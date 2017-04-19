In less than a month, Film on the Rocks returns for its 18th season. Nine movies are scheduled to hit the big screen for 2017. Several films on the list will show in tandem with their anniversaries such as the 10th birthday of Superbad and the 20th of Fifth Element which will show in a new 4K restoration. Also notable on the lineup is a Grateful Dead documentary which will screen in advance of its June 2 Amazon Prime release. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with each film preceded by a live concert and local comedian. Movies start at dusk.

General Admission tickets will go on sale Friday, April 21 and cost $15 for General Admission, with a price increase for day of tickets. Full concert details for the season will also be announced on April 21.

Monday, May 15, 2017 – SUPERBAD

Monday, May 22, 2017 – ROGUE ONE

Thursday, May 25, 2017 – LONG STRANGE TRIP – premiere

Monday, June 5, 2017 – DIRTY DANCING

Monday, June 12, 2017 – FOTR FAN FAVORITE WEDDING FILM

Monday, June 19, 2017 – THE FIFTH ELEMENT

Monday, July 17, 2017 – THE LEGO MOVIE

Thursday, July 20, 2017 – THE ADVENTURES OF PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT

Monday Sept 11, 2017 – TWISTER

