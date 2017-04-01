Are you ready for the best hoedown to ever happen in the Mile High City? The time is approaching to throw on your best getup and cowboy boots and shuffle your way to the ninth annual Barn Party. Each year the Denver Active 20-30 Organization concocts a party for the masses to put every other shindig to shame.

What

The open bar will feature Budweiser, Cazadores Tequila, and top-shelf whiskey. Not to mention all-you-can-eat buffets from Rolling Smoke BBQ; this makes our hearts smile. And the fun doesn’t stop there because you can enjoy riding a mechanical bull, play a game of Blackjack, Roulette, or win it all at the craps tables. Above all, you can always dance your little heart away in your cowboy boots.

Where

The Polo Reserve

4401 W. Mineral Avenue, Littleton

When

Saturday, May 20

6:30 p.m. to midnight

Why

The Denver Active 20-30 Children’s Foundation (“Denver Active 20-30”) is a non-profit service organization for business leaders between the ages of 20 and 39. Chartered under Active 20-30 International, the Foundation members represent a diversity of professional backgrounds. The mission of the Foundation is to raise money for disadvantaged children through annual fundraising events and projects. Since its inception in 1987, events hosted by Denver Active 20-30 have raised over $10 million.

