For some people in Denver, 420 will be just like any other Thursday. But for transplants and your friendly stoner next door, 420 is the Holy Day for stoner celebrations. And for the (arguably) marijuana capital of the US, Denver has no shortage of unique and stoner-friendly activities and events to celebrate the holiday

“Not All Munchies Are Created Equal” 420 Dinner

Where: Tag Restaurant, 1441 Larimer St., Denver

When: Thursday, April 20 at 6 p.m.

Cost: $64.20

The Lowdown: Tag Restaurant chef, Troy Guards will be preparing a “Not All Munchies are Created Equal” 420 Dinner. The dinner will include a five-course tasting menu. To satisfy your munchies the menu will include bites that are fresh, loaded, crunchy, cheesy and sweet to satisfy whatever craving hits. See more information here.

Get High and Hike

Where: Matthews/Winter Park, 1103 CO Road 93, Golden or North Table Mountain 4758 CO-93, Golden

When: April 20

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The most stereotypical answers people assume of those on why they have moved to Colorado are that they either come here for the weed or come here for the mountains. If you’re one of or both of those kinds of people then the closest hikes to Denver are in Golden. Either Matthews/Winter Park trails or North Table Mountain will give great views not far from the city. You’ll appreciate the atmosphere more and the hike won’t feel as hard if you remember to pack your secret stash.

Where: Denver’s art districts. The map includes Golden Triangle, Santa Fe, RiNo, East Colfax and Five Points.



The Lowdown: 303 Magazine made a guided map of where to check out Denver’s coolest street art while satisfying your munchies. Map includes dispensaries and restaurants in each location for you to pick up some bud and get your snack on. Go here to read the guide.

Hip-Hop Yoga: Snoop Dogg vs. Dr. Dre — 420 Edition

Where: The Beat, 1221 Pecos St., Denver

When: April 18 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Cost: $18

The Lowdown: Have you ever done yoga high? It’s never too late to try it. But The Beat will be hosting a 420 edition of hip-hop yoga that will feature music by marijuana connoisseurs Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre. To begin the yoga class there will be a live hip-hop performance by lady rappers, Komorebi and Zowey. Then there will be an education about the healing properties of the cannabis plant. And to end 420 edition there will be a 50 minute vinyasa flow to the music of the 420 kings. See more information here.

Puff, Pass & Paint Classes

Where: Puff, Pass & Paint Studio, 2087 S. Grant St., Denver

When: April 15- April 20 and April 22 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: $59

The Lowdown: Each class is taught by and expert artist that will try and guide you through your creative process. Smoking, eating edibles and other cannabis consumption is allowed and encouraged. Cannabis is not provided or sold at the class but can be brought and consumed during the class.

420 Eve on the Rocks: Method Man and Redman



Where: Red Rocks Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy, Morrison

When: April 19 at 4:15 p.m.

Cost: Starting at $45

The Lowdown: To kick-off the 420 celebrations, Method Man and Redman are returning to Red Rocks — the legendary outdoor venu in Colorado — that never has a shortage of reefer being passed around. Other performers include Ghostface Killah and Raewon, Collie Buddz, Joey BadA$$, Stick Figure, Dizzy Wright, The Underachievers and Jarren Benton.

Introductory Cooking with Cannabis

Where: Puff, Pass & Paint Studio, 2087 S. Grant St., Denver

When: Fridays and Sundays at noon

Cost: $79

The Lowdown: For two and a half hours chef Torrin Panico will teach participants basic and advanced cannabis culinary techniques. You can enjoy the treats you make while learning about infusing and dosing cannabis into your cooking.

Lit on Lit – a Cannabis Inspired Writing Class

Where: Puff, Pass & Paint Studio, 2087 S. Grant St., Denver

When: April 11, 18 and 25 at 7 p.m.

Cost: $29

The Lowdown: During Lit on Lit you can explore the THC-induced writer within yourself. Published authors from Denver’s arts and literature magazine, Suspect Press, will provide quick story prompts for attendees to explore in a relaxed and cannabis-friendly and encouraging environment. See more information here.

Bud and Breakfast at The Adagio

Where: The Adagio, 1430 Race St., Denver

When: You can enjoy this bud and breakfast all year round

Cost: Rooms starting at $299

The Lowdown: If you’re looking to spice up your bed and breakfast experience and want to celebrate 420 check out The Adagio. Your stay at The Adagio includes a Wake N’ Bake breakfast, beer and wine, 4:20 happy hour appetizers and all day munchies including an 8:30 p.m. dessert. See more information here.

Denver’s 420 Rally

Where: Civic Center Park

When: April 20 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Denver’s 420 rally is one of the largest gatherings for smokers in the world. Throughout the day you can find food for your munchies and merchandise for your memories at Vendor Village. Headlining the free concert is 2 Chainz, but additional performers have not been announced yet. But rally organizers have said that attendees can expect “Colorado’s finest local artists.”

Sushi, Sake and Joint Rolling Class

Where: My 420 Tours Office at Cluster Studios, 3881 Steele St., Denver

When: April 20 but classes are offered every Thursday, Friday and Saturday starting at 7 p.m.

Cost: $69

The Lowdown: Executive sushi artist, Travis French, will teach the class about what makes a good piece of sushi, how to create it, the latest trends in the sushi-making world and pair the experience with joint rolling techniques. Each person can make and eat the three sushi rolls they create and two grams of weed will be provided for each participant.

420 On The Block

Where: City Hall, 1144 Broadway St., Denver

When: April 20 from 4:20 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Cost:Tickets start at $21

The Lowdown: 420 On The Block is known as Denver’s biggest and highest 420 party. Blazed festival goers will have access to venues all along Broadway Street including: the Living Room, Bar Standard, Milk Bar, Vinyl, Church and more. There will be DJs, comedians and a two-story marketplace at City Hall. Performers include J. PHLIP, Cut Chemist, Rusko, Dumpstahunk, Invisibl Skratch, Piklz, Deltron 3030, Don Carlos and Blockhead.

Free 420 Shuttle Tour

Where: The tour starts at Cluster Studios, 3881 Steele St., Denver

When: April 22 at 11 a.m. to April 23 at 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Get on board the free shuttles provided by World Cannabis Week and Buddy Boy Brands as they transport you to Denver’s best dispensaries and hot spots. Bring your best bud and experience a multitude of different smoking accessories, party lights, chill beats and on-board prizes and giveaways.

Visit the Botanic Gardens

Where: The Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

When: April 20

Cost: $12.50 for adults and $9.50 for seniors and military

The Lowdown: The Botanic Gardens in Denver are a beautiful way to spend an afternoon soaking up the Colorado sun. Smoke your own flower and go out and enjoy North America’s largest collection of plants from cold temperate climates around the world and other themed gardens.

The Science Lounge: Cannabis

Where: Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

When: April 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $13 for members, $15 for nonmembers

The Lowdown: Find out about cannabis’ genetic diversity and its connection to beer. If you’re more interested in learning about the plant rather than consuming it then this is the event you’ll want to attend for your 420 celebrations.

Picnic at the Wash Park

Where: Washington Park, S. Downing Street and E. Louisiana Ave., Denver

When: April 20

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: If you’re a stoner that loves the outdoors then what better place to enjoy the best of both worlds than at Wash Park? Pack yourself a bowl and a picnic basket and enjoy the various activities that the park has to offer. Washington Park is located in south Denver and has two bodies of water with different recreational water sports along with basketball and tennis courts, bike paths and large flower gardens.

Marijuana Concentrate Tour

Where: The tour starts at Cluster Studios, 3881 Steele St., Denver

When: April 20 from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Cost:$69

The Lowdown: Marijuana concentrates and dabbing have risen in popularity in the few years that cannabis has been legal in Colorado. During this two-and-a-half hour tour you will learn the specifics about concentrates, types, extraction methods, solvents and solventless products. You will be chauffeured in a 420-friendly bus to Buddy Boy Brands Dispensary where your driver will have smoking devices, drinks and snacks for you to enjoy during your drive. You will also be able to taste different concentrates and try out new methods of consumption from dab rigs to vape pens.

Budz and Sudz- Grow and Dispensary Tour

Where: The tour starts at Cluster Studios, 3881 Steele St., Denver

When: April 20 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost:$59

The Lowdown: This tour combines two things that Colorado is known for: cannabis and craft beer. A 420-friendly bus will drive you from dispensaries to breweries where you will be guided by a Cicerone Certified beer master. This tour will teach you about how cannabis and beer have very similar terpenes and how the two plants are very interconnected throughout this three-hour tour.

The Mile High Massage

Where: Highlands location: 3450 W. 32nd Ave., Denver, RiNo location: 3101 Walnut St. #200, Denver. See more information here.

When: April 20

Cost: 1 hour: $69, 1.5 hours: $99, 2 hours: $129

The Lowdown: If you’re looking to enjoy the non-psychoactive properties of cannabis, then a cannabis massage will keep your mind and body relaxed without getting you high. The massage therapists can use Apothecanna’s Pain Crème which is infused with THC and CBD, as well as Arnica, Peppermint and Juniper. As a natural pain reliever and anti-inflammatory, this lotion is the perfect tool for deep, therapeutic work. The THC does not enter the bloodstream, there and there are no psychoactive effects, just a soothing, cooling sensations and immediate relief from pain relief. This is a great way to experience the healing properties that marijuana offers.

Wake & Bake Brunch Bus

Where: Corvus Coffee Roasters, 1740 South Broadway St., Denver. See more information here.

When: April 20

Cost: $100

The Lowdown: Denver Brews and Booze pre-order food from Denver favorites, Corvus Coffee, Voodoo Doughnuts, Torchy’s Tacos and Denver Biscuit Company. Drinks are provided by Mile High Spirits, Rising Sun Distillery and Renegrade Brewery. The part bus will drive you around Denver hot spots while playing the fun music and making sure you have a full stomach to celebrate the 420 festivities.