On March 8, women and men across the world have joined to celebrate International Women’s Day. On a day meant to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, we’re participating by sharing a list of woman-owned or led food businesses in Denver and beyond.

What’d we miss? Let us know in the comments—we’ll be updating the piece all day. 

23 Responses

  7. Leigh jones

    Melanie Unruh, Margaret Moore and Leigh Jones at The Horseshoe Lounge and Crow Bar.

    Leigh Jones and Margaret Moore at Inga’s Alpine Tavern and The Bar Car.
    Cheers!

  9. hannah

    You missed Copper Door Coffee Roasters (only woman owned roasting company), Amethyst Coffee, and To the Wind Bistro

    • Brittany Werges

      Elle is on there! But of course we’ll add in Copper and To the Wind ASAP!

  13. Carissa Sargent

    NIcole Sullivan -bookbar
    Niya G- local 46
    Cindhurra reddy- spuntino
    Carissa Sargent- brazen and telegraph
    Leah -hops and pie
    So many women owned businesses!

  14. Katsumi Yuso Ruiz

    Thank you so much for the inclusion! Can you please add Green Seed Market to the business I Co-Own. What an amazing list. You guys are the best!

  19. Heather

    Here’s some restaurants run by some bad ass ladies!

    The Wooden Table & Brodo Scratch Kitchen – JANE KNAUF

    Wong Way Veg Food Truck – LISA WONG

    The Cow in Morrison – Sherri Lind

