A new month, a new season— we can’t help but feel the buzz of beginnings when April rolls around. With change in the air, we felt it was the perfect month to start our new monthly food series Dig Into Denver. Now, at the beginning of each month, we’ll bring you a food and beverage-based itinerary from our team for the best ways eat and drink your way through the city—including what’s in season, what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

Bookmark this page to reference all month long

Newly Open

Kachina Southwestern Grill

The Lowdown: Kachina Southwestern Grill is going to be a must-stop watering hole before and after Rockies games, or really anytime you’re downtown. They just opened last week, and the indoor-outdoor dining is can’t-miss!

Don’t Miss: As we said before, the entire cocktail menu. Especially the Zanahoria with Rhum J.M. Agricole Blanc, lime, fresh carrot juice, orange liqueur and cilantro ($12).

Poka Lola

The Lowdown: This cocktail bar will transport you back to the 1950s with its (free!) vintage pinball machines, inventive-yet-classic cocktails and cool atmosphere.

Don’t Miss: Again, we touched on this, but negroni lovers will flock to The Negroni Soda with Campari, sweet vermouth, orange cream citrate and housemade juniper soda ($9).

Infinite Monkey at Stanley Market

The Lowdown: Have you ever stepped inside a restaurant and wish you lived there? That was us with Infinite Monkey Theorum’s new space inside Aurora’s Stanley Marketplace. Sink into a cozy couch with a drink, you won’t regret it.

Don’t Miss: Pro Tip— you can order food to-go from anywhere inside Stanley and enjoy it upstairs inside the new Infinite Monkey space.

Morning Collective

The Lowdown: This new brunch spot opened to the public TODAY on South Broadway. Started by a former executive chef of Snooze, Joseph Strelnik’s made an array of inventive morning cuisine that will turn anyone into a breakfast eater.

Don’t Miss: All the pancakes, made from scratch with a molten center. We loved the s’more and the strawberry cheesecake.

In Season

Although Colorado’s big harvest season doesn’t start until closer to May and June, you can gear up for a summer full of fresh produce by checking out our CSA guide. Stay tuned next month for a round-up of what’s in season in Colorado and what restaurants are preparing it best.

Excuses to Celebrate

April 5-9: Taste of Vail

The Lowdown: Up for a road trip this weekend? Drive up to Vail for the 27th annual Taste of Vail event. From April 5 through 9, the ski town is hosting a gaggle of food and beverage tastings, events and seminars.

Don’t Miss: The Grand Tasting & Auction on Saturday, April 8. This event features all of the Taste of Vail’s wineries and restaurants in one spot. For more information, click here.

April 7: Opening Day

The Lowdown: Grab a hotdog and cue the “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” tunes! Opening day kicks off at Coors Field this Friday.

Don’t Miss: Our round-up of what breweries to hit before any baseball game, coming to you live tomorrow!

April 8: National Empanadas Day

The Lowdown: If loving national food holidays as an excuse to indulge is wrong, we don’t want to be right. Dig into this Latin American comfort food this Saturday for National Empanadas Day.

Don’t Miss: Maria Empanada. Its new Stanley Marketplace location isn’t quite open yet, but we love it for our doughy delights. In the meantime, check them out at the South Boardway or Belleview Promenade locations.

April 11: National Cheese Fondue Day

The Lowdown: We never need an excuse to consume large amounts of cheese, but April 11 seems as good a day as any to dig into some fondue.

Don’t Miss: We’ve written about their fondue before, but for melty cheese perfection, you’ve just got to go to The Truffle Table. The fondue, on the regular dinner menu at $30, arrives with seasonal accompaniments, which were carrots, cauliflower, potatoes, green beans, salami, gherkins and a bowl of bread.

April 12: National Grilled Cheese Day

The Lowdown: If you didn’t get your fill of cheese on April 11, there’s always National Grilled Cheese Day on April 12.

Don’t Miss: The Denver Grilled Cheese Festival from 5-10 p.m. Treat your tastebuds with grilled cheese sandwiches from Denver’s top chefs while you support children’s literacy. Learn more here.

April 17-April 22: Colorado Natural Wine Week

The Lowdown: Colorado wine has come a long way in recent years, and the Colorado Natural Wine Week is here to celebrate just that. The six-day event includes wine tastings, winemaker dinners, wine dive bar takeovers, in-store retail tastings and much more.

Don’t Miss: Although some events are trade and industry only, the main event The Grand Showcase is open to the public and includes more than 200 winemakers for $39/person. For more details on all of the Colorado Natural Wine week happenings, click here.

April 20: Well, You Know…

The Lowdown: If you’re 21+ and enjoy cannabis, April 20 is sure to be a buzz-y day for you.

Don’t Miss: We’re publishing a slew of cannabis-infused articles to help you have the best 4/20 yet in the upcoming weeks. But for now, check out our Ultimate Mile High Munchies Guide.

April 22: Red Rocks Barbecue & Brewfest

The Lowdown: It’s the quintessential Colorado event. Sample beers from 30 different breweries while enjoying live music from Safe Under the Tree. Tickets include a Red Rocks tasting glass, 15 tasters and BBQ lunch. Click here for tickets and more info.

Don’t Miss: It. Just, don’t miss it. It’s the first annual Barbecue & Brewfest at the venue, and we hope to have it for many years to come.

April 23: National Have a Picnic Day

The Lowdown: Pack a picnic and get outside for National Have a Picnic Day. (Yes, this is a real thing). Grab your daily dose of Vitamin D along with your lunch by finding a great to-go spot and park near you.

Don’t Miss: Our round-up on the best places to picnic in Denver.

Eat Well, Give Back

April 20: Slow Food Denver Earth Day

The Lowdown: Celebrate Earth Day with the slow food community at this Slow Food Denver happy hour at Blueprint Bar. Bonus—they will also kick-off the Slow Food Denver’s DIY Book Club, showcasing 12 food books you should read this year. For more information, click here.

April 27: Dining Out for Life with Project Angel Heart

The Lowdown: Do good just by dining out on Thursday, April 27. Head to one of 250+ participating restaurants and breweries for breakfast, lunch or dinner, and 25% of your check will be donated to Project Angel Heart’s home-delivered meals program. For details and a list of participating restaurants, click here.

April 30: Cooking Matters’ Chefs Up Front

The Lowdown: On April 30, join 300 change-makers and 30 acclaimed Colorado chefs for No Kid Hungry’s Chefs Up Front event. This 17th-annual culinary fete is centered around unique 4-course dinners, all prepared tableside by different chefs with customized wine pairings. The evening’s proceeds support the Cooking Matters Colorado education program, a part of the national No Kid Hungry campaign. For tickets and more information, click here.

