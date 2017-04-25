While you can never be certain of the weather in Colorado, it is safe to assume that the patio season has arrived in Denver. There is no shortage of great places you can enjoy a summer beer outside, and some even allow you to bring along your furry friends. Whether you are looking for a new local spot or looking to take a road trip to your destination, there is an option for you. Below is our list where to sit and what to drink at Denver breweries this summer.

Copper Kettle Brewing Company

What: Czech Pilsner at Copper Kettle Brewing Company

Where: 1338 S Valentia St. #100, Denver

Style: Pilsner

The Beer: The Czech Pilsner tends to be pale in color, but don’t let its exterior fool you. The sip starts light, bursts with spice from the hops and then gives way to a nice crisp finish. It’s a summer beer that is kicked up a nice notch, keeping it fresh.

The Patio: This patio is tucked away. Unlike the other patios where you can see the people and most of Denver bustling around you this patio is a quiet, cool beer oasis.

Black Shirt Brewing Company

What: Frontman at Black Shirt Brewing Company

Where: 3719 Walnut St., Denver

Style: IPA

The Beer: The Frontman, a bright, light-copper west coast IPA, is a thirst quencher with a hop-forward attitude. It’s well balanced and has a nice, sweet malt backbone. It is definitely meant to be enjoyed in the sun.

The Patio: The back patio is a perfect spot to try out Black Shirt’s new kitchen which is full of beer-inspired food that will pair well with anything on the tap list.

Denver Beer Company

What: Princess Yum Yum at Denver Beer Company

Where: 1695 Platte St., Denver

Style: Raspberry Kolsch

The Beer: Princess Yum Yum is fun to order and easy to drink. The beer is light with a slight bite from its kolsch roots mixed in with a hint of sweetness from the raspberry. Simply put, this beer tastes like summer.

The Patio: This patio isn’t just dog-friendly — it’s dog-centric. You can enjoy the summer beers and your dog can make new friends. It’s the perfect social setting for beer-loving dog owners.

Declaration Brewing Company

What: Dec Lager at Declaration Brewing Company

Where: 2030 S Cherokee St., Denver

Style: Lager

The Beer: Finding a nice, light and refreshing lager can sometimes be a battle of futility. However, the Dec Lager from Declaration Brewing is all of those things. It’s also immensely sessionable at four percent ABV so you can sip away as you bask in the afternoon sun.

The Patio: You don’t have to sit inside to watch the game. While the patio is sprawling, it does have TVs. Finally, you don’t have to decide between hanging out in the sun or watching the game — whatever it may be.

Briar Common Brewery + Eatery

What: Joyce at Briar Common Brewery + Eatery

Where: 2298 Clay St., Denver

Style: Saison

The Beer: The Joyce encompasses the style profile of a traditional saison. It’s slightly bitter, a little bit spicy and finishes dry and crisp like you might expect from a champagne. Drink it on the patio after dark for the full experience.

The Patio: Two words — roof top. This is the only patio on the list that gives you a view from the top while you enjoy your beers. You can look over the park or turn towards downtown, whatever suits your mood.

Bonus: One Patio Worth the Trek

New Belgium Brewing Company

What: Dayblazer at New Belgium Brewing Company

Where: 500 Linden St., Fort Collins

Style: Golden Ale

The Beer: This is what happens when a brewery dedicates its time to making a great golden ale. Dayblazer is light without being boring. It’s more than just a regular ale. It has a slightly citrus finish and depending on your palate, you will detect a hint of honey flavored sweetness.

The Patio: A trip to New Belgium in Fort Collins should be on every beer drinker’s must do list even if they aren’t a beer geek. The outdoor space is huge with plenty of room for pets and family for an all-day adventure. Book in advance and take the tour, you won’t regret it or the trip down the slide to finish.