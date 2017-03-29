With April coming into full force, Denver is experiencing a transition from winter to spring related weekend events. Regardless of the season, one thing that remains the same in the Mile High is the variety of unique weekend events. This weekend is no different. From Denver’s biggest fashion weekend, to a onesie bar crawl and penny admission into the MCA for Colorado residents, there are plenty of unique events to check out this weekend!

Thursday, March 30

Denver Fashion Week(end) Spring ’17

When: Thursday, March 30, April 1-2, Doors at 7 p.m.

Where: EXDO Event Center – 1399 35th St. Denver

Cost: Starting at $10. Get your tickets here.

The Lowdown: Denver’s largest fashion event returns this spring March 30, April 1- 2.

With local and national designers and a hair show featuring Colorado’s most talented stylists, DFW will once again celebrate Colorado’s artistic community by showcasing their newest collections and hair designs. This year DFW is also welcoming Madeline Stuart, the international sensation and the first model with Down Syndrome. Also, don’t miss the 303 AWARDS during DFW where we celebrate the best of the best in our city + The Southwest Hairstyling Awards during the 303 Hair Show. See you all on the runway!

Note: This is a 303 Magazine event

Pop-Up Molecular Donut Shop 6.0

When: Thursday, March 30th to Sunday, April 2nd from 6 to 11 a.m.

Where: Fruition Restaurant — 1313 East Sixth Avenue, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Start your Thursday off with some experimental and delicious doughnuts as the Inventing Room and Chef Ian Kleinman are bringing back a Denver favorite with a doughnut pop-up! The delicious molecular shop will feature Nitrogen ice cream, churro doughnuts and cayenne cotton candy, with much more. With Chef Kleinman, often called Denver’s Willy Wonka, this is sure to be outrageously delicious. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to taste some doughnuts, inspired by the “molecular culinary vision” from Kleinman.

KaRhiaoke!

When: Thursday, March 30 from 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: Black Sky Brewery – 490 Sante Fe. Dr. Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Looking for somewhere to sing metal music outside of your shower? Look no further than Black Sky Brewery this Thursday for KaRhiaoke! This metal karaoke will uniquely showcase both the love for metal music home in the 303, as well as fans who are looking to expand further than the normal realm of karaoke music.

Meadow Mountain at Stem Ciders

When: Thursday, March 30 from 7 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders – 2811 Walnut St. Unit 150, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Are you willing to witness a very unique mix-up of musical genres? Well, head over to Stem Ciders this Thursday to watch punks play with string instruments. Yup, the punks are dropping the heavy electric guitar for some string instruments to showcase a musicians’ ability to not stay confined to the realm of one genre.

McNichols Fit&Fold presented by Pogamat

When: Thursday, March 30 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 – $10. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Sweat it out this Thursday at the Fit&Fold event, a monthly exercise event put on by the McNichols Building. This group fitness class is both motivating and encouraging, as you are surrounded by other individuals trying to stay or get in shape, while doing a 75-minute workout. The 75 minutes will be split in half, with half the session being a fitness and the following half being a yoga class to stretch out those muscles.

Viking Bash

When: Thursday, March 31 from 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $43. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: A party with Vikings, need I say anything else? If this sounds good to you, dress up in your viking gear and head on down to the Nature & Science museum for The Viking Bash. The Vikings: Beyond the Legend is one of the newest and highly anticipated exhibits at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, and as a guest, you will get to experience this in full force. You will get to revel, imbibe, bust myths, see replica ships and explore a Viking camp with the local Fjellborg Viking Reenactor Society, including wild steel weapon combat. Also, you get a cocktail and appetizer with purchase of a ticket.

Confidential Comedy

When: Thursday. March 30 from 5:15 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: GLBT Community Center of Colorado – 1301 E. Colfax Ave, Denver

Cost: Free for Legal Program Members. $25. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Join nationally recognized comedian Eric Henderson and local attorney Maha Kamal for a night full of hilarious humor. The comedy event will combine the lessons of ethical and moral importance in litigation, mixed with the humor of a variety of their stories. It is designed to teach a “moral of the story,” but in a light-hearted and fun manner.

Friday, March 31

Yoga Day at Pepsi Center

When: Friday, March 31 from 5:00pm (yoga class), 7:00pm (game)

Where: Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver

Cost: $30. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Enjoy a yoga session followed by an Avalanche game this Friday at the Pepsi Center. CorePower will host a yoga session before the Avalanche game, led by instructor Kathryn Smith. Every ticket purchased for the game comes with admission to the yoga event, so don’t miss out on a great yoga session before watching the Avs play!

Alton Brown Live – Eat Your Science

When: April 1, 3 to 6 p.m., 8 to 11 p.m.

Where: Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1400 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: $49.50 – $100. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Alton Brown, seen in a variety of food shows like Good Eats on the Food Network for 13 years, as well as Iron Chef America, Next Iron Chef, The Next Food Network Star, and Cutthroat Kitchen, is coming to Denver this weekend. The Eat Your Science event will feature comedy, talk show antics, multimedia presentations and music (incase you didn’t know this multi-faceted man also sang). The event will be sure to have you both laughing and intrigued as Brown is known for mixing together a perfect cocktail of music, science and food into two hours of unparalleled entertainment.

Bella Diva Dance Show – Passport to Bollywood

When: Friday, March 31 starting at 8 p.m.

Where: The Clocktower Cabaret – 1601 Arapahoe St. Denver

Cost: $30. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Bella Diva World Dance is a Denver-based world dance company that aims to bring a community to those interested in the culturally magic authentic dance movements around the world. It is both a way to empower women through dance, as well as create a community for them to be apart of. This event brings guests through the colorful world of Bollywood, with dancers rocking beautiful Indian dresses and showcasing the uniqueness that Bollywood provides for the international dance community.

National Oyster on the Half Shell Day

When: Friday, March 31 starting at 4 p.m.

Where: All Jax Fish house Locations

Cost: Varies

The Lowdown: Calling all oyster lovers! This Friday is National Oyster of the Half Shell Day, and Jax Fish House invites you to celebrate with them. Jax chefs have created specials on the menu to commemorate, as well as expanded the mignonette menu in addition to the Dozen Dozens contest. If you’re worried about getting more of your oyster fix, no worries. Jax will be giving free half dozen half shell oyster gift cards.

Vintage Whites

When: Friday, March 31 from 5 – 8 p.m.- April 1 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: National Western Complex – 4655 Humboldt St. Denver

Cost: $7 – $25. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: This Friday and Saturday, explore vintage fashion, haircuts and much more at the National Western Complex. The event Friday will be an early shopping event for those anxious shoppers, with Saturday being a full market open for guests to browse the haircuts, custom makeup, hennas, flowers and much more for a collaborative event of local small boutiques and businesses.

Saturday, April 1

Broncos Stadium Tour and Lunch

When: Saturday, April 1 from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Sports Authority Field at Mile High – 1701 Bryant St. Denver

Cost: $20. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Missing the Broncos? Come to the stadium tour and lunch this Saturday and get your fix of Broncos in. You will get to experience an incredible tour of the stadium, with the chance to get some cool giveaway items. Upon arrival, enter through the Gate 1, and park in Lot C. Lunch is TBD.

Penny Admission for Colorado Residents

When: Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Musuem of Contemporary Art (MCA) Denver – 1485 Delgany St, Denver

Cost: $0.01 with Colorado ID

The Lowdown: Penny admissions for Colorado residents returns to the MCA this Saturday. Explore the modern work of local and national artists, as well as a variety of other incredible galleries open at the MCA for simply a penny. This incredible community event is something that you can not miss! Just bring your Colorado ID, and explore the museum for almost free!

2017 Denver Onsie Pub Crawl

When: Saturday, April 1 from 5 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Starting at the Church Nightclub – 1160 Lincoln St, Denver

Cost: $15. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Break out your onsies for a hilarious, fun and comfy bar crawl throughout Denver. This popular event sold out in both Portland and Seattle, so don’t wait to purchase your tickets. Crawlers will start at the Church Nightclub, venture through Milk Bar, Bar Standard, Club Vinyl, and finishing with an 800+ onesie party at City Hall. There will be drink specials at every bar, so don’t miss out!

Da Vinci Machines Exhibition Opening

When: Saturday, April 1 from 5 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum – 7711 E. Academy Blvd. Denver

Cost: $30 – $40. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Explore some of the thoughts, inventions, designs, observations and studies of Da Vinci this Saturday at the Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum. Upon his death, he left behind about 45,000 of linen sheets that had these inventions and designs written on them, and the Air & Space museum will be bringing them to life. You will get to experience the machines, inventions, artwork of Da Vinci, as well as enjoy the opening night performance of “DaVinci & Michelangelo: The Titans Experience”. Dress is cocktail attire, so look spiffy and enjoy some this incredible event.

Mark Twain Tonight!

When: Saturday, April 1 from 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Buell Theater, 1350 Curtis Street., Denver

Cost: $25 – $65. Get tickets here

The Lowdown: April 1. This is the day upon which we are reminded of what we are on the other three-hundred and sixty-four,” Mark Twain famously wrote. Celebrate April Fools day with Denver’s closest embodiment to this literary influencer, Hal Halbrook. The event is sure to be both funny and an insight on Mark Twain.

Sunday, April 2

Buckets & Bottles: A Fried Chicken and Champagne Extravaganza

When: Sunday April 2, 1 to 5 p.m.

Where: RiNo Yacht Club —3350 Brighton Blvd # 100, Denver

Cost: Varies — call for more info 720.485.5581

The Lowdown: What better way to spend your Sunday and recover from the weekend than with some fried chicken and champagne? The RiNo Yacht club invites you to enjoy some delicious chicken and sipping on some Etienne Calsac Champagne champagne. Don’t miss out on this unique event.

Mark Your Calendars

Todrick Hall Presents: Straight Outta Oz

When: April 6, 8 to 11 p.m.

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $35.50 to $80

Tickets: Available Here

Milk & Cookies Sesame Street Fighters the epic battle

When: April 7 at 9 p.m.

Where: Milk Bar – 1037 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5. Tickets at the door