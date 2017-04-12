Alright Denver, it’s April and you know what that means. 420 – this city’s favorite unofficial holiday – is quickly approaching. As one of my good friends put it, “It’s like Christmas time,” and while I wouldn’t go that far, I am getting stoked for the abundance of concerts surrounding 420. Big headliners this year include artists like Gucci Mane, Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Dogg. Concerts are stacked all around the city and you won’t have to go far to find live music this weekend. Check out our list of some of our most anticipated 420 concerts below. Get ready, stay hydrated and bring some snacks because, as my same friend likes to say, “smoking weed everyday is just training for this holiday.”

For Stoners Who Want a Head Start

What: 420 Eve On The Rocks with Redman and Method Man

When: Wednesday, April 19

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheater

Cost: $45 General Admission, $150 VIP, get tickets here

The Lowdown: One of the most anticipated events surrounding 420 might be the annual 420 Eve On The Rocks. Hosted outside, Red Rocks provides the perfect outdoor location to simultaneously celebrate 420 and listen to some great live music. This year, AEG and Red Rocks created a pretty killer lineup, headlined by Method Man and Redman. Whether you know them from the Wu-Tang Clan or from their hip-hop duo, these two emcee’s are sure to bring the entertainment. They’re joined by Flatbush Zombies, Curren$y, Futuristic and RDGLDGRN. We can’t think of a better way to spend 420 eve, just make sure you’re ready to go again the next day.

For Stoners on a Budget

What: 420 Rally with 2 Chainz

When: Thursday, April 20 at 2 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park

Cost: Free!

The Lowdown: Denver’s annual 420 rally is happening again this year at Civic Center Park and will be headlined by 2 Chainz. Formerly known Titi Boi, 2 Chainz has a few concerts lined up this spring all across the U.S. 2 Chainz is often featured on other artists tracks, most notably with Drake, Nicki Minaj, Chance the Rapper, Desiigner and many more. His solo career also has a large following, as his latest mixtape, Daniel Son; Necklace Don was released in 2016. His songs frequently breach the Billboard Top 100 tracks like “We Own It” with Drake, “No Lie,” “I’m Different” and “Birthday Song” all made the list in the past, along with many others. The free event is sure to draw a large crowd. It’s been happening for over 20 years, so it’s recommended to arrive at least a few hours before the concert begins at 2 p.m. The rally will also include a vendor village where you can stock up on various food and merchandise.

For the Cannactivist

What: 420 On The Block 2017

When: Thursday, April 20 at 4:20 p.m.

Where: City Hall – 1144 Broadway, Denver and various locations

Cost: $33, tickets here

The Lowdown: One pass will get you access to all the events for this highly anticipated 420 event. Spread over various venues across Denver, 420 On The Block aims to “celebrate the Cannabis Community of CO that is changing the world for good.” This multi-event celebration features bands like Rusko, Cut Chemist, Del The Funky Homosapien and many more. You can location hop throughout the day and night between City Hall, Vinyl, Church, Milk Bar, Bar Standard, The Living Room, Stoney’s and the Salty Dog. Some other event highlights include a 420 marketplace in City Hall, comedy shows at The Living Room and various speakers and activists. A $75 VIP pass will get you all access to every event as well as backstage passes, artist meet and greets and schwag bag.

For the Trap Tokers





What: Gucci Mane’s Trap God Tour

When: Thursday, April 20 at 7 p.m.

Where: Ogden Theatre

Cost: $75, tickets here

The Lowdown: Gucci Mane is currently making his way across the U.S. on his Trap God tour, so what better place for him to spend 420 then Denver? Almost a year out of prison, Gucci Mane’s last record was The Return of East Atlanta Santa in 2016. However, since then, he’s released a couple of notable singles like “Dope” and “Make Love” featuring Nicki Minaj. Though he’s thrown random concerts in the past, this is Gucci Mane’s first ever official tour. Though he’s thrown random concerts in the past, Trap God is his first official tour. He’s even been quoted saying, “I’m a hell of a recording artist, but I want to be a better live performer.” You can catch him at the Ogden Theatre where the crowd is sure to be rowdy and we’re excited he chose Denver as a place to spend the holiday.

For The Alternative Stoner

What: of Montreal

When: Thursday, April 20 at 8 p.m.

Where: Bluebird Theatre

Cost: $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: For those looking to get away with the heavy hip-hop contingency surrounding this years 420 concerts, consider heading over to the Bluebird to watch of Montreal perform. Their indie-pop sound is hard to pin down and draws inspiration from 1960’s pop. They’re part of the Elephant 6 collective, which also includes bands such as Neutral Milk Hotel and the Apples in Stereo and are sure to provide an upbeat and high energy show. If you’re looking to spend 420 in a different atmosphere than 420 is traditionally known for, then of Montreal will definitely provide a solid show.

For the ’90s Stoners

What: Lisa Loebvfgg

When: Thursday, April 20 at 8 p.m.

Where: Soiled Dove Underground

Cost: $20-30, get tickets here

The Lowdown: If you’re a fan of the ’90s – and these days, who isn’t? – then you might want to consider reminiscing with Lisa Loeb this 420 at the Soiled Dove Underground. This space is cabaret-style and also offers cocktails, so if you’re looking for a more low-key 420 then this might be just the concert for you. Lisa Loeb rose to fame in the early ’90s with her breakout hit “Stay” which was the first time a song rose to #1 on the Billboard Top 100 by an unsigned artist. So what has Loeb been up to since? For starters, she had her own reality show called Number One Single, had a cameo on Gossip Girl and released an album back in 2014. If you’re looking to reminisce a bit this 420 then Lisa Loeb is your girl.

For the High-Energy Stoners

What: 420 in the Streets with Method Man and Redman

When: Thursday, April 20 at 12 p.m.

Where: Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Cost: Sold Out

The Lowdown: If you didn’t get enough of Method Man and Redman at 420 Eve on the Rocks, then head on over to Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom on 420. They’ll both be playing another show. This time around they’ll perform with artists Cypress Hill, Collie Buddz, Flatbush Zombies, Dizzy Wright, The Underachievers, Con Brio, The ReMINDers and Tatanka. The event is sold out but Cervantes’ is promising to release a limited amount of tickets at 12 p.m. the day of the show. Method Man and Redman will be the last to perform at 8:35 p.m. and a full show lineup can be found on their website.

For Those Who Love Dabs and Drops

What: HDYFEST with Flosstradamus

When: Thursday, April 20 at 6 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheater

Cost: $45, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Flosstradamus, a DJ from Chicago, will hold his annual HDYFEST this year at Red Rocks. HDYFEST celebrates the world of Flosstradamus. The lifestyle, but most importantly the music. Flosstradamus is the brainchild of Curt Cameruci and Josh Young, but since 2016 only Cameruci performs under the name Flosstradamus. This 420 they’ll be performing with Gucci Mane, What So Not, Gryffin and Branchez. If you’re looking for a mix of big drops, electro, house and some techno, then Red Rocks is the place for you this 420. Just be careful what you bring into the park with you and make sure to read their weird rules before you throw your GoPro and umbrellas in your bag.

For Those Who Celebrate 420 Every Day

What: Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa’s Mount Kushmore Wellness Retreat Tour

When: Sunday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheater

Cost: $70, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Even though this concert is after the official 420 holiday, it would be a crime to not include Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa in our 420 roundup. This duo has been on tour together before, most notably in 2016 during their High Road Tour. This time around they’re on their Mount Kushmore Wellness Retreat Tour, which once started as a two-day festival and has since transformed into “the largest 420 cannabis celebration.” Wiz Khalifa’s last solo album, Khalifa dropped in 2016 and Snoop’s latest album COOLAID was released in 2016 as well. The two have multiple songs together including tracks like “Young, Wild & Free,” and “Kush-Ups.” If you’re looking to extend your 420 celebrations into the weekend, then you don’t want to miss what is sure to be an epic show.

More concerts on 420:

Dizzy Wright and Itsevi @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Phaeleh @ The Church

Break Science @ The Gothic

Ravi Coltrane @DazzleJazz

SuicideGirls: Blackheart Burlesque @ Summit Music Hall

This Broken Beat @ Larimer Lounge

Lisa Brank and Dogbrreth @ Backspace

Deadphish Orchestra @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Cycles @ Globe Hall

Creature Canopy @ The Marquis Theatre

Mindscar @ Herman’s Hideaway

Funkstatik @ The Church

Richielee @ High Street Speakeasy

Honey Trap @ Lost Lake Lounge

Solice and Kronen @ Your Mom’s House

The Born Readies @ Streets of London Pub

DJ Maniac Magee, Binsky, Elliot Mess, Xian1, Xeela @ Bar Red

Stoner Jordan Smoke out (NBA Dab Tour w/ Stoner Jordan) @ Pit Stop Tavern

420 HEAD RUSH Music, Arts and Culture Festival 2017 @ Lincoln Street Tavern