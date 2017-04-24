There is quite a lot to do in Denver this week, so get ready. From film, theatre, dance, music and more, there is bound to be something for everyone. Whether or not you want to recognize “A Day of Remembrance,” celebrate the city of Denver, experience E.T. in a live orchestrated screening, enjoy the art of Calder Monumental or party with some drag queens, then this is definitely the week for you. So go out there and have a fun filled week full of community, art and a whole lot of love.

Monday, April 24

A Day of Remembrance

When: April 24, 7 to 10 p.m.

Where: Sturm Hall DU, 2000 E Asbury Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Hillel is the Jewish student organization at the University of Denver and helps students feel at home by creating an inclusive Jewish community. For this event, April 24 is Holocaust Day of Remembrance. To commemorate and remember those who has passed, Hiellel will present Dr. George Brent, a Holocaust survivor who will share his story with the Denver community. This will also be the time to recall the history of genocide in the United States. Come join this night of learning and remembrance.

Politics & Puppies: The Politics of Breed Bans in the US

When: April 25, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: CU Denver Political Science, 1201 Larimer St – AB1 Building, 3rd Floor, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: CU Denver’s Political Science Department focuses on fundamental questions that go to the heart of the human experience, such as, “what is justice?,” “how can we improve the common good?,” and “what is the nature of power?” This event is all about puppies and the services, as well as opportunities, that are available at the Denver Animal Shelter. Get ready to learn more about the breed debate that is sweeping the nation and what you can do to get involved from Dr. Michael Berry and his latest research at 2 p.m. in the Boetcher Foundation Conference Room 1401. There will also be a pen of available puppies to adopt and/or snuggle with at the Lynx Center. If you can’t make the event, you can tune in by visiting the University of Colorado’s Denver Facebook Page for their Puppy Cam live stream.

Tuesday, April 25

Blueprint Denver Community Workshop

When: April 25, 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Where: West Leadership Academy, 951 Elati St., Denver

Cost: Free

Agenda and details: Available Here

The Lowdown: For this event, the City and County of Denver Government presents a community workshop where Denver citizens can meet and collaborate on ideas and problem-solving techniques to make Denver the best and most accommodating city with regards to its population increase. There will be a “blueprint growth strategy game” that will play out and simulate different scenarios and how they can be fixed and/or modified and answering some key questions like, “what are the tradeoffs for different population, employment and housing increases, and what are the tradeoffs associated with different growth strategies?” This event will serve as an opportunity to help shape the growth of Denver and how it will impact equity, affordability, mobility and access to recreation in the future.

Screening of LION

When: April 25, 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Denver Chennai Sister City is a group of passionate, peace-stirring citizens infatuated with the idea of global friendships. For this event, the Chennai Sister City presents the award-winning and critically acclaimed film, Lion. This movie follows the true story of a five-year-old Indian boy who accidentally takes the wrong train and ends up thousands of miles away from his family. After facing many challenges as a young child, he is adopted by an Australian family. Fast forward 25 years later, after salvaging clues, he learns how to use Google Earth, and sets out to find his family. Lion stars the Oscar-winning actor, Dev Patel as the lead character. Come and enjoy this free screening and get ready for a Q & A session afterward led by Denver — Chennai Sister City members and MSUD faculty. You won’t want to miss this cultural masterpiece.

Wednesday, April 26

The Blue Bench Thing

When: April 26, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Rackhouse Pub, 2875 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $50

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: The Blue Bench is one of Denver’s only comprehensive sexual support and prevention centers. For this event, Blue Bench presents a night of community and awareness. Throughout the year Blue Bench works passionately and tirelessly to spread awareness about sexual violence and how we can end it together. However, April is sexual assault awareness month, so Blue Bench wants to celebrate the strides and triumphs we’ve all made in order to empower one another to keep fighting. There will be heavy hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction and a concert by Treehouse Sanctum. All the proceeds from this event will benefit sexual assault survivors, as well as necessary prevention programs through the greater Denver Metro area.

A Love Affair with Denver

When: April 26, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Larimer Social, 1427 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $10 to $15

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: For this event, CityBuild and Downtown Denver are celebrating its love affair with Denver. This annual event highlights the work and stories of the key movers and shakers of the Denver Community. Join this partnership as CityBuild and Downtown Denver explore the inspiring moments, projects and neighborhoods that make Denver the city we all love. Come dressed to impress and/or in your favorite Denver attire to show how much you love your city. Your ticket includes food and drinks for 21+.

TOAST – A Benefit for Stupid Cancer

When: April 26, 6 to 10 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $125

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Stupid Cancer is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that makes cancer suck less for those touched by cancer as young adults. Young adults account for 72,000 new diagnoses each year. That’s one every eight minutes. For this event, Stupid Cancer is celebrating its 10 years of impact for an evening at Toast which is Stupid Cancer’s third annual fundraiser in Denver. This event will include dinner, cocktails, a silent auction, raffle and special guest speakers including Founder/CEO Matthew Zachary. All the proceeds will benefit Stupid Cancer’s mission to help youth affected by cancer.



Thursday, April 27

The Broadview Denver’s Launch Party

When: April 27, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: The Preservery, 3040 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The Broadview Denver is an organization that provides info on groups, organizations, events, opportunities for involvement and news and issues relevant to women. The group also inspires greater participation and interest in making Denver a great place for women. For this event, Broadview is hosting a company launch party. The event will include drinks and feature some of Denver’s most influential movers, shakers and trend makers.

Heels on Wheels: Ladies Night Out at Campus Cycles

When: April 27, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Campus Cycles, 2102 S Washington St., Denver

Cost: Free

Registration: Available Here

The Lowdown: For this event, Campus Cycles presents a ladies night out. Join to learn about the latest apparel and health trends for cycling, and all of the necessary tools and skills you’ll need to bike this season. This event will have libations, a chocolate fountain, discounts on merchandise and a fashion show. So bring your girlfriends, moms, aunts, and grandmothers as you enjoy this night ladies and cycling.

Fishpeople – A New Film by Keith Malloy

When: April 27, 7 to 10 p.m.

Where: Patagonia, 1431 15th St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Patagonia is a huge multi-million dollar company that has been making tools and gear for climbers for 30 plus years. For this event, Patagonia presents Keith Malloy’s new film, Fishpeople. When most people think of the ocean, they recall the movie Jaws or other movies where people are lost out at sea. This documentary sheds necessary light on the stories of a special cast of characters — surfers, spear fishers, long-distance swimmers, coal miner and at-risk kids — who have dedicated their lives to the ocean. This film explores the transformative effects of time spent in the ocean and challenges us to look beyond the saltwater wilderness that lies just beyond the shores and leave behind our limitations to find deeper in ourselves and the world around us.

Movie at the Symphony: E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

When: April 27, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 14th St & Curtis St., Denver

Cost: Price Level 1 – $89.00, Price Level 2 – $67.00, Price Level 3 – $51.00, Price Level 4 – $29.00

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: For this event, the Colorado Symphony presents a concert performance of John Williams’ Academy Award-winning score to Steven Spielberg’s famous masterpiece E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, as well as a live screening of the feature film. It follows the story of a lost little alien who happens to serendipitously fall into the lap of a 10-year-old boy, Elliot. Get ready to revisit the unforgettable adventure and magic of this beloved film that has captivated audiences for decades.

Friday, April 28

Calder: Monumental

When: April 28 to May 12; 10 a.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $9 to $12.50

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: For this event, Alexander Calder, an American artist, is featuring his iconic works including his miniature circus documented film, Calder’s 1927 Great Circus by Jean Painlevé. Calder is considered one of the most influential sculptors of the 20th century for his bold energetic sculptures. Get ready to experience Calder Monumental and all of the artistic insight it has to offer.

Doors Open Denver: Explore Our City Inside Out

When: April 28 to April 29, 12 to 4 p.m.

Where: Trinity United Methodist Church, 1820 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: “Doors Open Denver,” presented by the Denver Architectural Foundation, is a premier showcase featuring the richness and history of Denver’s built environment and promoting quality design. This year “Doors Open Denver” is proud to offer arts and culture activities at multiple participating sites and locations, highlighting approximately 70 unique spaces, including high profile, historic and artistic feats of architecture and design. There will more than 50 unique Insider Tours available that will provide you with engaging opportunities to hear directly from experts about Denver structures and locales led by architects, landscape architects, historians and urban enthusiasts. “We hope residents and visitors alike will take advantage of this once-a-year opportunity to explore our great city, create meaningful connections to the built environment and grow their appreciation for Denver’s excellent art and artists,” said Pauline Herrera Serianni, executive director of the Denver Architectural Foundation. For a complete event guide please visit this link. For more information about “Doors Open” please visit the official website.

Denver Silent Film Festival

When: April 28 to April 29, various times

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Littleton, 7801 S. Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $12 or $99 for weekend pass

Complete List of Films & Info: Available Here

The Lowdown: For this event, enjoy the Denver Silent Film Festival by watching some of the greatest silent hits in history. Friday will feature the film, Steamboat Bill, Jr. Saturday will feature the films Sparrows, Faust and Master of the House/Du skal ære din hustru. Sunday will feature the films Nanook of the North, Charlie Chaplin in 1917: Four Chaplin Mutuals (The Adventurer, The Cure, Easy Street and The Immigrant) Student-made Shorts, Stella Dallas and He Who Gets Slapped. So get ready to enjoy this cinematic festival of fun and historical prowess.

Untitled: Talk Back

When: April 28, 6 to 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W 14th Ave Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Adult – $10; Seniors (65+)/Military – $8; College students ($8) with valid ID receive 2-for-1 admission to Untitled Final Fridays.

Tickets: Available at the Door

The Lowdown: Untitled Final Fridays are late-night evenings of libations and conversations featuring workshops, unexpected performances and tours with a twist. For this event, saunter through the galleries of two museums with tour guides Shirley Delta Blow and Dixie Crystals. Join them for tours loaded with “alternative facts” (and real ones too). Also get ready to hear a two-part original composition performed by Nathan Hall. Be sure to mark your calendars for one of the best Friday nights out in Denver.

“It Makes Us Human”: East Dance Company Spring Showcase

When: April 28 to April 29, 7 p.m.

Where: East Dance Company, 1600 City Park Esplanade, Denver

Cost: $7 to $11

Tickets: Available at the Door

The Lowdown: East Dance Company is comprised of the Advanced (Choreography + Performance) and Intermediate (Dance Composition) classes at Denver East High School. For this event, East Dance Company presents their annual showcase, “It Makes Us Human.” This dance showcase will feature the works of talented these intermediate and advanced high school dancers, choreographers and performers.

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance presents Romeo & Juliet

When: April 28 to May 7, 7:30 p.m., 2 p.m.

Where: Cleo Park Robinson Dance Theatre, 119 Park Avenue West, Denver

Cost: $40 (adults), $35 (Seniors), $30 (students and children)

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Cleo Parker Robinson Dance is an international, cross-cultural, dance-arts and educational institution rooted in African American traditions. For this event, Cleo Parker Robinson Dance presents a very different interpretation of Romeo & Juliet: he is Catholic and she is Yoruba. The scene is set during Mardi Gras in New Orleans. This interpretation of Romeo & Juliet has been choreographed to Prokofiev’s music which premiered at Boettcher with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra in 2012 (that soundtrack will be used in this performance). Special selections and pieces from George Gershwin’s Porgy & Bess will also be incorporated into this spring concert and will be accompanied to live music. Come and enjoy a different telling of a classic story imagined through the eyes, world and art of dance.

Saturday, April 29

DU Arcade Games Expo

When: April 29, 12 to 5 p.m.

Where: Daniel Felix Ritchie School of Engineering & Computer Science, 2135 E Wesley Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The DU Arcade is University of Denver annual games expo showcasing Colorado-developed games by students and professionals. The DU Arcade is not only for showing off these completed projects, but also for getting feedback on incomplete projects. For this event, the DU Arcade is excited to celebrate a plethora of various professional, independent and student game developers. If you want to present a game or creation, please fill out the submission form.

Star Wars After Dark

When: April 29, 6 to 10 p.m.

Where: Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Blvd., Denver

Cost: $30

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: The X-Wing project is a group of fans, spanning the whole US, who work tirelessly to keep the LFL 3/4 Scale X-Wing alive and well and at home in the hangar of the Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum. For this event, X-Wing project presents a one-night only special event, “Star Wars After Dark.” This event will feature special guest Kevin Graham, as he will be doing a live painting to be auctioned off at the event Sunday. There will be Jedis, Death Stars, Lightsabers, blasters and more. Be sure to attend and get ready to win fabulous prizes and have a whole lot of fun in a galaxy not so far away.

The Colorado Symphony Ball

When: April 29, 6 to 11 p.m.

Where: The Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver

Cost: $150 (Concert Only Ticket)

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: For this event, the Colorado Symphony presents an annual smash-hit ball. Rock and Roll Royalty will have performances not only by the symphony but by local rockers, Tracksuit Wedding. Come dress in anything and everything from ball gowns to concert t-shirts with tuxedos and get ready to let your hair down while enjoying live and silent auctions, cocktails, dinner and a whole lot of dancing.

Shiny & New: A Drag Show Fundraiser

When: April 29, 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Where: Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $5

Tickets: Available at the door

The Lowdown: The Gender Identity Center of Colorado, Inc. is a non-profit corporation formed to provide support to all gender identities and expressions. For this event, it has partnered with Tracks Denver to present “Shiny & New,” the center’s first ever drag show fundraiser. Get ready to see executive director Dr. Karen Scarpella perform in drag and what is sure to be overall, an amazingly fabulous extravaganza of glitter confection and song. Those who arrive before 7:30 p.m. will receive a free shot of Absolute Vodka provided by Tracks and there will also be additional drink specials available all night. Come dressed in your best drag outfit and get ready to tip the kings and queens all night, as you dance the night away at this super FUNdraising event.

Sunday, April 30

Bieber Bliss Yoga

When: April 30, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: The Walnut Room, 3131 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $15

Tickets: Available at the door

The Lowdown: Big Booty Yoga aims to break the yoga stereotype in terms of the body size and shape of women. For this event, Big Booty Yoga presents a session of Bieber Mania mixed with yoga and libations. You know him, you love him (even if you don’t want to admit it), so get ready to stretch to some Justin Beiber from Baby to Love Yourself. Fifteen dollars gets you yoga class and a beer or mimosa after. This is an all levels class, so don’t be shy. Just register at the door, grab a mat and get ready to have a fun time.

Mark Your Calendar

May Day Against Trumpism

When: May 1, 12 to 3 p.m.

Where: Colorado State Capitol, 200 E Colfax Ave., Denver,

Cost: Free

Spring Glow Flow Silent Disco: Free Yoga

When: May 2, 7 to 8 p.m.

Where: ViewHouse Eatery, Bar & Rooftop, 2015 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free ($12 dinner)

Synesthesia at St Mark’s

When: May 3, 6 to 9 p.m.

Where: St. Mark’s Coffeehouse, 2019 E 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

ART WAR: A Star Wars Party

When: May 4, 6:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Where: The Curtis Hotel, 1405 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: $30 to $85

Tickets: Available Here