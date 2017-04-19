Cattivella — translated to “Naughty Girl” — opened in the Eastbridge Town Center of Stapleton today. The wood-fired Italian grill is the product of executive chef and owner Elise Wiggins, who chose her own neighborhood for the concept.

“This is my ‘hood and I can’t wait to welcome my neighbors and friends into Cattivella,” said Wiggins. “This project is a dream come true for me.”

Inspired by Wiggins’ many trips to Italy, the menu features dishes from various regions of the country — from the Ligurian Focaccia di Recco with prosciutto di parma, crescenza, rucola, 12 year old balsamic ($21) to a Tuscan Fagioli di Fiasco with Marcella cannellini beans, sage and garlic in a glass flask ($8).

Its wood-fire oven — hitting almost 800 degrees during service — will bake a selection of crisp pizzas during the day and housemade bread at a lower temperature at night. Dry-aged certified Angus steaks, Colorado whole hog and fresh seafood will appear nightly on the wood-fired and menu as well. And yes, there will be more Italian wine than you can handle.

The interior boasts a beautiful exhibition kitchen and unique seating options like the pastificio (pasta table) section where diners can watch all of the pasta being made in house. Others can sit in view of the Butchers’ Corner where the Cattivella butchers will work with beef, pork, lamb and other whole animals.

The Eastbridge Town Center will host a selection of food spots, including restaurants from Troy Guard, Lon Symensma and a King Soopers.

Cattivella is located at 10195 East 29th Drive, Denver. It’s open Monday-Wednesday 4 p.m-10 p.m., Thursday-Friday 4 p.m.-11 p.m., Saturday 8:30 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday 8:30 a.m.-10 p.m. For more information, visit its website.

All photography courtesy of Cattivella, by Marla Keown unless otherwise noted.