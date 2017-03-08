On March 8, women and men across the world have joined to celebrate International Women’s Day. On a day meant to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, we’re participating by sharing a list of woman-owned or led food businesses in Denver and beyond.
What’d we miss? Let us know in the comments—we’ll be updating the piece all day.
- Kim Jordan, Co-Founder, Executive Chair; Christine Perich, CEO — New Belgium Brewing
- Linda Appel Lipsius, CEO — Teatulia
- Mona Dickerson, Owner— Welton Street Cafe
- Denise Taylor, Co-Owner — Kevin Taylor Restaurant Group
- Holly Arnold Kinney, Proprietress and Culinary Director — The Fort
- Sarah Pletcher, Genefer Thornton, Co-Owners — Four Friends Kitchen
- Aniedra Nichols, Executive Chef — Fish ‘N Beer
- Elise Wiggins, Chef & Owner — Cattivella
- Katy Vaughn, Owner/Designer — LOW Country Kitchen
- Rayme Rossello, Owner — Comida
- Priscilla Smith, Owner — Corafey’s Cafe
- Alexandra Elman, Owner/Designer — Black Eye
- Elle Taylor, Owner — Amethyst Coffee Shop
- Dana Rodriguez, Co-Owner — Work & Class
- Whitney Ariss, Co-Owner — The Preservery
- Shauna Lott, Owner— Long i Pie
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
- Lorena Cantarovici, Owner — Maria Empanada
- Laura Bruns, Co-Owner — Factotum Brewhouse
- Jennifer Jasinski, Beth Gruitch, Co-Owners — Crafted Concepts (Rioja, Bistro Vendome, Euclid Hall, Ultreia, Stoic & Genuine)
- Shae Whitney, Owner — DRAM Apothecary
- Karen Hoskin, President, CEO and Co-Owner — Montanya Rum
- Megan Silvertooth, Partner — Bistro Barbes
- Ali Benetka, Brewer — Ratio Beerworks
- Anna Walter, Executive Chef — Stanley Beer Hall
- Caroline Glover, Founder — Annette at Stanley Market
- Peggy Romano, Owner — Via Perla
- Katsumi Yuso Ruiz, Co-Owner — Curio and Green Seed Market at Denver Central Market
- Mary Nguyen, Owner — Olive & Finch
- Nadine Donovan, Pastry Chef — Secret Sauce Food & Beverage (Steuben’s, Ace Eat and Serve, Vesta Dipping Grill)
- Victoria Errio, Beverage Manager — The Nickel
- Maggie Yarbrough, Beverage Manager — Adrift
- Ellen Daehnick, Owner — Post Oak Hall
- Kathleen Kenny Davia, Owner — Gateaux Bakery
- Kate Cavanaugh, Owner— Western Daughters Butcher Shoppe
- Kelissa Hieber, Head Brewer — Goldspot
- Linsey Cornish, Head Brewer— Horse and Dragon Brewing Company
- Jess Anderson, Head Brewer — 3 Freaks Brewery
- Betsy Lay, Kate Power, Jen Cuesta, Co-Founders — Lady Justice brewery
- Charlene Meriwether, Co-Owner — Wild Woman Wine
- Teri Rippeto, Owner — Potager
- Sheila Lucero, Executive Chef — Jax Fish House
- Erika Thomas, Co-Founder — High Point Creamery
- Jessica Dolgan & Tamara Brink, Co-Founders — Humble Pie
- Mary Allison Wright, Owner — RiNo Yacht Club
- Rachel Gass, Co-Owner — White Whale Room
- Katelyn Fox and Damaris Graves, Co-Owners — The Pomm
- Marjorie Silva, Owner — Azucar Bakery
- Natalie Slevian, Owner — Sugar Bake Shop
- Laura Reynolds, Lisa Herman, Sara Bencomo, Co-Owners — Happy Bakeshop
- Sana Hamelian, Owner — Denver Cat Company (Cafe)
- Sarah and Vanessa Harris, Owners — Revelry Kitchen
- Rohini Miranda, Co-Owner — Bombay Clay Oven
- Olivia Maeng Co-Owner — Cherry Hills Sushi
- Nikki Guard, Beverage Director and Co-Owner — TAG Restaurant Group ( TAG, Guard & Grace, Mister Tuna, Los Chingones)
- Arisa Chanchokpong and Bo Bean, Owners — Aloy Modern Thai
- Sarah Howat, Co-Founder — Black Project Spontaneous and Wild Ales
- Carissa Miller Co-Founder — Black Shirt Brewing Co
- Hannah Ulbrich, Owner — Copper Door Coffee Roasters
- Leanne Adamson, Chef and Co-Owner — To the Wind Bistro
- Sara Heinle and Rachel Rabun — Mockery Brewing
- Sarah Haughey, Owner — The Jailhouse Craft Beer Bar
- Carrie Stein, Co-owner — Chowder Room
- Aimee Soete Head Brewer, Jess McElvain, Brewer — Renegade Brewing Company
- Melanie Unruh, Margaret Moore, Leigh Jones, Co-Owners — The Horseshoe Lounge and Crow Bar
- Leigh Jones, Margaret Moore, Co-Owners — Inga’s Alpine Tavern and The Bar Car
- Keturah Fleming, Owner — La Fillette Bakery
- Trinity Hindman, Owner — The Sophisticate’s Tea
- Kathe Page, Co-Owner — Colorado Cider Company
- Sam Alviani, Co-Owner — Bread Bar
- Nicole Sullivan, Owner — bookbar
- Niya Gingerich, Owner — Local 46
- Cindhura Reddy, Owner — Spuntino
- Carissa Sargent, Owner — Brazen and Telegraph
- Leah Watson, Co-Owner — Hops & Pie
- Connie Ruel, Owner — Follow the Ruel
- Paula Sandoval, Co-Owner — Tamales by La Casita
- Nikki Hazamy, Owner — The Corner Beet
- Marilyn Megenity, Owner — Mercury Cafe
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Gypsy Juice-Corner Beet
Mercury Cafe
Fresh Thymes
Shine
Missed Kathe Page at Colorado Cider Company!!!!!
Possible addition: Is Tamales by La Casita still owned by Paula Sandoval?
We’ll look into it!
Carissa Miller Co-Founder of Black Shirt Brewing Co
Trinity Hindman, The Sophisticate’s Tea. thesophisticatestea.com
Keturah Fleming owns La Fillette Bakery
Melanie Unruh, Margaret Moore and Leigh Jones at The Horseshoe Lounge and Crow Bar.
Leigh Jones and Margaret Moore at Inga’s Alpine Tavern and The Bar Car.
Cheers!
Jennifer Glenn
Revelry Events-catering/event planning /mobile eatery/kitchen operators
You missed Copper Door Coffee Roasters (only woman owned roasting company), Amethyst Coffee, and To the Wind Bistro
Elle is on there! But of course we’ll add in Copper and To the Wind ASAP!
Leigh Jones and Margaret Moore — The Horseshoe Lounge & Inga’s Alpine Tavern
Connie Fuel at Follow the Ruel
Connie Ruel not fuel sorry autocorrect
NIcole Sullivan -bookbar
Niya G- local 46
Cindhurra reddy- spuntino
Carissa Sargent- brazen and telegraph
Leah -hops and pie
So many women owned businesses!
Thank you so much for the inclusion! Can you please add Green Seed Market to the business I Co-Own. What an amazing list. You guys are the best!
Aimee Soete – Head Brewer at Renegade Brewing Company
Jess McElvain – Brewer at Renegade Brewing Company
Carrie Stein Co-owner of the Chowder Room
The Jailhouse Craft Beer Bar, Sarah Haughey
Bess Doherty – Brewer and Owner – The Grateful Gnome
Hi! Has Grateful Gnome opened?
Here’s some restaurants run by some bad ass ladies!
The Wooden Table & Brodo Scratch Kitchen – JANE KNAUF
Wong Way Veg Food Truck – LISA WONG
The Cow in Morrison – Sherri Lind
Leslie Wing Pommeroy, co-owner, East Simpson Coffee Company, Lafayette