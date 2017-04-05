The fourth month of the year can be tricky for Coloradans with the bi-polar weather. One thing you can definitely count on is that April is pretty popping with fashion events so you literally have no excuse not to attend at least one.

Unique Week of Fashion

Photo Credit: Unique Week of Fashion

When: Sunday-Wednesday April 2-5 -8 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: Various Locations

Admission: Prices vary (Tickets HERE )

The Lowdown: Denver’s Unique Week of Fashion is all about showcasing some amazing artists and designers in the Mile High City.

Night One – Pump Up the Volume Stylist Competition

Where: Jackson’s Denver — 1520 20th St, Denver

Night Two – A Night of Luxury with the NFL

Where: Mike Ward Maserati of Denver — 1850 Lucent Ct, Highlands Ranch

Night Three – Timeless Fashion Night

Where: Grant-Humphreys Mansion — 770 Pennsylvania Street, Denver

Night Four – Beauty & Fashion Night

Where: The Falls Event Center — 8199 Southpark Court, Littleton

Darling! A MOPS Fashion Show

When: Thursday, April 6 11:30 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Mile High Station — 2027 West Colfax Ave, Denver

Admission: $100 (Tickets HERE) BOGO for current MOPS Moms

The Lowdown: Although we celebrate Mother’s Day in May, grassroots movement, Mother of Preschoolers, is celebrating local moms while also raising money for MOPS Teen, Military and Mom-In-Need Membership Scholarships. This event is all about strength, hope and truth and the organizers plan to spoil you with a sneak peek of Evereve’s spring line. Also, you can enjoy to delectable food while laughing at improv entertainment from Theater Off the Cuff.

Neiman Marcus Events

Photo Credit: Neiman Marcus

Where: Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 3030 E 1st Ave, Denver

The Home Event

When: April 6 – 9, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Home and Gifts, Level Two

The Lowdown: Featuring unique items for home décor.



Armani Collezioni Fashion Presentation

When: April 7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Fine Apparel, Level Two

The Lowdown: Timeless, exquisite and luxurious women’s fashion by Italian Designer, Armani.

Jay Strongwater Personal Appearance

When: April 8, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Home and Gifts, Level Two

The Lowdown: Meet designer, Jay Strongwater. He will sign your purchases of beautifully crafted enamel and bejeweled Home Décor items. Perfect for you or as a gift.

Cashmere Sale

When: April 12 -15, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Designer II, Level Two

The Lowdown: The best price of the season.

Gurhan Trunk Show

When: April 13, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Designer Jewelry, Level One

SVPER ORDINARY — PRIMITIVE MODERN

When: Saturday, April 8 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: SVPER ORDINARY – 3350 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Admission: Free

The Lowdown: Sisters, Taryn and Megan Slawson shared a vision of PRIMITIVE MODERN, a modern interpretation of simple motifs inspired by primitive tribal cultures. With Megan’s ability to create a refined, raw aesthetic using natural materials, found objects and hand crafted elements mixed with Taryn’s self-taught style using utilizing simple shapes to achieve a sequence of complex patterns, this exhibition is sure to be one to be remember.

Timbuk2 Denver x Pure Cycles Host Break Up With Your Bag AND Bike Event

When: Saturday and Sunday, April 8-9

Where: Timbuk2 Denver — 1411 Larimer St., Denver

Admission: Free

The Lowdown: Timbuk2 is partnering with Pure Cycles bike during store hours to provide visitors a chance to bring in any worn bag or bike in exchange for a 30 percent off discount on any Timbuk2 product or Pure Cycles Bike. All donated items will go to Bicycles for Humanity, a Denver-based non-profit. This wonderful organization will be on-site to chat about the impact the donations have in the Mile High City.

Paper Fashion Show

Photo Credit: Art Director’s Club of Denver

When: Thursday, April 13 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts — 1101 13th St, Denver

Admission: (Tickets HERE)

The Lowdown: The Art Director’s Club of Denver has created a paper wonderland sure to leave you speechless. Also to set the stage will be The Thomas Dance Project featuring the Colorado Ballet performing to accent the haute couture. The unique presentation has evolved over time but there has been one constant: the ability to create a high energy event featuring talented designers from right here in Denver.

Civic Center NOSH and POSH

Photo Credit: Allevents.in

When: Thursday, April 13 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park -101 W. 14th Ave., Denver

Admission: Free

The Lowdown: Fashion trucks and food trucks? What more could a Coloradan ask for? Civic Center Park has designed a super cool way to help you plan your lunch break. It will happen every Thursday through April from 11: 30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Grabbing a delectable bite from the array food trucks and then snag a local gem from the dope fashion trucks. The vendor line-up includes Arepas House, Chuey Fu’s, Street Boutique, Sweet Cow Ice Cream, Denver Fashion Truck, Bean Machine, Matt’s Snack Shack, Lena B’s BBQ, Corner Gourmet and Evey K Boutique Fashion Liner.