April has returned once again and that means it’s time to start planning your 420 festivities. Whether it involves going to some of the epic concerts that Denver will have, or just chilling at home and smoking down, you’ll definitely need something to pregame with before the concerts and to play for the ride home. With everyone from Method Man and Dizzy Wright, to Sublime and Rick James, here is the perfect playlist to keep the smoke blowing all day long. Relax and roll up to the sounds of the best smoker friendly songs we could find. Listen to the playlist below or stream it on Spotify here.