza guilt free (let’s be real though, pizza eating should never be guilty) knowing that some of the proceeds from your food and booze purchases will be going to help boost New Era Colorado’s work around the state — dough for democracy, pepperoni politics and sip for social justice.

Opera Colorado & Nocturne Sip & Sing

When: Tuesday, April 4 at 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Nocturne Jazz & Supper Club — 1330 27th Street, Denver

Cost: $45 – $85 — tickets here

The Lowdown: Please your mouth, stomach and ears as you enjoy some opera while sommelier, Scott Mattson brings you on a wine tasting tour, matched with delightful food by Chef Greg Weadick. The intention and deliberateness of these pairings make for a harmonious evening outside just the music. This unique Denver event is not one to be missed.

Wednesday, April 5

Formation One Dinner

When: Wednesday, April 5 at 5 p.m.

Where: The Growhaus — 4751 York Street, Denver

Cost: Call for reservations — 920.634.9195

The Lowdown: Chef Brandon Becker from Cirque Kitchen + Spirits will be hosting his first pop-up dinner at the Growhaus. Tickets for the five-course meal will include a wine and cocktail social hour. While you enjoy the delicious and innovative tastes on the menu you will also have an opportunity to learn more about the mission of Growhaus and what some of the proceeds will be going to help fund.

Open House

When: Wednesday, April 5 at 6:30 -8:30 p.m.

Where: International Wine & Spirits Guild — 4640 Pecos Street, Unit H, Denver

Cost: Free registration here

The Lowdown: Thought about becoming a sommelier or taking courses at the International Wine & Spirits Guild and still not sure? No problem. The Guild is offering open houses to show you what it’s all about — tour the property and get the lowdown on the courses and other opportunities offered!

Thursday, April 6

TNT Barista Competition

When: Thursday, April 6 at 6- 10 p.m.

Where: Black Black Coffee — 3459 Ringsby Court, Denver

Cost: $10 for competitors to enter — more information here

The Lowdown: Enter the competition or just go for the entertainment. There will be a coffee tasting competition and latte art competition, with the chance to win $350. There will be free cocktails for everyone who attends — talk about solutions to thirsty Thursday.

Stella’s on 16th Official Patio Kick-off

When: Thursday, April 6 at 3 – 7 p.m.

Where: Stella’s on 16th — 1550 Wewatta St, Denver

Cost: Free Entry

The Lowdown: Stella’s will be offering a variety of drink specials in addition to the new spring menu. Eat and imbibe while getting down to tunes courtesy of DJ Ginger. You know the saying “so close you can almost taste it.” Well, Stella’s kick-off will help launch you right into Spring with refreshing cocktails including gin, cucumber, basil or bourbon-honey mint lemonade. Let Stella’s help you kick off the weekend early.

Friday, April 7

Lumber Baron Mansion Anniversary

When: Friday, April 7 at 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Lumber Baron Mansion — 2555 West 37th Avenue, Denver

Cost: $50 per person — tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate The Lumber Baron Mansion’s 127th year with a classic throwback dinner. Travel back to the late 1800’s and enjoy a delightful four-course meal expertly paired with elegant cocktails. Dress up and get down to enjoy the Victorian aesthetic and history of the mansion for an immersive experience.

Rockies Opening Day at Jax Fish House

When: Friday, April 7 at 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: Jax Fish House — 1539 17th Street, Denver, CO

Cost: Free Entry

The Lowdown: Celebrate the Rockies’ return at Jax. Opening day specials include $1.50 oysters, $3 Post Brewing Co. beer in addition to po’ boys, burgers, lobster rolls, and sea dogs. Jax makes “off to a Rockies start” sound great!

Saturday, April 8

Gov’s 8th Annual Beer Fest

When: Saturday, April 8 at 1 – 4 p.m.

Where: Govnr’s Park Tavern — 672 Logan Street, Denver

Cost: $20 — tickets here

The Lowdown: Gov’s annual beer festival will feature over 100 different beers and give you the opportunity to vote for your favorite, enter raffles, and have a radical Saturday. Some of the proceeds from the event will go back to the community to support Capitol Hill United Neighborhoods. You never need an excuse to drink beer, but now you have a great reason.

Sunday, April 9

Mile High Wine Tours

When: Sunday, April 9 at 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: 818 17th Street, Denver

Cost: $88 — tickets here

The Lowdown: Transport to Napa and take a tour of three wineries and enjoy a delicious gourmet lunch. The ticket price includes transportation, a guide, wine and food tastings, and the opportunity for discounted prices on certain purchases. This is a great way to expand your knowledge, treat your palate and meet some new people.

Mark Your Calendars

Cherry Cricket Reopening

When: Monday, April 17

Where: Rebel Restaurant — 3763 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission

Rebel Dim Sum Night with Friends

When: Tuesday, April 11 at 11 a.m.

Where: The Cherry Cricket — 2641 East Second Avenue, Denver

Cost: Free Admission

TheBigWonderful Derby Weekend

When: May 5-7

Where: Old Denver Post Headquarters in Globeville — 4400 Fox St., Denver

Cost: $5 – $59 — tickets here

Bar Wars — Battle of the Bars 2017

When: Saturday, May 20 at 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: X Bar — 629 East Colfax, Denver

Cost: $15 online, $20 at the door